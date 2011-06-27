  1. Home
2008 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin, nice highway manners, attractive interior on Limited models, tons of entertainment options, powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine.
  • Lackluster steering and handling, some interior surfaces feel low-budget.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fully redesigned, the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country, thanks to its new styling, thoughtful features and almost endless entertainment options, is one of the best minivans currently available.

Vehicle overview

Certainly no one will mistake the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country for a performance sedan or sexy coupe. But if you're looking at family haulers, Chrysler has made a very compelling case with its redesigned luxury-oriented minivan.

The previous-generation Town & Country was a decent van but it became increasingly outclassed as the years went on. The new Chrysler T&C is a much better van than the previous version on many fronts. Its base price is lower, but it has more standard equipment and many useful features that you simply can't get on other minivans.

A new V6 and six-speed transmission powertrain makes its debut in the new van, plus Swivel 'n Go seating means the family van can now double as a sort of living room on wheels. There are also one-touch power-folding third-row seats -- no other 2008 minivan has this feature. A three-zone video entertainment system is also optional and essentially means that front, middle and rear-seat passengers can watch or listen to totally separate entertainment sources.

The 2008 Town & Country is also roomier inside and has more storage space behind the third row of seats. That's due, in part, to a van that's 2.5 inches longer and rides a 1.9-inch-longer wheelbase. Expect a quieter ride as well; Chrysler's engineers gave the new van thicker glass, deeper carpet padding, additional seals and isolated front suspension components. The interior is also noticeably nicer than both the previous van and its twin, the Dodge Grand Caravan. Faux wood and metallic trim grace the dash and door panels and the gauges add a slight upscale flair.

Overall, we think the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country has regained its status as a top choice for a minivan. In our most recent comparison test, we pitted a Honda Odyssey against Dodge's new van (the Dodge and Chrysler are identical mechanically) and found the Odyssey to have a higher-quality look and feel overall. But with its new V6, compelling features and roomy interior, the T&C should still be on your short list of models to check out.

2008 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2008 Chrysler Town & Country is available in three distinct trim levels: LX, Touring and top-of-the-line Limited. Even the base LX comes with a decent level of equipment. In addition to the expected power features and air-conditioning, keyless entry, an umbrella holder and a flip-down kiddie mirror are all standard. The midlevel Touring adds a power driver seat and pedals, power outside mirrors, a power liftgate, power-sliding doors, Stow 'n Go seating and rear air-conditioning. Chrysler expects most people will opt for this version of the T&C. The Touring also offers more options than the LX. The MyGIG hard drive audio system with navigation, heated front and rear seats, power-folding third-row seats, a sunroof and other features are only available as options on the Touring.

Optional equipment in general is plentiful. A rear-seat DVD player, a 115-volt household-style outlet and Sirius Satellite Radio are included in Entertainment Group 1. Available exclusively on Chrysler and Dodge minivans is Sirius Backseat TV. This option allows you to watch family-friendly television. The channels include Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. Cartoon Network and Nick in this form are actually specially selected portions of those channels' programming so your kids won't stumble upon Adult Swim late at night.

Other notable options include another entertainment package that adds a separate video source and screen to the third row. Surround-sound audio is a stand-alone option. Leather seats, retractable sunshades, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, three-zone automatic climate control and UConnect hands-free phone are available options as well. Many of those features are standard on the T&C Limited.

2008 Highlights

The Chrysler Town & Country has been completely redesigned for 2008. A new 4.0-liter V6 is featured as the standard power plant on the Limited model and Chrysler's Swivel 'n Go seats make their debut here, too. The new van also has more angular styling and several new or improved features like a power fold-flat third-row seat and more standard safety equipment. There's also plenty of new entertainment technology, including Sirius Backseat TV that features three channels of kid-friendly video programming. Chrysler has also introduced a limited lifetime powertrain warranty this year.

Performance & mpg

Chrysler's Town & Country is available with three engines. Base LX models get a 3.3-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower. This engine gets a four-speed automatic transmission. Touring models come standard with a 3.8-liter V6 producing 197 hp. Both the 3.3- and 3.8-liter V6s are carried over from the previous minivans. A new 4.0-liter V6 makes its debut in the 2008 Town & Country and makes 251 hp. It's standard on the Limited. That new engine, as well as the 3.8-liter V6, is hooked up to a new six-speed automatic transmission.

As you would expect, the smaller 3.3-liter V6 gets the best fuel economy, with a 2008 EPA rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway. Both the 3.8-liter engine and the new 4.0-liter engine post EPA ratings of 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway.

Safety

A lengthy list of standard safety equipment is now standard on all models, even the budget-priced LX. Traction control, stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist and three rows of head curtain airbags are all standard. A rear parking camera and parking sensors are standard on the Limited but optional on other trim levels. A built-in child booster seat is a stand-alone option.

Driving

With the 4.0-liter V6, acceleration from the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country is impressive; we've timed the van at a quick 8.2 seconds for the 0-60-mph run. The lesser V6 engines are, as you might imagine, less impressive. Those who appreciate the handling standard set by the Honda Odyssey might be a bit disappointed by the Town & Country. Although it intentionally places comfort over sportiness and is quiet on the highway, the Chrysler's slower responses don't promote much driving enjoyment.

Interior

Though let down by occasional low-quality plastics, the Chrysler Town & Country features a versatile interior. There are three different interior configurations. Stow 'n Go is standard on the Touring and gives the van the flexibility of folding all seats into the floor. When the seats are up and in place, the well those seats fold into becomes a large storage area. Swivel 'n Go is another option, and allows the second-row captain's chairs to swivel around and face the rear seat. A small table is included and can be installed in this configuration. With the T&C primed for cargo, a competitive 144 cubic feet of space is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(38%)
4(18%)
3(21%)
2(17%)
1(6%)
3.7
228 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Be Careful With Used Purchase
airsense00,07/08/2014
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
We like the features of the van such as powered doors, captain seats, DVD players. The kids love the van and it is safe. However I greatly question the quality and reliability. With 70,000 miles on ours it literally eats 1 quart of oil per 1000 miles. No blue smoke, not leaking on floor. The first week we owned it the EGR valve went bad. The brakes are new so haven't replaced them yet in 6 months. Seems to wear the tires pretty quick. Sounds like a wheel bearing is going bad lately. The interior has some cheap spots as the handle for the gear shift fell off as did the sun visor. The gas mileage is averaging 18 mpg which is mix of town and highway. Buy the extended warranty for this one! The transmission started very occasionally not shifting in to 2nd gear so I traded it in.
Rear axle Brace keeps snapping at speed,
Jessew,10/13/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
We bought this vehicle New,and now have 115K on it .The engine and transmission have been excellent,everything else seems cheaply built and falling apart..The most serious issue is that the rear axle brace that fastens the passenger side rear wheel to the body of the vehicle has snapped cleanly in two twice in the past 6 months,no idea why .The last time we were at 45 MPH,fishtailing all over the road, fortunate to bring it to a safe stop....and 600 miles from home..We were lucky to find a little local welding shop there , they added an angle iron to the tinsy little brace,welded it on and we returned home safely.....Chrysler designed a cutout hole into the brace ,probably to save a few pounds of metal ,that is where both breaks happened about 3 inches apart....we feel lucky to be alive.
Regretting buying this vehicle
msecrest,06/28/2011
I purchased this vehicle in 2009 as a second owner with 33,000 miles on it. Since then I have put ~50,000 miles on it. The van is comfortable and rides decent. It has plenty of storage space. Gas mileage is lower than I'd like at 19/23. Mechanically this vehicle has had nothing but issues. While some were recalled and fixed, others are not. Problems: 1 - it uses oil, about 1qt/1000 miles. This is a major issue with me. 2 - The sliding door hinges do not support the doors well. They start rubbing on the bottom guide. 3 - I've had it in for service on the engine 3 times. Currently in the shop with issues. For a top of the line minivan I expected the quality to be a lot higher.
Lets be realistic
khadra,09/14/2013
This is our second 2008 town and country, both were preowned. Th first was LX trim and the current one is limited. I got the first minivan with 95 k and I sold it with 130k and 4 years of ownership. It was running solid but did not have a lot of options that we needed. Then two months ago I was able to spot a black 2008 tc limited. You can't beat the value of these minivans; the price of the minivan, oem parts and dealership labor and still under 17 K. Lets be realistic, maybe this minivan is not durable like a toyota, BUT you get huge savings and lot of features that you can't find with other manufacturers. It's not expensive to maintain the minivan and I believe reliable enough.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $4,200 and$8,985 with odometer readings between 65264 and179919 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Limited is priced between $6,000 and$7,950 with odometer readings between 95824 and136873 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country LX is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 72740 and72740 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2008 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,200 and mileage as low as 65264 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2008 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,711.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,224.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

