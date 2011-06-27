  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car

2007 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • In-floor storage and fold-flat seating system provides unmatched cargo capacity, attractive styling.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, major safety features remain optional on lower-level models, no stability control, engines run out of steam on the highway, weak brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it offers useful features like in-floor storage and a full set of fold-flat rear seats, the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan lags behind the competition in acceleration, braking and handling. A redesign is coming for '08, but until then, any of its import-brand rivals will suit you better.

Vehicle overview

The Chrysler Town & Country minivan began life with keys to the kingdom. It was immediately a class leader when it was first introduced in 1990, offering numerous features that were ahead of the curve. Seventeen years later, the picture is a lot less rosy. The 2007 Chrysler Town & Country still offers a wealth of useful amenities, but is hobbled by its aging design.

On the positive side, the van has the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to be quickly and easily folded into the floor. These in-floor compartments serve double duty, functioning as storage areas when the seats are in use, with 6 cubic feet available in the second row and 6 in the third. However, the Stow 'n' Go compartments are best used for gear that will be accessed infrequently, since getting to them is somewhat inconvenient. Another caveat: As a result of the Stow 'n' Go system, the van's second-row seats are smaller and less comfortable than those of its peers. There's also very little toe room for third-row occupants, since the second-row seats don't allow feet to slide underneath.

The Town & Country won't win any trophies for handling and performance either. Its ride is soft and wallowy, and no matter which V6 you choose, the T&C feels underpowered relative to others in its class. Its four-speed transmission also tends to hunt when faced with highway inclines. Finally, braking distances are long compared to its peers, which is a problem in a class where safety takes precedence.

One advantage the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country has is that it tends to be less expensive than top-ranked vans like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. But if price is your main factor, we'd recommend you opt for the excellent Kia Sedona or Hyundai Entourage, which are thousands cheaper than the Town & Country and offer much better driving dynamics. Although the Town & Country was first to market with a number of useful minivan features, it needs a full redesign to compete in this class. Fortunately, a ground-up makeover is on the way for 2008.

2007 Chrysler Town and Country models

The seven-passenger 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is available in four trim levels: base, LX, Touring and Limited. The base model is the only short-wheelbase T&C; the other three are the larger extended-wheelbase size. Base models are equipped with a second-row bench seat, air-conditioning, power locks and windows, cruise control, tilt steering, remote keyless entry, and a four-speaker CD stereo, but cannot be equipped with fold-flat seating. Moving up to the LX model adds Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and a storage system in the second and third rows, second-row captain's chairs and heated power mirrors. The T&C Touring adds dual power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, alloy wheels, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, three-zone manual air-conditioning and a six-speaker sound system. The top-of-the-line Limited model is further upgraded with chrome wheels, three-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory and an upgraded Infinity sound system with a six-disc, in-dash CD/DVD changer. Sirius Satellite Radio, Bluetooth connectivity (known as UConnect) and a rear DVD entertainment system are optional on all Town & Country minivans. Second-row captain's chairs are optional on the base T&C.

2007 Highlights

The Chrysler Town & Country is unchanged for 2007.

Performance & mpg

A 3.3-liter, 170-horsepower V6 comes standard on base and LX versions of the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country. Standard on Touring and Limited models is a 200-hp, 3.8-liter V6. A four-speed automatic transmission routes power to the front wheels of all T&Cs. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,800 pounds on vans with the 3.8-liter V6 and the optional towing package.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on all except the base model, which comes with front discs/rear drums and has ABS as an option. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on base, LX and Touring models, and standard on the Limited. All Chrysler Town & Country models include a driver knee airbag. Traction control is standard on the Touring and Limited only, and stability control is not available at all. Adjustable pedals are standard on the Limited and optional on all other models. The T&C Limited also comes with rear parking sensors, and they're an option on the Touring. Built-in child booster seats are available in the base short-wheelbase T&C only. Note that the center position of the third row in every Town & Country is equipped with a lap belt only.

The long-wheelbase Chrysler Town & Country earned a full five stars in NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. The short-wheelbase model posted perfect scores in all categories, except for a four-star rating for side impacts involving front occupants. Frontal-offset crash testing produced an overall "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side curtain airbags, the Town & Country also rated "Acceptable" in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

Compared to the newer minivans, the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country falls short in acceleration, handling and braking. Neither of the V6s offers the kind of passing power or smoothness now expected in this class, and the four-speed automatic transmission doesn't help matters, as it hunts between gears on highway grades. Ride quality is on the soft side, but it often feels too bouncy over bumps and ruts, especially when the T&C is carrying a full load of passengers. The steering is fairly responsive, at least, but there's considerable body roll around corners. Additionally, during instrumented testing at our track, the Town & Country turned in a much longer 60-mph-to-0 braking distance than its higher-ranked rivals.

Interior

The Town & Country's cabin has a decidedly dated feel with dull plastics, fussy controls, and in Limited models, an undersized navigation system screen. The star of the show is definitely the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and storage system, which provides a perfectly flat load floor when the seats are stowed, along with numerous storage compartments. There's also a movable center console equipped with power points. The front seats are generally comfortable, and drivers will find most controls within easy reach. The rear seats in Stow 'n Go-equipped vans are smaller than normal (which is why they stow so easily); they're fine for children but uncomfortable for adults. Extended-wheelbase Chrysler T&Cs have 26 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the third-row seats in use, and a maximum of 168 cubes with all second- and third-row seats folded into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(40%)
4(19%)
3(15%)
2(20%)
1(6%)
3.7
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost 300,000 and still strong.
vongoebel,11/21/2014
LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
We bought our vehicle new. My van has on it today 198,046 miles and it still runs strong. Now while 80% is highway miles, the fact that this vehicle is still running good and strong means I have a well engineered vehicle. If anything gives me any cause for concern, I deal with it asap. I think the brakes are the parts I have replaced the most often and the front 3x more than the back. But, that's part of maintenance. Overall, I'm very satisfied. 12/302019 UPDATE: One of the kids ran the engine while low on water and it over heated. I have replaced both heads and radiator. That was 5 months ago. Aside from that I have just gone routine maintenance. The transmission is still good. Let's see if I can get another 100,000 out of it.
Good Value and Dependability
jeniphish,12/08/2014
My husband and I bought this car used in March of 2011 with about 60,000 miles. In the 3+ years since then it has been driven all over the US and parts of Canada and it has about 159,000 miles. All we've had to do is change the oil, get a tune up, and replace the spark plugs and brake pads (oh, and new tires, of course!). The interior is good, spacious enough for a couple of long family trips with our four teenage boys (3 of whom are 6'4" or taller). The middle seat cup holders broke almost immediately, but that is just a minor inconvenience. The rest of the interior has held up very well! Overall, it's been reliable and comfortable.
Moderate Van
sos,11/25/2006
At first we were very impressive about its smooth drive but later on we found that it becomes bumpy. It could be we get used to it and don't feel the smoothness anymore. Overall it is a good van with the price but we would consider Honda or Toyota for the next purchase.
Goodbye toyota
Beth Roscoe,11/20/2006
I simply love my new Town & Country. It has all of the features that I wanted. I had a 2004 Toyota Sienna that i wanted to shoot a gun at. After 11,000 miles the Toyota was rattling like it was going to fall apart. The engine sounded like it had marbles in it. The doors never closed right from the beginning. I went looking for a new van, and after driving the Toyota and Honda, the Chrysler won hands down. I want to trade my Accord for a new Sebring, too. No more boring Japanese for me.
See all 67 reviews of the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $2,985 and$6,595 with odometer readings between 98994 and183981 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,985 and mileage as low as 98994 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2007 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,659.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,058.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,970.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,831.

