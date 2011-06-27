  1. Home
1992 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The Town and Country can finally be ordered without the awful wood paneling that has "graced" previous year's models.

Great van for out door
Van Man,11/25/2003
I bought this van for skiing and camping. Good AWD setup, I took this van up to the mountain, down to a job site and never have a problem. All power option and leather make it nice for a long trip. Everyone got inside feel like "WOW", "COOL". I also use this van to get to HomeDepot. It can carry many things, full size sofa, table... Worth the money. Make sure you get the Town and Country, not the Dodge van.
For transport
RRTIMM,09/25/2004
I originaly bought this van to transport ladies to lodge meetings. I soon found that it was not only good for transporting large numbers but great on fuel economy. The mor I drive it the more I want to. It is old now but I still have fun when I drive it. The little 4 cylinder engine has enouph power to climb the hills of West Va and you can't ask for more than that. I now have over 170ooo miles on it and still going strong. Great for Grand Children to learn to drive also.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan AWD.

