Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A stainless-steel exhaust system, new wheels and adjustable front shoulder belts are the main changes for the 1993 Town and Country.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(62%)
4(13%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good car for the money
ljross,06/05/2010
I recently purchased this car. Iput new tires on it. Changed the oil. Now it ride great. Runs pretty good. It's really cute. Fun to drive. I can still afford to buy a new engine if this one fails.
I'll never buy another Chrysler producr
one unhappy customer,02/28/2002
1. everything breaks down after the warrenty expires 2. we are on our third transmission, plus numerous transmission repairs 3. when it comes to contact and feedback from district and corporate personnel, they are masters of customer disatisfaction. 4. Bob Ferstle Chrysler in Houston was excellent in dealing with our problems; I can not say the same about South Hills Chrysler in Peters Township (outside\of Pittsburgh)
When it rains I drown!
Wsh I boht a Ford???,02/09/2003
If one little thing goes wrong the whole system craps out. I've been stranded more than once and living in one of the coldest states it sucks. I hate the fact the seats don't move and it difficult to move around inside. And getting someone to fix it and fix it right good luck, the dealer didnt even know what the little light flashing on the dash was... I finally fixed myself. All the recalls in themselves should make this vehicle undrivable! In the long run even though I HATE them I should have bought a Ford.
Love mine
ythpstr2000,10/06/2003
Bought my wife a used van with over 100,000 miles. No major problems. Very comfortable. Love it and would buy another.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
