1991 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Antilock brakes and a driver airbag are added to the all-new Town and Country option lists.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1991 Chrysler Town and Country.

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1991 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 1991 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,535.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,234.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,479.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

