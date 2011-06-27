  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
1997 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Decent power with the 3.3-liter V-6, and can be turned into a trick sport wagon with the addition of the 3.8-liter V-6 . The AWD Town & Country is a nice alternative to truck-like sport utility vehicles.
  • Although these are some of the hottest selling minivans in the country, their reliability suggests that Chrysler's engineers should pay less attention to cup holder placement and more attention to making sure that all of the screws are tightened.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Elegance and expressiveness, grace and grandeur. These are the words that describe Chrysler's posh rendition of the Dodge/Plymouth minivan.

Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same car-like ride/handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury. Plenty of it--and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum.

Town and Country customers have three distinct choices now: the LX model, an "ultimate" LXi that promises features ordinarily found only on luxury cars--plus a new short-wheelbase (113.3-inch) SX version. (This minivan was badged the LX last year). The SX is Chrysler's sporty minivan. It offers cast aluminum wheels, touring tires, and a very inexpensive touring and handling package. Properly outfitted, the SX transforms into a quick, little sport van capable of embarrassing most sedan owners.

All-wheel drive, being all the rage right now, is optional on the LX and LXi models of the TandC. Since these minivans have only five-and-a-half inches of ground clearance, they aren't meant for serious off-road adventure. They do, however, give drivers the security of knowing that their traction is improved when driving on slippery surfaces. They also make piloting the extended length minivans a little more fun, by evening out the weight distribution and providing some rear-wheel motive power. Chrysler's AWD minivans also replace the standard rear drum brakes with discs.

All three minivans feature seven-passenger seating, with an "Easy-Out" rollaway back seat. A 3.8-liter V6 is standard in the LXi, and optional in its mates, which otherwise come with a 3.3-liter engine. Both engines drive a four-speed automatic transmission, which delivers neat and smooth gearchanges. Minivanners who do lots of highway cruising and Interstate hopping might be happier with the bigger engine, which lets the TandC pass and merge into traffic with greater confidence and briskness.

Extras in the LXi edition include dual-zone control heat/air conditioning, eight-way leather trimmed driver and passenger seats, plus a memory for both the seats and outside mirrors. A roof rack is standard on the LXi, and optional on the others. To further humiliate Ford Motor Company, which had the chance to put a left side passenger door on their Windstar and didn't, Chrysler has made this feature standard on all Town and Country models for 1997. If you want luxury and spaciousness, but you just can't abide the thought of a boxy Volvo wagon or lethargic Audi A6, drop by your local Chrysler store and try the Town and Country on for size.

1997 Highlights

Chrysler's luxury minivans get a few improvements this year, as AWD extended length models are added to the lineup. Also new this year is a sporty SX model, which replaces last year's LX as the regular length Town and Country. Families with kids will love the standard left-side sliding door on this vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(33%)
4(39%)
3(25%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.0
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer Beware
msbiggs30,08/04/2009
I bought this van b/c I needed more room for my 3 small children. The first thing to go wrong was the passenger sliding door. It gets stuck sometimes and is hard to open. The wipers have a mind of their own and will usually come on when I turn on the blinker. The ceiling lining is falling down. The passenger window has come off track, but the window motor is still good. I recently took it for a diagnostic check and found that my 2 sensor and EG valve needs replacing. This was the reason that my "check engine" light was on. The cd player no longer works, but the radio is still good. Aside from these flaws it's very comfortable and luxurious feeling. My kids love all the room!!
Terrible transmissions
Greg Goode,07/29/2005
We owned a Dodge caravan before this T&C. We put 2 transmissions in it in 100,000 miles. We were skeptical about buying another Chrylsler van but we talked to the service manager at the dealership and he assured us that Chrysler had fixed their transmission problems, WRONG, Wrong and WRONG. We put 3 new transmissions in the 67,000 miles that we've had the van.WE bought it used with 53,000 miles so it could have had more go bad. You might think that maybe it is our driving habits but in our 55 yrs of driving experience these 2 Chrylser vans are the only transmissions we have ever had go bad. We are selling this hunk of transmission junk ASAP and will never buy another Chrysler product.
Where are the lights
Ray,11/27/2007
We bought this car new and other than regular maintenance haven't had any repair issues. The real problem thought is the lack of headlights. In fact I can't believe that it is legal to sell a car with headlights this bad. We drive all the time with the brights on and never does anyone flash their lights at us. \The dims are completely useless and the brights only slightly better.
mistery
fyp,03/14/2003
Made is USA, it should be the best. Very nice overall plush ride, cd & cassette. 3.8 V 6. great 20 mpg avg. Good enough power. AWD will be nice to have. BUT Neither the dealer nor my mechanic can NOT figure it out a dangerous problems It's been having. When making a turn the engine just dies or when in cruse control at 55 mph . It almost stalls ,RPMs go to zero, shuts off the CC but keeps running. We worry we might get rear ended.Spent $1000's the problem still there.Some of these vans R reliable,some R not.Due 2 thESE BAD glitches,no body can figure them out.
See all 36 reviews of the 1997 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1997 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country?

