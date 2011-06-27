  1. Home
2000 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great standard equipment, nice ride quality, easy on the eyes.
  • Poor fuel economy, some weak crash-test scores, high-end model is pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The vehicle to buy if you want a luxury car but need a minivan.

Vehicle overview

Elegance and expressiveness. Grace and grandeur. Welcome to the Town and Country. Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same carlike ride and handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury, and plenty of it -- and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum. In the past, Town and Country customers have had four distinct models to choose from: an LX model, an upscale LXi that promised features ordinarily found only on luxury cars, a super-luxury Limited and the short-wheelbase SX version. But this year, gone is the short-wheelbase offering, and the LX has been decontented. Both front-wheel or all-wheel drive return for 2000.

The LX is targeted for the $25,000-$30,000 range and still nets buyers quad seating, wood-grain trim, dual-zone air conditioning, quad headlamps and a monochromatic exterior. The Limited is still limited to those ready to cough up a heap to drive a minivan, but they get heated seats, distinctive badging, chrome 16-inch wheels, steering wheel-mounted stereo controls, logo'd floor mats, a rear bench seat with a center armrest, and suede accents and trim panels. But both of 'em get an integrated reclining child seat built into the mid-row Quad Command bucket seat.

What also sets them apart is what's under the hood. The LX and LXi front-wheel-drives come standard with a 3.3-liter V6, but the same LXi crowd can opt for a 3.8-liter V6, or they could just go ahead and buy the all-wheel-drive in order to get the 3.8-liter V6 as standard equipment. Limiteds score only the 3.8-liter. Still with us? All varieties are hooked to a four-speed automatic transaxle, but only the front-wheel-drives wear four-wheel ABS with discs and drums, while the all-wheel-drives have ABS and discs at all corners. The LXi has low-speed traction control, and the Limited gets it standard, but this is relevant only for the front-wheel-drives.

Want to just skip to the Reader's Digest version of the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country? It remains refined, luxurious and spacious with seating for seven. With all-wheel- and front-wheel-drive models available, plus three different trim levels for both, Chrysler has the minivan marketplace covered.

2000 Highlights

The model lineup changes this year, and telling the difference between the LX and LXi will be easier to the untrained eye, thanks to distinctive exterior and interior modifications. New colors for 2000 are Shale Green, Bright White, Patriot Blue, Bright Silver and Inferno Red.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(61%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
52 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Town & Country Limited
Erin,12/02/2015
LX 4dr Minivan
We bought this van used 3 years ago with about 160,000 miles on it. We had to replace the alternator within the first month, but that was the most major repair it's needed since we've owned it. Needless to say, that leaves me very satisfied with the van's overall mechanical reliability. Starts right up every try. It's not the zippiest van I've ever driven, but is a very comfortable ride. Shortly after we got this van the back hatch quit opening, over the years the passenger doors quit opening from the inside, both annoying issues we haven't really looked into getting fixed, so I don't know how expensive it will be. At some point the left turn signal started acting up. Randomly it will not work. Our best deduction is that there is a problem in the switch (at the steering column). The flakiness of the turn signal was my biggest safety concern with this van, however. Handles well on snow, ice, and rain. We have 5 kids ages 7-16, and found the roominess left some to be desired, it's not terrible, not great. Sound system was great before two of the speakers got blown out. Heated seats never worked right, drivers side didn't heat at all, and when the passenger side worked it felt like it might set you on fire. There was a recall on heated seats that year. After 30,000 miles, I can say I enjoyed driving this van and would recommend it for it's reliability. It is primarily my husband's van now, as we have gotten a newer Toyota Sienna for the family. Previously we owned a 1998 Nissan Quest, I loved our Quest, it went to 219,000 miles then it was stolen. Comfort and overall sturdiness of the interior of the Chrysler were better than our Quest, tho. We considered getting a newer Town & Country when we decided to upgrade our van, but after much research found the Toyotas to have the best overall reviews. This year of Town and Country was a good one for us.
Chrysler Town and Country Limited
ethane218,11/23/2011
Bought this van at an auction with 100,000 on it. Have put 30,000 miles on it and have not had anything to complain about. Mileage averages 20 city, and 24-27 highway. I am really impressed with this vehicle.
Best work van i owned.
luis49,05/11/2015
LX 4dr Minivan
i got this minivan around 120,000 miles for about $1,000. i needed a work van and i didnt have a lot of money. i was hoping that it would last me 150,000 miles. but no it keeped on going. ive been a lot of places with this minivan. i put over 50,000 miles in 2 years. the only thing i changed was the oil, air filter, the radiator was leaking when i bought it and the thermostat, that's why i got it for so cheap. i only paid about $40 for both at a junk yard and installed them my self. also the starter was cracked when i took the radiator out but it still works to this day. also the brakes. other then that everything is stock. over the 2 years i have only spent about $200 with all the repairs.
AWD Chrys Town & Country Rocks!
morningcalm,05/23/2007
The Chrysler AWD Town & Country exceeds expectations, it knocks the socks off SUVs! For example: It carries 4'x8' plywood sheets and up to 12' long boards inside with the tailgate closed. It tows my 16' tri-hull with 110 hp motor anywhere and pulls up wet gravel launch ramps with ease. It has taken me skiing when plows couldn't get up the mountain because of stuck cars and SUV's blocking the road, but I could weave through and make it! With 113,000 miles on the 3.8 litre V-6, it uses no oil and still get's 22 mpg all around. It carries up to 7 adults in complete comfort (4 captains chairs, 1 bench seat) with no transmission hump. Good sound system and accoustics.
See all 52 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, LXi 4dr Minivan AWD, LXi 4dr Minivan, Limited 4dr Minivan AWD, LX 4dr Minivan AWD, and Limited 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2000 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,668.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,990.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,126.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

