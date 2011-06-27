Excellent all around performer. You can use it as a week-end warrior and haul furniture or landscaping material since the seats are easily removed. Then put the seats back in, give her a quick wash and presto the van is ready to take you to the ball in luxurious style. Easy to work on if you are that type and very easy to drive even in tight parking lots. The climate control system is a no brainer in its operation as are all the electronic upgrades that separate this van from most. With a little more than 100,000 miles on her and still sporting all her original components which says a lot to me. This is a well made van that ca. take hard work and turn it into a piece of cake.

