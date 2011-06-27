  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
1994 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag joins the standard equipment list of the Chrysler Town and Country, once again pushing the envelope of the growing minivan segment. A larger engine is also available in the 1994 Town and Country.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(63%)
4(16%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 TOWN & COUNTRY MINI VAN
JCONESTROKER2000,08/06/2003
At present, I still own this vehicle. It has been an overall good vehicle to drive. It is a 6 cyl. so mileage is pretty decent. I had to have the transmission rebuilt approx. 4 years ago. It's ran smoothly since. I have had the exterior coating/paint to start peeling on the hood, bumper, and mirrors. Every other option on this vehicle has held up well.
Oldie but a Goodie
rhonda lamon,05/10/2006
i have had my van for 7yrs. i've gone from MT. to AZ. to CO. to VA. & back to CO. & continued to drive it within CO. I moved to Littleton CO. & aquired a paper route & it has been my sole vehicle for business & personal use. it just kept running & going & going. i decided to fix it due to not being able to afford payments on another. i had planned to put $2500.00 in it to bring it up to maximum condition. I was rearended 4/29/06. my dream's gone. i'm a single parent trying to survive on a limited income, raise 2 & going to school. i'm lost, in lots of pain from the accident & do not know what to do. I fear my van will be totalled. i hope to be blessed soon & my needs met. i'm totally in Gods hands.
Ellegance
Polar223KM,11/10/2002
This is the most ellegant minivan out of them all. The full digital dash was great at night. Hitting a top speed of 130Mph. and this baby can hit 60Mph in only 6.2 seconds, the 3.8l V6 came in handy when moving and just for city cruising. The van still rides hauls and cruises as if it was brand new now that the odometer has hit 180,000 miles. I believe that the only money I put into it was oil change, tires, gas, and a belt tensioner puller. I recomend this van to anyone who can get their hands on it. One more important thing is that the depriciation is still high for a '94. I almost sold mine for $8,500 the first day i put the sign in the window!!
Chrylser Minivan
FunnySmile,04/09/2002
This van is great at hauling things. I had once pulled a refridgerator in it, and it drove very good. I also drove it from Connecticut to Virginia about 30 times. I think anyone who considers buying a van should get this one...if they want a used car.
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 1994 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,901.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,761.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Town and Country lease specials

