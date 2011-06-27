Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Town & Country moniker has been affixed to everything from an elegant 1940s convertible with real wood side panels to a massive 1970s station wagon with fake wood body trim. Starting in the 1990s, it has adorned a luxury minivan -- initially with fake wood paneling, then thankfully without. The 2012 Chrysler Town & Country just might be the most deserving edition of its historic nameplate, as it is equally adept at shuttling business folks around the city as it is taking the family on a cross-country vacation.

Though it's mostly a twin of its Dodge Grand Caravan cousin, the Town & Country has some unique styling features along with a more upscale cabin to set it apart from its more common relative. The T&C has long been known as one of the more satisfying minivans to drive, and last year's major hardware improvements (more power and a recalibrated suspension) make piloting the latest Town & Country a more enjoyable experience. Comfortable seats and a generous roster of practical and luxury features make Chrysler's minivan ideal for most anything from taking a trio of couples out to dinner to getting a dining room table home from the furniture store.

But the Town & Country isn't the only minivan chasing buyers who want all the trimmings of a touring sedan along with versatile cargo-carrying capacity in their spacious people mover. Top trim levels of the recently redesigned Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna are also pretty plush and benefit from more refined powertrains. But the 2012 Chrysler Town & Country's combination of pleasant driving dynamics, strong performance, comfortable ride and available upscale features make it worthy of consideration.