Vehicle overview

The Chrysler Town & Country minivan began life with keys to the kingdom. It was immediately a class leader when it was first introduced in 1990, offering numerous features that were ahead of the curve. Seventeen years later, the picture is a lot less rosy. The 2007 Chrysler Town & Country still offers a wealth of useful amenities, but is hobbled by its aging design.

On the positive side, the van has the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to be quickly and easily folded into the floor. These in-floor compartments serve double duty, functioning as storage areas when the seats are in use, with 6 cubic feet available in the second row and 6 in the third. However, the Stow 'n' Go compartments are best used for gear that will be accessed infrequently, since getting to them is somewhat inconvenient. Another caveat: As a result of the Stow 'n' Go system, the van's second-row seats are smaller and less comfortable than those of its peers. There's also very little toe room for third-row occupants, since the second-row seats don't allow feet to slide underneath.

The Town & Country won't win any trophies for handling and performance either. Its ride is soft and wallowy, and no matter which V6 you choose, the T&C feels underpowered relative to others in its class. Its four-speed transmission also tends to hunt when faced with highway inclines. Finally, braking distances are long compared to its peers, which is a problem in a class where safety takes precedence.

One advantage the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country has is that it tends to be less expensive than top-ranked vans like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. But if price is your main factor, we'd recommend you opt for the excellent Kia Sedona or Hyundai Entourage, which are thousands cheaper than the Town & Country and offer much better driving dynamics. Although the Town & Country was first to market with a number of useful minivan features, it needs a full redesign to compete in this class. Fortunately, a ground-up makeover is on the way for 2008.