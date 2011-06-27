1992 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,422
Used Town and Country for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The Town and Country can finally be ordered without the awful wood paneling that has "graced" previous year's models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Van Man,11/25/2003
I bought this van for skiing and camping. Good AWD setup, I took this van up to the mountain, down to a job site and never have a problem. All power option and leather make it nice for a long trip. Everyone got inside feel like "WOW", "COOL". I also use this van to get to HomeDepot. It can carry many things, full size sofa, table... Worth the money. Make sure you get the Town and Country, not the Dodge van.
RRTIMM,09/25/2004
I originaly bought this van to transport ladies to lodge meetings. I soon found that it was not only good for transporting large numbers but great on fuel economy. The mor I drive it the more I want to. It is old now but I still have fun when I drive it. The little 4 cylinder engine has enouph power to climb the hills of West Va and you can't ask for more than that. I now have over 170ooo miles on it and still going strong. Great for Grand Children to learn to drive also.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019