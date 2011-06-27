  1. Home
Consumer Rating (39)
(39)
Appraise this car

2014 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations
  • plentiful standard and optional features.
  • Doesn't ride as well as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • occasional rough shifts from transmission
  • seven-passenger maximum.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comprehensive equipment and nifty Stow 'n Go seats, the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country looks great on paper, but rival minivans are fundamentally more refined.

Vehicle overview

At first blush, the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country seems like it should be the class of the minivan segment. Even the base Town & County Touring comes standard with a remarkable range of features, including a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, while higher-end models have enough goodies to rival those of luxury sedans. Although 2014 could be the current Town & Country's final year of production, the venerable Chrysler still checks most of the boxes for minivan shoppers. It's natural to wonder why this van doesn't get more respect.

But to get the full picture, you have to consider the current Town & Country's checkered past. Before the 2011 model year, when Chrysler unveiled extensive updates, both the Town & Country and its Dodge Grand Caravan sibling were frankly not competitive relative to the latest people-movers from Japan. And although those updates, including an interior overhaul and a new engine and transmission, restored the Chrysler twins to respectability, the van's basic design and structure remained intact. This explains why even the fancy Town & Country still goes about its business with a relative lack of refinement. There's only so much Chrysler's engineers could do with those pre-2011 bones.

For some minivan buyers, this might not matter all that much. All those standard and available luxuries are appealing, and the van's signature feature – the Stow 'n Go seats – are exceptionally handy when it's time for hauling cargo instead of passengers. Plus, the Town & Country's V6 engine offers a decent mix of power and fuel economy, even if it's not as well-mannered as we would like. To be clear, the Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna are better overall, and the Honda and Toyota also boast available eight-passenger seating. But despite its foibles, a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country may be worth considering at the right price.

2014 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in four trim levels: Touring, S, Touring-L and Limited.

The entry-level Touring model comes packed with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a roof rack, heated mirrors, dual power-sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a 115-volt AC power outlet.

Electronic features include a rear-seat DVD entertainment center with a flip-down screen above the second row, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice-command functionality, rear-seat USB charging ports and a six-speaker audio system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and 28 gigabytes of digital music storage.

The S adds black-painted 17-inch wheels; a darkened grille; a performance-tuned suspension; additional interior storage; black leather upholstery with unique cloth inserts; and a rear seat entertainment system with an HDMI input, a DVD/Blu-ray player and two flip-down screens (one each for the second and third rows).

The Touring-L lacks the S's sporty flourishes, performance suspension and standard DVD/Blu-ray system, but it adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection, auto-dimming outside mirrors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and second- and third-row window shades.

The top-of-the-line Limited model goes all-out with xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, power-adjustable pedals, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver memory functions, heated first- and second-row seats, a navigation system, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's extra storage and Blu-ray entertainment system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper 2014 Chrysler Town & Country trim levels can be added to the lower trims via optional packages. Notably, the Limited's navigation system (which uses Garmin software) can be added to the others as an option; the Blu-ray system is optional on the Touring-L; and every Town & Country is eligible for the uConnect Web feature, which turns your minivan into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. A 30th Anniversary package adds many of the Limited model's amenities to the Touring-L, along with special exterior badging. Other package options include a sunroof (Limited only), a towing package (with trailer sway control and an automatic load-leveling suspension that's also available via separate packages on Touring-L and Limited), fixed second-row seats (Touring-L and Limited) and a power-folding third-row seat (Touring-L and Limited only).

2014 Highlights

The Chrysler Town & Country enters 2014 without any major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

In Edmunds testing, the Town & Country accelerated from zero to 60 in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the class.

Safety

Standard on the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country are antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-path detection system are standard on the Touring-L and Limited. In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an impressive braking distance for a minivan.

In government crash tests, the Town & Country received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap, frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Edmunds.com editors of different heights have observed that the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country's pedals are mounted unusually close to the driver seat, and this, along with limited seat-track travel, restricts legroom and can make this minivan uncomfortable on longer trips. If you can find a good position behind the wheel, you'll find that the big Chrysler drives pretty well, with adequate handling for a minivan and good passing punch from the V6. There's a lot of engine noise under hard acceleration, however, and shifts from the six-speed automatic transmission can be abrupt and even rough at times.

We're not overly impressed with the ride quality, either. Compared with the competition, the Chrysler's ride isn't as composed or refined on rough roads. On the other hand, the Town & Country's steering is impressively precise and informative by minivan standards.

Interior

The Town & Country's leather-lined cabin is nicely equipped no matter which model you choose. Although materials quality remains somewhat hit or miss, the vibe is undeniably a luxurious one -- a step up from the workaday ambience in other minivans.

Seat comfort is generally adequate in the Town & Country, although deeply reclined seatback cushions in the second and especially third rows can make for an odd seating posture. Headroom is sparse in the third row, too, though only adults are likely to notice.

One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever. The 60/40-split third-row seat also folds flat (power-folding capability is optional), and it can also be flipped backward to create handy chairs for tailgate parties. With all seats folded flat, the cargo area measures 143.8 cubic feet, a competitive figure for a minivan. With the seats in place, there are still a healthy 33 cubes behind the third row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chrysler Town and Country.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This one is best yet
gavrik,08/05/2014
I switched from '13 to '14 model for several reasons below: added blind spot monitoring, heated seats, remote starter in harsh winters. This car absolutely rocks. First thing I noticed the steering is now more precise and firm. A rearview camera has obviously been improved as images look much crispier. For me, the biggest complaint for the '13 model was a late shift from 3rd to 4th gear and back while in stop and go traffic which felt like a delayed acceleration. I drove several of these having the same issue. This is no longer the case, so obviously the engineers have made software adjustments and it now drives perfect.
Love my Town & Country Minivan
Stacey Johnson,04/09/2016
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I absolutely love my pre-owned 2014 Town and Country Minivan that I purchased in March 2016. I love it both inside and out. It's silver color and sleek new design is very eye-catching for a soccer mom. The inside features are great for me - a mom with 3 small kids. There are 14 cup holders, a DVD player, Satellite radio, great surround sound system, plenty of lighting, so much room (I love the stow and go feature where the middle and back seats go down under the floor). I can go on and on. I am hooked on Town and Country minivans!!!
Best MiniVan out there
duraflex,07/01/2014
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Drove the Odyssey, Sienna and Quest. The Chrysler T&C is the best of the bunch and the best value available. We had been looking for a while and finally narrowed it down to the Nissan Quest and Chrysler T&C. Took two test drives in both. Chrysler was so much better looking than the Quest which is the ugliest minivan out there. I really could not get past that. Finally rented a T&C for a 150 mile day trip. The van averaged over 30 MPG. Although the rental was a 2014, it had over 30,000 miles and it still felt, drove and sounded like brand new. That did it for me. We bought a Chrysler Town & Country the next day and paid $3,000 less than a comparably equipped Nissan. UPDATE: In Fall 2016, I test drove a Pacifica whose only advantage was a quieter ride at highway speeds. The Pacifica had lots of little things I did not like. We are definitely keeping the Town and Country which is a better vehicle all around. UPDATE: January 2020 - Overall, the T&C has been a great car - especially with the new set of Cooper tires. Still feels tight and drives like new. After 4 years, both key fobs failed and had to be replaced/reprogrammed - cost nearly $500 for the pair. The on-board GPS navigation system does NOT update automatically over the air and it's expensive. Annual updates are $100-$150 which is ridiculous when you can buy a handheld Garmin with live traffic and free updates for life for $150 !!! In 2019, after 5 years, I finally bought a system and map update and have yet to install it because it is a very complicated process and takes 2 hours with the engine running.
Going to town.
Marvin Pendergrass,03/14/2016
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Everything one could want in a family car. The dvd player, hard drive, and numerous outlets make long rides with the family smooth sailing. Performance may leave a little something to be desired. During uphill climbs the engine hesitates and then races a little. But all in all a good family vehicle.
See all 39 reviews of the 2014 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

Quick Summary: 2014 is the 30th anniversary of the Chrysler Town and Country. Now the lone choice in minivans from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, it starts at just over $30,000. For that you get class-leading interior functionality, but it falls short in terms of materials, ride quality and quietness compared to its more expensive competition.

What Is It?
The 2014 Chrysler Town and Country 30th Anniversary Edition is a generously equipped minivan featuring a leather-trimmed interior, seven-passenger seating, power-sliding side doors, Stow 'n Go folding seats, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and far, far more. It's a perennial best-seller thanks to its combination of price, features, outstanding functionality and handsome exterior styling.

2014 Chrysler Town and Country

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort and Functionality?
This nearly top-trim Chrysler Town and Country 30th Anniversary Edition is outstandingly well equipped. The seats are covered in leather and have Alcantara accents that not only make them more comfortable, but add a serious sense of durability and grippiness. In our accidental coffee-cup malfunction test, they also seemed quite water-resistant.

As you'd expect from a minivan, space is ample in all rows. Even the third row can accommodate adults for extended trips. Seat adjustability, however, isn't one of the Town and Country's strong suits. Seat bottoms are short and the front chairs don't go low enough for taller drivers. Shorter occupants, however, will find the high seating position a bonus.

Beyond the simple functionality of sitting, the T&C has some neat tricks up its sleeves insofar as the seats are concerned. In a normal minivan or SUV, swapping from passenger to cargo functionality means either taking the seats out (a heavy, annoying process) or folding them down to create a high, lumpy load floor. Chrysler's minivan features the innovative Stow 'n Go system to make this van as functional as possible.

2014 Chrysler Town and Country

Without much trouble, the second-row seats fold into big cubbies in the van's floor. The third row seats fold down, too, but they're powered and take just about a minute. When all is said and done, there's a large cavern with a low, flat load floor suitable for flat-pack boxes, a mattress or something like 45 dogs by our estimation.

But Wait, There's More!
Beyond the greatness of the seats, this minivan is kitted out with a host of tech and convenience features including blind spot and cross-traffic monitoring, rear parking sensors and camera, power sliding doors, wireless headphones for the rear passengers, three-zone climate control, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a power liftgate.

Our test van also came with the eloquently named $1,700 Customer Preferred package 29P. This combines the aforementioned leather/Alcantara seats and power-folding third row, heated first- and second-row seats, keyless entry and power-adjustable pedals. This van's also got a $995 DVD/Blu-ray player with 9-inch screens for the second and third row. This feature could be worth the price on just one long drive, or after one long day.

All these features can be grouped into two important, overlapping categories: making the van easier to use, and making your life easier.

2014 Chrysler Town and Country

The most obvious and, surprisingly, debated-about nicety on this van is the remote-activated power doors. Certainly this feature adds weight, complexity and cost, but for us, it's well worth it. With the press of a button, the doors open automatically! That's some Star Trek stuff, friend. And the crew of the USS Enterprise never had to juggle a kid, a car seat, a gym bag and a sack of groceries. Though this feature has certainly been around for years, it's one of those things like a butler or a shoe horn that needs to be experienced to be understood.

We were less thrilled, however, with the third row power-folding seats. They're slow, slightly confusing and just plain unnecessary. Look to the Ford Flex to see how to do manual third row seats correctly. Unfortunately, they're lumped in with the heated seats and large display screens, both items that are high our on shopping list in this category.

These features, of course, come at a cost. While you can get into a basic 2014 Chrysler Town and Country for $30,785, this one stickers for $37,855.

How Does It Drive?
You'll never forget you're driving a minivan, that's for sure.

On open stretches of flat, smooth road, the Town and Country is a quiet, complacent cruiser that simply eats up the miles. It's those other times where this Chrysler starts to show its age. When empty, the Town and Country absorbs bumps and potholes very well with the front tires and then, when the rear hits, gets very bouncy as the thunk echoes throughout the cabin. When loaded, the van floats and bounces down the road like a classic American sedan. More suspension damping would fix this problem, likely at the expense of a harsher ride.

The Chrysler's strong, 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 makes merging and accelerating from a stop easy, even if it is a tick slower than its competition. The six-speed automatic transmission is unnoticed day-to-day, but tends to get confused on gradual grades, hunting for gears in an endless quest to provide adequate acceleration and optimal fuel economy.

Steering weight is appropriately heavy and there's no trouble keeping this van in its lane or fitting into a tight parking spot.

During testing, the Town and Country managed an average acceleration time of 8.1 seconds to 60 mph (7.8 seconds with a foot of rollout as on a drag strip). At full throttle, the Town and Country's engine is loud and rough and the steering wheel yanks itself hard to one side. Not pleasant.

2014 Chrysler Town and Country

Braking, on the other hand, was very good, requiring only 120 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's 16 feet shorter than an Odyssey and 10 feet better than the last Toyota Sienna we tested. Again, the numbers don't tell the whole story, though, as the Chrysler's pedal goes nearly to the floor halfway through a panic stop. It does the trick, but in a rather disconcerting way.

How Safe Is It?
In government crash tests, the Town and Country achieved four out of five stars in overall protection: four stars for overall front impact, five stars for side impact. The IIHS gave the Chrysler Town and Country its best score (Good) for all tests including moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints and seats.

The T&C has a host of safety features including blind spot and cross-traffic monitoring, a back-up camera, electronic stability control, side curtain airbags for all rows, knee airbag for the driver, front seat-mounted side airbags and easy-to-access LATCH anchor points for child seats.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
The Chrysler Town and Country is only available in front-wheel drive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 283 hp. The van is rated by the EPA at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway).

During our time with the 2014 Chrysler Town and Country, we averaged 17 mpg. Our best tank, 21.4 mpg, occurred during our standardized Edmunds evaluation loop.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
This Chrysler Town and Country 30th Anniversary Edition is equipped to nearly the top of the Chrysler minivan price range and thus competes with other full-size minivans offering leather interior, power sliding doors, entertainment systems and other luxuries.

A longtime favorite, the Honda Odyssey offers a more civilized experience with better materials and a smoother, more carlike ride. A similarly equipped Odyssey Touring Elite, however, is $45,280.

The Toyota Sienna is another solid choice with a strong V6, large cargo area and, unique for the segment, all-wheel drive. Like the Odyssey, the Sienna is more expensive than the Chrysler. Similarly equipped, you'll spend $45,000 on the Toyota.

Why Should You Consider This Car
Chrysler invented the minivan category and as such, has an innate knowledge of what buyers in this class need and what they want. The 2014 Town and Country ticks all of the boxes: It's sized right, easy enough to drive and park, loaded with convenience features and, best of all, has an amazingly flexible interior that can bring a baby home from the hospital as easily as it can get a teenager moved into a dorm.

Similarly equipped, the Chrysler also carries a sticker price a few thousand less than some competitors, which will certainly sway more than a few buyers.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car
Chrysler leads the minivan pack in terms of its interior flexibility and pure functionality; however, it falls behind on the niceties. Interior materials aren't up to par anymore, and the layout feels disjointed at best. The ride is louder and less composed than some of its competitors, and the engine and transmission feel a full generation behind the class leaders.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $5,000 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 74353 and163528 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L is priced between $10,999 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 75076 and607935 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Limited is priced between $11,695 and$15,890 with odometer readings between 65872 and123785 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country S is priced between $11,885 and$11,885 with odometer readings between 130622 and130622 miles.

Which used 2014 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2014 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 65872 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country.

