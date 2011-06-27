1993 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A stainless-steel exhaust system, new wheels and adjustable front shoulder belts are the main changes for the 1993 Town and Country.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ljross,06/05/2010
I recently purchased this car. Iput new tires on it. Changed the oil. Now it ride great. Runs pretty good. It's really cute. Fun to drive. I can still afford to buy a new engine if this one fails.
one unhappy customer,02/28/2002
1. everything breaks down after the warrenty expires 2. we are on our third transmission, plus numerous transmission repairs 3. when it comes to contact and feedback from district and corporate personnel, they are masters of customer disatisfaction. 4. Bob Ferstle Chrysler in Houston was excellent in dealing with our problems; I can not say the same about South Hills Chrysler in Peters Township (outside\of Pittsburgh)
Wsh I boht a Ford???,02/09/2003
If one little thing goes wrong the whole system craps out. I've been stranded more than once and living in one of the coldest states it sucks. I hate the fact the seats don't move and it difficult to move around inside. And getting someone to fix it and fix it right good luck, the dealer didnt even know what the little light flashing on the dash was... I finally fixed myself. All the recalls in themselves should make this vehicle undrivable! In the long run even though I HATE them I should have bought a Ford.
ythpstr2000,10/06/2003
Bought my wife a used van with over 100,000 miles. No major problems. Very comfortable. Love it and would buy another.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
