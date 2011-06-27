  1. Home
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling, refined drivetrain, comfortable and luxurious interior.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasing to drive and ride in, the T&C lacks a few key features, as well as the rock-solid reliability record of its import rivals.

2004 Highlights

A limited-edition Platinum Series is offered as a late-year edition that adds 16-inch chrome wheels, two-tone leather seats, the rear-seat DVD entertainment system and special embroidered floor mats to the touring model. All Town and Countrys include a tire-pressure monitoring system and updated audio and entertainment packages. With the discontinuation of the lower-priced Voyager model, a short-wheelbase Town & Country has been added to the lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
81 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never ceases to amaze me
motonut1,11/21/2011
Excellent all around performer. You can use it as a week-end warrior and haul furniture or landscaping material since the seats are easily removed. Then put the seats back in, give her a quick wash and presto the van is ready to take you to the ball in luxurious style. Easy to work on if you are that type and very easy to drive even in tight parking lots. The climate control system is a no brainer in its operation as are all the electronic upgrades that separate this van from most. With a little more than 100,000 miles on her and still sporting all her original components which says a lot to me. This is a well made van that ca. take hard work and turn it into a piece of cake.
Comfortable, but terrible ongoing issues
mom,09/28/2006
Lost oil for no reason starting at 3200 miles. Oil light kept coming on. Couldn't find source. Chrysler and dealer didn't want to deal with it, kept saying it was normal. Breaks were horrible. Had to replace every 5000 miles and were very expensive. Had to push hard on break pedal to make the vehicle slow down. My sister has the same model and she has the same problem with the breaks. Many of my passengers would hit their head when sitting into the front passenger seat. There was no way to lower the seat and prevent that from happening. Car stalled going uphill through the mountain for no apparent reason. Cruise control would accelerate without reason. Very unreliable for a new vehicle.
Fantastic Value, Great Comfort
tcg,04/24/2004
Our plan was to purchase a new van by summer prior to vacation. The last Saturday in February we went grocery shopping, stopped by the Chrysler dealer just to look at what was available. Two hours later we were driving our new Chrysler home (which included a test drive in the van to deliver our groceries and check edmunds.com) From finding the van with the features we desired to the comfort of the ride to the unbelievably pleasant purchasing experience we are extremely pleased with our purchase!
Problem after problem
Dave,04/01/2007
T&C is a comfotable ride but that is it. Both automatic doors broke. The front stuts went twice. The brake rotors needed to be replaced before 15,000 miles. The factory tires were junk, one tire had a broken band at 10k miles. The aluminum wheels are next to impossible to clean. The alternator has been replaced too. I bought this as my first new car so I would not have problems for years and boy was I wrong. My 13 year old Volvo has still not had one ploblem but this van is always in the shop.
See all 81 reviews of the 2004 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include EX Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Touring Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Family Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Touring Platinum Series Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX Family Value Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Touring AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country?

Can't find a used 2004 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,551.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,433.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,331.

