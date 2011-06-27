Vehicle overview

Certainly no one will mistake the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country for a performance sedan or sexy coupe. But if you're looking at family haulers, Chrysler has made a very compelling case with its redesigned luxury-oriented minivan.

The previous-generation Town & Country was a decent van but it became increasingly outclassed as the years went on. The new Chrysler T&C is a much better van than the previous version on many fronts. Its base price is lower, but it has more standard equipment and many useful features that you simply can't get on other minivans.

A new V6 and six-speed transmission powertrain makes its debut in the new van, plus Swivel 'n Go seating means the family van can now double as a sort of living room on wheels. There are also one-touch power-folding third-row seats -- no other 2008 minivan has this feature. A three-zone video entertainment system is also optional and essentially means that front, middle and rear-seat passengers can watch or listen to totally separate entertainment sources.

The 2008 Town & Country is also roomier inside and has more storage space behind the third row of seats. That's due, in part, to a van that's 2.5 inches longer and rides a 1.9-inch-longer wheelbase. Expect a quieter ride as well; Chrysler's engineers gave the new van thicker glass, deeper carpet padding, additional seals and isolated front suspension components. The interior is also noticeably nicer than both the previous van and its twin, the Dodge Grand Caravan. Faux wood and metallic trim grace the dash and door panels and the gauges add a slight upscale flair.

Overall, we think the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country has regained its status as a top choice for a minivan. In our most recent comparison test, we pitted a Honda Odyssey against Dodge's new van (the Dodge and Chrysler are identical mechanically) and found the Odyssey to have a higher-quality look and feel overall. But with its new V6, compelling features and roomy interior, the T&C should still be on your short list of models to check out.