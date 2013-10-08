Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me
1,743 listings
- 61,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,488$3,355 Below Market
- 103,172 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,445$2,292 Below Market
- 109,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,806 Below Market
- 76,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,579 Below Market
- 99,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,618$1,301 Below Market
- 67,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,995$2,612 Below Market
- 128,407 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,000$2,253 Below Market
- 138,937 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,295$1,791 Below Market
- 110,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
- 80,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$2,590 Below Market
- 123,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,388$3,714 Below Market
- 99,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,751 Below Market
- 96,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900$2,092 Below Market
- 130,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$1,499 Below Market
- 77,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,599$1,883 Below Market
- 132,678 miles
$6,997
- 95,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$1,413 Below Market
- 69,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,504 Below Market
sbrown12,08/10/2013
Where to start? Well, for all the hype given to SUV's in recent years, I think the critics should emphasize the truth about today's mini-vans. They have all the bells and whistles now. They might not be as stylish or "cool looking" on the exterior as many SUV's, but if you're older than 16, you can probably live with it. The critics should emphasize the truth about the T&C and Caravan; there is no other family vehicle with more versatility. The stow 'n' go feature is second to none! How nice is it to be able to go from a 7-passenger van to a large cargo van in just minutes? Guess! Ever heard of a van that's actually fun to drive and has a great ride? They make them now!
