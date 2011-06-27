  1. Home
2012 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating configurations
  • attractive interior.
  • Drivetrain lacks refinement
  • limited driver legroom.
List Price Range
$6,999 - $13,495
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Chrysler Town & Country boasts a strong engine, confident handling and a well-trimmed cabin, it still trails the competition in terms of refinement.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Town & Country moniker has been affixed to everything from an elegant 1940s convertible with real wood side panels to a massive 1970s station wagon with fake wood body trim. Starting in the 1990s, it has adorned a luxury minivan -- initially with fake wood paneling, then thankfully without. The 2012 Chrysler Town & Country just might be the most deserving edition of its historic nameplate, as it is equally adept at shuttling business folks around the city as it is taking the family on a cross-country vacation.

Though it's mostly a twin of its Dodge Grand Caravan cousin, the Town & Country has some unique styling features along with a more upscale cabin to set it apart from its more common relative. The T&C has long been known as one of the more satisfying minivans to drive, and last year's major hardware improvements (more power and a recalibrated suspension) make piloting the latest Town & Country a more enjoyable experience. Comfortable seats and a generous roster of practical and luxury features make Chrysler's minivan ideal for most anything from taking a trio of couples out to dinner to getting a dining room table home from the furniture store.

But the Town & Country isn't the only minivan chasing buyers who want all the trimmings of a touring sedan along with versatile cargo-carrying capacity in their spacious people mover. Top trim levels of the recently redesigned Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna are also pretty plush and benefit from more refined powertrains. But the 2012 Chrysler Town & Country's combination of pleasant driving dynamics, strong performance, comfortable ride and available upscale features make it worthy of consideration.

2012 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2012 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in three trim levels: Touring, Touring-L and Limited.

The entry-level Touring model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a roof rack, power sliding doors, a power tailgate and rear parking sensors. Inside you'll find air-conditioning, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a back-up camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt AC power outlet. Electronic features include a rear-seat entertainment center (second-row screen), Bluetooth, a USB port and a six-speaker CD sound system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and digital music storage.

Moving up to the Touring-L model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming outside mirrors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and second- and third-row window shades. The top-of-the-line Limited model adds xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system, an additional third-row screen for the entertainment system and a nine-speaker premium audio system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper Town & Country trim levels can be added to the lower trims via optional packages. Other major options include a sunroof, a power-folding third-row seat and an upgraded center console.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Chrysler Town & Country gets more standard equipment, as leather seating and a rear-seat entertainment system now come on all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that puts out 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

In Edmunds testing, the Town & Country accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, about a half-second slower than the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

Safety

The 2012 Chrysler Town & Country comes with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, full-length side curtain airbags, front seat side-impact airbags and a driver knee airbag. A blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-path detection system are also standard. In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, an average distance for a minivan.

In government crash tests, the T&C received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the highest score of "Good" in that agency's frontal offset and side impact tests.

Driving

The muscular engine and confident handling on winding roads make the 2012 Chrysler Town & Country a contender. But segment leaders like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna still offer more refinement. The Chrysler's engine, while powerful, sounds and feels rougher, and there's an odd whistling noise under deceleration. The six-speed automatic transmission does an admirable job of keeping power on tap, but gearchanges can sometimes be jarring. The steering effort is slightly heavier and the suspension is a bit less compliant as well. On the highway, we've also noticed some creaks and squeaks, although nothing compared to older models.

Interior

Last year's complete makeover brought with it a nicely trimmed cabin stocked with quality materials and a pleasing design. Positioning the Town & Country as a luxury vehicle means an interior that is downright posh on the top-of-the-line Limited trim level.

Unlike other minivans that require the awkward removal of the middle-row seats to achieve maximum cargo capacity, the Chrysler's Stow 'n Go seats fold flat into the floor. Operating these surprisingly comfortable seats is fairly simple, as only a quick tug of a strap and a few gentle yanks are required to make them disappear into the floor.

The third-row seats are also comfortable, but headroom might be tight for taller folks, while shorter folks may find the aggressive tilt of the seat cushion akin to sitting in a dentist's chair. The 60/40-split third-row seat can be had with a slick power-folding option and can also be flipped backwards to create comfortable seating for tailgate parties and the kids' soccer games. Several Edmunds editors of different heights noticed that the driver seat and pedals are mounted too close together, even when moved to the widest setting offered by the power adjustments.

With all three rows of seats in use, the Town & Country offers a healthy 33 cubic feet of cargo room. Folding down the second- and third-row seats creates a flat load floor with a competitive 143.8 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(71%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
4.4
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Van
buenink,01/07/2013
We got our T&C in June of 2012 and have loved it from day one. We took it on vacation to northern WI and averaged 29.9 MPG for the trip. Our son loves the DVD and the amount of space in the van is great. The only negative thing I can say about the vehicle is that when you accelerate it can be slow to shift. That being said, if performance is important youre likely not looking at buying a van. $ for $ it is the best van you can buy. One warning, the day after we bought our van we found out we were having another baby.buyer beware ;-)
Why is this van not a bigger deal?
2000tjsport,06/09/2012
We purchased a 2012 T&C about six months ago, and we've put about 5,000 miles on it so far. And as an avid reader of car blogs, my main question is: why is no one raving about this van? It's far and away the most heavily-featured van available; our mid-level model (purchased for about the base model's MSRP) has leather, dual DVD, power doors and liftgate, bluetooth, navigation, Sirius XM, three zone climate control...it's just ridiculous what you get for your money. We stopped at the Honda place first, and told the sales guy the features and price Chrysler had on their van. He did his salesman thing for about 15 minutes and then declared himself beaten. He was right. Buy the Chrysler.
Love it!!
alysonland,03/21/2012
Can't say enough about my new van. After driving the Honda Odyssey and the Nissan Quest, I am sooo happy with my choice. Has everything I want and more.
Classy Minivan
yeahteam,03/15/2012
This is my second Chrysler Town and Country. My first was a 2003 Limited. I chose the 2012 TC because this is the first model year I actually found the seats in the second row comfortable. Comparing the interior styling of the minivans available today, I think the TC wins hands down. It just looks nicer, with some definite attention to styling. The front seats are very comfortable. The features available are reasonably priced and work very well. The ride is very good and the engine is definitely adequate, though eco-mode leaves a bit to be desired. Overall, after 7K miles, I am very satisfied.
See all 31 reviews of the 2012 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $6,999 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 99699 and153507 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L is priced between $10,500 and$13,495 with odometer readings between 75442 and123292 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country?

