  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

1998 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading design. Suave new corporate grille. Loaded with standard equipment. Available all-wheel drive capability.
  • Less than stellar reliability history. All-wheel drive carries a stiff tariff.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Town and Country for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,433
Used Town and Country for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Elegance and expressiveness. Grace and grandeur. These are the words that describe Chrysler's posh rendition of the Dodge/Plymouth minivan.

Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same car-like ride and handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury: plenty of it, and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum.

Town and Country customers have three distinct models to choose from: the LX model, an "ultimate" LXi that promises features ordinarily found only on luxury cars and the short-wheelbase (113.3-inch) SX version. The SX is Chrysler's sporty minivan. It offers cast aluminum wheels, touring tires, and a very inexpensive touring and handling package. Properly outfitted, the SX transforms into a quick, little sport van capable of embarrassing most sedan owners.

All-wheel drive is optional on the LX and LXi models of the TandC. Since these minivans only have five inches of ground clearance, they aren't meant for serious off-road adventure. They do, however, give drivers the security of knowing that their traction is improved when driving on slippery surfaces. They also make piloting the extended-length minivans a little more fun, by evening out the weight distribution and providing some rear-wheel motive power. Chrysler's AWD minivans also replace the standard rear drum brakes with discs.

All three minivans feature seven-passenger seating, with an "Easy-Out" rollaway back seat. A newly revised 3.8-liter V6 now offers 180 horsepower and 240 ft-lbs. of torque. This engine is standard in the LXi, and optional in its mates, which otherwise come with a 3.3-liter engine. Both engines drive a four-speed automatic transmission, which delivers neat and smooth gearchanges. Minivanners who do lots of highway cruising and Interstate hopping might be happier with the bigger engine, which lets the TandC pass and merge into traffic with greater confidence and briskness.

Extras in the LXi edition include dual-zone control heat/air conditioning, eight-way leather trimmed driver and passenger seats, plus a memory for both the seats and outside mirrors. A roof rack is standard on the LXi, and optional on the others. If you want luxury and spaciousness, but you just can't abide the thought of a boxy Volvo wagon, drop by your local Chrysler store and try the Town and Country on for size.

1998 Highlights

Chrysler's luxury minivans get a few improvements this year, with the addition of a new Chrysler-signature grille, more powerful 3.8-liter V6, high-performance headlights and three fancy new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(59%)
4(26%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

98 Chrysler Town & Country
William Cartwright,11/12/2003
I've had just routine maintenance problems with it, except for problems with my door locking system and loss of power to transmission shifter and cruise control, all of which I've had fixed twice. My major complaint is lack of power and so-so gas mileage (21.2 combined).
180,000 Mile Review
skeagle,03/31/2011
Bought this highest rated van in 1998. Wonderful comfort, able performer on the highway and in city. Wind noise a distraction at highway speeds. The removable 3rd row seat, although heavy to handle, along with removable 2nd row captains chairs makes the roomy rear better than a pickup. We've handled many large loads, plywood, sheetrock, easily and out of the weather. What sinks Chrysler is its miserable reliability. Replaced a broken transmission 3,000 miles after the warranty expired, our experience with dealership support after the sale was poor. Too many expensive repair issues.
My Tan LXi
Jacobus,07/12/2002
I bought it with 89000 miles on it in 2000, clean and in good shape, a few stains on the leather and one plastic door panel shaded slightly different than the others. In less than 2000 miles, the water pump sprung a leak. No biggy. A year later a squealy idler pulley had to be changed. Then I had an overheating problem. Bad thermostat. No biggy again. Just recently I changed the serpentine belt, had the plugs changed before that. Got new Michelins like the originals. Love the car. Would recommend it to anyone who likes comfortable, economic transportation with all the bells and whistles.
Lots of Miles and I still love it!
Computer App Guy,12/27/2003
This is the second Town and Country I've owned and with 91,000 miles on it, I can report it has been virtually trouble free. Far superior build quality to my first one (1994). One electronic component and one speaker have been replaced, both under waranty, but that's it for unscheduled work. The overall comfort of the ride for driver and passengers is what makes this a pleasure to drive. Long trips are a breeze in this vehicle.
See all 27 reviews of the 1998 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1998 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include LXi 4dr Ext Minivan, LX 4dr Ext Minivan AWD, LX 4dr Ext Minivan, SX 4dr Minivan, and LXi 4dr Ext Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 1998 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,005.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,699.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,830.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Town and Country lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles