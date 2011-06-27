  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(134)
Appraise this car

2006 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy and luxurious interior, innovative fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, major safety features remain optional on lower-level models, no stability control.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Town and Country for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,588 - $7,500
Used Town and Country for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While it can't match the rock-solid reliability of import rivals, the 2006 Chrysler Town & Country is still worth consideration thanks to its pleasant driving dynamics and versatile interior.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1990 as an upscale version of the Grand Caravan, the Chrysler Town & Country is now in its third generation after being redesigned for the 2001 model year. After taking heat from the media and consumers alike for its lack of a fold-flat third-row seat, Chrysler equipped long-wheelbase models with what it calls the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system for 2005. This system enables owners to quickly and easily fold the second- and third-row seats into the floor. When the seats are in use by passengers, these in-floor compartments double as storage areas. Also, the third-row split bench may be flipped completely rearward to provide tailgate seating.

The Town and Country offers peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. These minivans have been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and have always been at or near the top on the segment's sales charts. But these corporate darlings have had their share of problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished their reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, the current generation has had its share of repair issues, and an extended warranty would not be a bad idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic 3-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

Apart from its fold-flat seating and enjoyable driving demeanor, this Chrysler minivan has many charms, among them a comfortable interior, clean styling and an available power liftgate. Depending on what trim level and options are selected, driver and passengers can be ensconced in soft, gathered-leather seats, while triple-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortably cool or warm. In spite of the Town & Country's strengths, competiting imports offer something else that Chrysler won't be able to simply bolt on: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality. Still, plenty of buyers will be won over by the Town and Country's combination of agile handling, comfy ride, expansive interior, stylish sheet metal and iconic presence in the minivan segment.

How do you decide whether to go with the Chrysler minivan or the Dodge version? Basically, there are two considerations -- price and style. The lower-level Grand Caravans have lower base prices, so if you simply need a larger van with minimal features, the Dodge would be the way to go. If you're more flexible on price, the Town & Country offers a slightly more upscale feel. On the subject of style, some buyers are likely to prefer the classy 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, whose front fascia features a 1930s-era winged Chrysler emblem, as opposed to the DGC, whose sportier mug greets you with a head-on shot of a Ram.

2006 Chrysler Town and Country models

The Chrysler Town & Country offers four trim levels -- base, LX, Touring and Limited. The base model is the only standard-wheelbase T&C; the other three are extended wheelbase. Base models are equipped with basic amenities like cruise control, tilt steering, air conditioning, power windows and locks, an AM/FM/CD stereo and a 3.3-liter V6 engine. Moving up to the LX model adds Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating in the second and third rows and power mirrors. The Touring adds dual power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, a power driver seat and a 3.8-liter V6 engine. The top-of-the-line Limited model is further upgraded with three-zone automatic climate control, leather seats, a DVD-based navigation system, rear park assist, three-row side curtain airbags and an Infinity audio system. A rear DVD entertainment system is optional on Touring and Limited models.

2006 Highlights

Starting with December 2005 production, the 2006 Chrysler Town & Country receives a strengthened roof and side structure and updated side curtain airbags to improve its performance in side-impact crashes.

Performance & mpg

A 3.3-liter, 180-horsepower V6 comes standard on base and LX models. Standard on Touring and Limited models is a 215-hp, 3.8-liter V6. A four-speed automatic is the sole transmission. A Town & Country with the 3.8-liter V6 is a sprightly performer, with crisp response down low and through the midrange. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,800 pounds with the optional towing package.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all except the base model, which comes with front discs/rear drums and has ABS as an option. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on base, LX and Touring models, and standard on the Limited. All Chrysler Town & Country models include a new driver knee airbag. Long-wheelbase models earned a full five stars in NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. The short-wheelbase model posted perfect scores in all categories, except for a four-star rating for side impacts involving front occupants. Frontal-offset crash testing produced an overall "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side curtain airbags, the Town & Country also rated "Acceptable" in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

The Chrysler Town & Country's most endearing qualities continue to be its agile handling and supple ride characteristics. We suspect that this minivan will surprise and win over a lot of folks who expect the minivan driving experience to be an exercise in lethargic vehicle dynamics. The 3.3-liter V6 engine provides adequate acceleration, but larger families and those who tow a trailer will prefer the added power of the 3.8-liter V6.

Interior

The star of the show is definitely the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and storage system, but the cabin also sports a number of other neat optional features, such as a movable center console equipped with power points and a power rear liftgate. The seats are generally comfortable, and drivers will find most controls within easy reach. Extended versions have 26 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the 60/40-split third-row seats, and a maximum of 168 cubes with all second- and third-row seats folded into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(55%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.2
134 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Aiming for 400,000 miles
sdrkgideon,08/11/2014
This van has been awesome. I have 300,000 miles on it and am aiming for 400,000. I have only had to replace the fuel pump and water pump and that was only in the last 100,000 miles. Only on the 2nd battery and of course with those miles a couple of sets of tires. Drives like the day I got it. I can't say enough about how awesome and reliable it has been. For a van I am also happy with the 22mpg I get.
Perfect for a family of 6
esasllc,02/18/2013
My girlfriend and I have a total of 4 children together and needed a vehicle that could safely haul them around especially on long trips. I am an auto mechanic so I took my time researching and checking out several different brands. I found our 06 T & C at a Chrysler dealer with 58K miles. My girlfriend loves the power doors and rear hatch and with multiple DVD players we had installed, it is perfect. The Stow & Go works well for food, cases of soda and loads of DVDs and plenty of room in the rear for 2 strollers and luggage. The only problem we have had was the left sliding door stopped working. I made the repair in about 45 minutes and it has been working ever since.
Bought used
cstace,05/12/2014
I'm still in 'pick-up withdrawal.' Bought to replace my pick-up. For the most part, quite OK; like my pkup with a cap. However am reluctant to get inside 'dirty.' Turning radius is excellent and drive is smooth. Had a couple of problems, sorta expected with 7 yr old car and 96K, but local dealership is very good and restored to top running condition. Am preparing for a 4K trip out West with two other couples. Luggage travel box on top rails, etc. Will decide if it is as good as I think.
Love this Car!
ilovethiscar,06/29/2010
I bought one of these after we rented one to make our annual drive from Ohio to North Carolina. I fell in love with the Town & Country on that trip-- nimble handling, incredible comfort, easy to drive, tons of room, easy stow- away back seats. The one I bought is just as great. I love this car! Have had zero problems with it, and I've owned it for 4 years. I would never buy any other van but a Stow & Go Town & Country. The new 2010 model is supposed to have less engine power than my 2006, so I'm not trading in. If you're in the market for a Town & Country, I'd highly recommend a fully- equipped 2006 Limited with Stow & Go seating. Best road trip and everyday car EVER.
See all 134 reviews of the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Base is priced between $2,588 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 50113 and130629 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $2,600 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 56381 and274175 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2006 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,588 and mileage as low as 50113 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2006 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,886.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,496.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,547.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Town and Country lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles