2003 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling, refined drivetrain, comfortable and luxurious interior.
- No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, potentially pricey.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,027 - $1,673
Used Town and Country for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pleasing to drive and ride in, but the T&C lacks a few key features, as well as the rock-solid reliability record of its import rivals.
2003 Highlights
Two new options debut -- a one-touch power sunroof (that Chrysler boasts is one of the largest available in a minivan) and a factory-, not dealer-, installed DVD entertainment system that comes with wireless headphones. Audiophiles will appreciate the new six-CD changer, an upgrade over the previous four-disc unit. Note that the LX AWD model has been discontinued, thus requiring buyers who want all-wheel drive to step up to the more expensive LXi and Limited models to get it.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jimj8,11/08/2011
We bought this van new in 2003. Has all the bells and whistles, DVD system, power everything, leather 3.8L engine etc. It has been a great vehicle for us. We are just coming up on 200,000 miles and have had very few problems. We have done the brakes once. Just replaced the water pump ( for a whole $120!), other than that just put fuel in it and drive. Fit and finish is still good. Only hardware problem is the left side power sliding door. The clutch is out in it and so it is hard to open manually. It will open under power if you give it a tug. Leather seats are still perfect and still comfortable. We have gotten about 19 MPG.
latsyrch,02/28/2014
I just traded in my 2003 T&C with 122,000 miles on it. For all the horrible reviews on this model over the years, this van served me well for 11 years. I think I had it serviced ONE time for anything other than normal maintenance and oil changes. The leather interior is still in excellent shape, the exterior wore well also. That said, I would NOT buy this van used. When I turned mine in the back hatch would fall at inopportune times onto my head, the power windows were failing, and the transmission was both sounding and acting wonky. Gas mileage was horrible.
Randy,10/12/2015
Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
This has been the best work horse my family ever bought. I still drive it frequently and my now teenage daughters won't let me sell it. I had an 80+ year old gentleman stop me at Publix and told me to never sell it as he had one, sold it, and regretted it. I agreed. Only costs me $150 every 6months to insure and despite less than exemplary milage still is worth keeping. Don't know if I'll let it go before it gives up on me altogether. Did have to replace the transmission twice and now instrument cluster needs repair. No other major issues. Glad I bought it.
April Marshmellow,02/23/2016
eL FFV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Our goal was to get 232K mIles out of this van so we could say we had traveled (the distance) to the moon. Same transmission--I've had it flushed twice. 268K, mostly highway miles and still humming right along. My siblings who have owned Chevrolet and other minivans prefer the seats in the T&C. I highly recommend this van.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons