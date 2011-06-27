Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Company car, putting lots of miles on it. Rick , 02/02/2016 LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I was supplied this vehicle from the company I work for. I was extremely happy about this because I was driving a 2006 Dodge caravan at the time. When I switched to the new Town and Country I noticed such an improvement in luxury and technology. The immediate negative I noticed is how the dodge had a more consistent transmission. The town and country had weird hiccups when changing gears. It wasnt a huge issue but it was noticeable. I drive a lot for work so the audio was a big improvement for me. My personal car has bluetooth and a decent sound system. This van is actually pretty sweet when it comes to listening to music and podcasts. The handsfree system is very convenient. The DVD seems to work well....I do not use this very much. The room inside is what you would expect from vans now a days. Doors open smoothly, and the seats in the rear fold up pretty easy. Overall, pretty cool van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The car clearly gets little love from the company Dan , 05/02/2016 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) Rented the car for 3-4 days. Town and country is not a bad car, but notwithstanding some sprinkling of some technological features, it feels dated in many aspects. The interior materials are so-so, the thin rear passenger seats are amusing. But the biggest surprise to me was the transmission used on that car. Even the AT transmission in 2009 Toyota Camry is more advanced and intelligent then in this "luxury" van. The transmission has no hill grade logic at all. Going up or down the hill or during the times when engine braking would be beneficial it acts as all the old typical AT transmission do - it either doesn't do anything at all or constantly hunts gears. The engine power is adequate however and the ride is pleasantly comfortable and smooth.

Lemon Lisa , 09/27/2019 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) Chrysler denies that there is a mechanical defect with my 2015 Town and Country van. On two separate occasions the van accelerated on it's own, the first time crashing into the brick wall of the bank, the second time, approximately a year later, it rammed into a concrete porch. I reported both incidents to the NHTSD. There are multiple stories of similar incidents with this make and model. The transmission frequently does not shift smoothly at all. I literally hate this van!! Chrysler Corp. should be honest and admit when there is a defect with their product!!

If you are considering buying, Not worth the buy Katie , 03/30/2016 LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) My friend and I rented this van for a week long road trip to California from the Midwest. The van was very comfortable. The reason I am giving it a 2 star is because of 2 specific reasons. Number one, is sometimes it didn't switch gears so smoothly. It only had 40,000 miles on it. I made the mistake of buying a car that doesn't switch gears smoothly. And believe me, if it's doing this at 40,000 miles it's not worth your money. Number 2 is because my friends fiancé happened to be road tripping with the same exact minivan (similar mileage) to Florida with some buddies and their alternator blew on the way back. We loved the stow and go seats though! As well as the technology in the van, although I didn't love the way the steering wheel technological controls were set up. Overall, it lasted us on our trip and was a smooth ride for the most part but didn't last her fiancé and his buddies so I don't think it's an investment to choose. I regularly drive a new Toyota Sienna for work and I would think the average person would get the better end of a deal with that or a Honda Odyssey (which my parents used to own).