1994 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,426
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag joins the standard equipment list of the Chrysler Town and Country, once again pushing the envelope of the growing minivan segment. A larger engine is also available in the 1994 Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JCONESTROKER2000,08/06/2003
At present, I still own this vehicle. It has been an overall good vehicle to drive. It is a 6 cyl. so mileage is pretty decent. I had to have the transmission rebuilt approx. 4 years ago. It's ran smoothly since. I have had the exterior coating/paint to start peeling on the hood, bumper, and mirrors. Every other option on this vehicle has held up well.
rhonda lamon,05/10/2006
i have had my van for 7yrs. i've gone from MT. to AZ. to CO. to VA. & back to CO. & continued to drive it within CO. I moved to Littleton CO. & aquired a paper route & it has been my sole vehicle for business & personal use. it just kept running & going & going. i decided to fix it due to not being able to afford payments on another. i had planned to put $2500.00 in it to bring it up to maximum condition. I was rearended 4/29/06. my dream's gone. i'm a single parent trying to survive on a limited income, raise 2 & going to school. i'm lost, in lots of pain from the accident & do not know what to do. I fear my van will be totalled. i hope to be blessed soon & my needs met. i'm totally in Gods hands.
Polar223KM,11/10/2002
This is the most ellegant minivan out of them all. The full digital dash was great at night. Hitting a top speed of 130Mph. and this baby can hit 60Mph in only 6.2 seconds, the 3.8l V6 came in handy when moving and just for city cruising. The van still rides hauls and cruises as if it was brand new now that the odometer has hit 180,000 miles. I believe that the only money I put into it was oil change, tires, gas, and a belt tensioner puller. I recomend this van to anyone who can get their hands on it. One more important thing is that the depriciation is still high for a '94. I almost sold mine for $8,500 the first day i put the sign in the window!!
FunnySmile,04/09/2002
This van is great at hauling things. I had once pulled a refridgerator in it, and it drove very good. I also drove it from Connecticut to Virginia about 30 times. I think anyone who considers buying a van should get this one...if they want a used car.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4400 rpm
