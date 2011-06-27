Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1990 as an upscale version of the Grand Caravan, the Chrysler Town & Country is now in its third generation after being redesigned for the 2001 model year. After taking heat from the media and consumers alike for its lack of a fold-flat third-row seat, Chrysler equipped long-wheelbase models with what it calls the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system for 2005. This system enables owners to quickly and easily fold the second- and third-row seats into the floor. When the seats are in use by passengers, these in-floor compartments double as storage areas. Also, the third-row split bench may be flipped completely rearward to provide tailgate seating.

The Town and Country offers peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. These minivans have been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and have always been at or near the top on the segment's sales charts. But these corporate darlings have had their share of problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished their reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, the current generation has had its share of repair issues, and an extended warranty would not be a bad idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic 3-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

Apart from its fold-flat seating and enjoyable driving demeanor, this Chrysler minivan has many charms, among them a comfortable interior, clean styling and an available power liftgate. Depending on what trim level and options are selected, driver and passengers can be ensconced in soft, gathered-leather seats, while triple-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortably cool or warm. In spite of the Town & Country's strengths, competiting imports offer something else that Chrysler won't be able to simply bolt on: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality. Still, plenty of buyers will be won over by the Town and Country's combination of agile handling, comfy ride, expansive interior, stylish sheet metal and iconic presence in the minivan segment.

How do you decide whether to go with the Chrysler minivan or the Dodge version? Basically, there are two considerations -- price and style. The lower-level Grand Caravans have lower base prices, so if you simply need a larger van with minimal features, the Dodge would be the way to go. If you're more flexible on price, the Town & Country offers a slightly more upscale feel. On the subject of style, some buyers are likely to prefer the classy 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, whose front fascia features a 1930s-era winged Chrysler emblem, as opposed to the DGC, whose sportier mug greets you with a head-on shot of a Ram.