2000 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Great standard equipment, nice ride quality, easy on the eyes.
- Poor fuel economy, some weak crash-test scores, high-end model is pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The vehicle to buy if you want a luxury car but need a minivan.
Vehicle overview
Elegance and expressiveness. Grace and grandeur. Welcome to the Town and Country. Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same carlike ride and handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury, and plenty of it -- and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum. In the past, Town and Country customers have had four distinct models to choose from: an LX model, an upscale LXi that promised features ordinarily found only on luxury cars, a super-luxury Limited and the short-wheelbase SX version. But this year, gone is the short-wheelbase offering, and the LX has been decontented. Both front-wheel or all-wheel drive return for 2000.
The LX is targeted for the $25,000-$30,000 range and still nets buyers quad seating, wood-grain trim, dual-zone air conditioning, quad headlamps and a monochromatic exterior. The Limited is still limited to those ready to cough up a heap to drive a minivan, but they get heated seats, distinctive badging, chrome 16-inch wheels, steering wheel-mounted stereo controls, logo'd floor mats, a rear bench seat with a center armrest, and suede accents and trim panels. But both of 'em get an integrated reclining child seat built into the mid-row Quad Command bucket seat.
What also sets them apart is what's under the hood. The LX and LXi front-wheel-drives come standard with a 3.3-liter V6, but the same LXi crowd can opt for a 3.8-liter V6, or they could just go ahead and buy the all-wheel-drive in order to get the 3.8-liter V6 as standard equipment. Limiteds score only the 3.8-liter. Still with us? All varieties are hooked to a four-speed automatic transaxle, but only the front-wheel-drives wear four-wheel ABS with discs and drums, while the all-wheel-drives have ABS and discs at all corners. The LXi has low-speed traction control, and the Limited gets it standard, but this is relevant only for the front-wheel-drives.
Want to just skip to the Reader's Digest version of the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country? It remains refined, luxurious and spacious with seating for seven. With all-wheel- and front-wheel-drive models available, plus three different trim levels for both, Chrysler has the minivan marketplace covered.
2000 Highlights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
