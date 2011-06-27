  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Elegance and expressiveness, grace and grandeur. These are the kinds of words that describe Chrysler's posh rendition of the Dodge/Plymouth minivan. All three redesigned makes appeared in late spring of 1995, as early '96 models, bigger and rounder than their hot-selling predecessors.

Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same car-like ride/handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury. Plenty of it--and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum.

Town and Country customers have three distinct choices now: the expected base model, an "ultimate" LXi that promises features ordinarily found only on luxury cars--plus a new short-wheelbase (113.3-inch) LX version. That's a "first" for Chrysler, which has formerly limited its Town and Country to the longer-body platform. It's also a well-considered way to attract a new throng of upscale minivan buyers: both younger folks and older "empty-nesters" who don't need all those cubic feet provided by the biggies.

All three minivans feature seven-passenger seating, with an "Easy-Out" rollaway back seat. A 3.8-liter V6 is standard in the LXi, and optional in its mates, which otherwise come with a 3.3-liter engine. Both engines drive a four-speed automatic transmission, which delivers neat and smooth gearchanges. Minivanners who do lots of highway cruising and Interstate hopping might be happier with the bigger engine, which lets the TandC pass and merge into traffic with greater confidence and briskness.

Extras in the LXi edition include dual-zone control heat/air conditioning, eight-way leather trimmed driver and passenger seats, plus a memory for both the seats and outside mirrors. A roof rack is standard on the LXi, and optional on the others. The same is true of Chrysler's innovative left-side sliding door, a feature that's drawn plenty of publicity already--and prompted other automakers to wonder why they hadn't thought of it first. Front-wheel-drive models went on the market first, with all-wheel drive expected later. If you want luxury and spaciousness, but the thought of a Buick Roadmaster Wagon makes your stomach churn, drop by your local Chrysler store and try the Town and Country on for size.

1996 Highlights

Totally redesigned for 1996, the T&C raises the bar for luxury minivans. In a departure from last year, the TandC is offered in a short wheelbase version, and is available in two trim levels: LX and LXi. New innovations include a driver-side passenger door, dual-zone temperature controls and a one-hand latch system on the integrated child safety seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(29%)
4(32%)
3(33%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
3.8
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't Knock It Til You Try It
dreamsalive,06/29/2009
I never considered a mini-van until I test drove one. Now I am spoiled to the ride. I paid $6,500 cash for it. Most problems were normal wear, tear & maintenance. I have only had to replace the AC compressor, the radiator and the fuel pump during the time I've had it. Currently I have a minor transmission leak and a slow oil leak as well as the dash lights on the radio & AC controls blink until after driving for a while. I recently experienced a problem with the ignition getting hot. Not sure what that is about. I'll have to get it checked out. Overall, it has been a great vehicle. My van will still ride like new after I fix what's wrong & I'll get another 100,000 miles or so.
My deceased 96 Town and Country
Larry,10/02/2010
This car no doubt is the best car I've owned in 40 years with the exception of a 63 Dodge 440 with a 318cid. I bought this van used with 70,000 miles and I've put another 148,000 more miles on it before it was totaled in a car wreck. I've used this vehicle for sales trips, hauling goats in the back, hauling animal feed, groceries, pulling a camper to the east coast and back, trip to Florida, daily half hour commutes, pulling a fishing boat to remote lakes and getting the rig home again, hauled 4 X 8 sheets of building materials, etc. It had already had its tranny replaced at 40,000 miles and I never had two minutes trouble with mine! What a great vehicle--the best I've ever owned.
Great Value
tsjwally,02/25/2009
Bought this one used with 180,000 miles from original owner. Made it another 30000 and the engine called it quits. Replaced due to family liking this one so much. Both front windows had to have motors replaced. Mileage is excellent considering the size of the vehicle. About 22mpg at 70mph loaded down the interstate with a family of 5.
More good than bad...
Duceswild,04/13/2003
This is a great van to have for the family vacation or even for just an extended ride somewhere. As an everyday driver, this van lacks good fuel economy and has problems that seem to be very common with other 1996 Chrysler T&C's.
See all 52 reviews of the 1996 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
