  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(111)
Appraise this car

2003 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling, refined drivetrain, comfortable and luxurious interior.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, potentially pricey.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Town and Country for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,027 - $1,673
Used Town and Country for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasing to drive and ride in, but the T&C lacks a few key features, as well as the rock-solid reliability record of its import rivals.

2003 Highlights

Two new options debut -- a one-touch power sunroof (that Chrysler boasts is one of the largest available in a minivan) and a factory-, not dealer-, installed DVD entertainment system that comes with wireless headphones. Audiophiles will appreciate the new six-CD changer, an upgrade over the previous four-disc unit. Note that the LX AWD model has been discontinued, thus requiring buyers who want all-wheel drive to step up to the more expensive LXi and Limited models to get it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(52%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Limited AWD
jimj8,11/08/2011
We bought this van new in 2003. Has all the bells and whistles, DVD system, power everything, leather 3.8L engine etc. It has been a great vehicle for us. We are just coming up on 200,000 miles and have had very few problems. We have done the brakes once. Just replaced the water pump ( for a whole $120!), other than that just put fuel in it and drive. Fit and finish is still good. Only hardware problem is the left side power sliding door. The clutch is out in it and so it is hard to open manually. It will open under power if you give it a tug. Leather seats are still perfect and still comfortable. We have gotten about 19 MPG.
Served me Well for Eleven Years
latsyrch,02/28/2014
I just traded in my 2003 T&C with 122,000 miles on it. For all the horrible reviews on this model over the years, this van served me well for 11 years. I think I had it serviced ONE time for anything other than normal maintenance and oil changes. The leather interior is still in excellent shape, the exterior wore well also. That said, I would NOT buy this van used. When I turned mine in the back hatch would fall at inopportune times onto my head, the power windows were failing, and the transmission was both sounding and acting wonky. Gas mileage was horrible.
Best ride I ever bought
Randy,10/12/2015
Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
This has been the best work horse my family ever bought. I still drive it frequently and my now teenage daughters won't let me sell it. I had an 80+ year old gentleman stop me at Publix and told me to never sell it as he had one, sold it, and regretted it. I agreed. Only costs me $150 every 6months to insure and despite less than exemplary milage still is worth keeping. Don't know if I'll let it go before it gives up on me altogether. Did have to replace the transmission twice and now instrument cluster needs repair. No other major issues. Glad I bought it.
Made it to the moon!
April Marshmellow,02/23/2016
eL FFV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Our goal was to get 232K mIles out of this van so we could say we had traveled (the distance) to the moon. Same transmission--I've had it flushed twice. 268K, mostly highway miles and still humming right along. My siblings who have owned Chevrolet and other minivans prefer the seats in the T&C. I highly recommend this van.
See all 111 reviews of the 2003 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include LX Family Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LXi Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), eL FFV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LXi AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2003 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,755.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,525.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Town and Country lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles