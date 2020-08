Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois

Fresh Trade, What You See Is What You Get! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Automobile Magazine Best Minivan CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Fourth Passenger Door Chrysler LXi with Steel Blue Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 5200 RPM*. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "The Town and Country offers peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities.". Automobile Magazine Best Minivan. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4GP54L01R181846

Stock: M6025C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020