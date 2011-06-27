2016 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations
- plentiful standard and optional features.
- Doesn't ride as well as competitors
- limited driver legroom
- occasional rough shifts from transmission
- safety scores aren't as high as rivals'.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is a good choice for minivan shoppers looking for luxurious accommodations at an attractive price. A rough ride and unrefined powertrain prevent it from achieving a top ranking, however.
Vehicle overview
Chrysler's Town & Country has brought a touch of luxury and class to the minivan segment for more than two decades now. That original Town & Country built upon the related Dodge Grand Caravan by adding wood-grain decals, leather upholstery, dual-zone air-conditioning and power windows and locks. It might seem a little quaint today, but features like those helped the Town & Country become one of the most luxurious minivans of its day.
The long-lived Chrysler Town & Country will soon pass the baton to the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
For 2016, the Chrysler Town & Country still comes standard with features that other minivans often charge a premium for. Leather seats, power-sliding doors, a power liftgate and a touchscreen interface with a rearview camera are all standard. On the higher trim levels, you can get features like xenon headlights, a premium sound system and a Blu-ray-based rear-seat entertainment system. Unique to the Town & Country (and its Dodge sibling) are second-row "Stow 'n Go" seats, which easily fold into the floor for a flat load area behind the driver.
But the competition from Asia has turned up the heat on the latest Town & Country since it was last fully redesigned in 2008. The Honda Odyssey is one of the best in the segment, offering versatile seating arrangements and superior handling and refinement. Our other top pick, the Toyota Sienna, is equally as polished, and offers available all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for those who reside in northern climes. There's also the recently redesigned Kia Sedona to consider, which makes for a smart value-oriented alternative. Nonetheless, the 2016 Town & Country is a worthy pick, particularly if you want an upscale, competitively priced seven-passenger vehicle that can turn into a cargo van on the fly.
2016 Chrysler Town and Country models
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: LX, Touring, S, Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
The entry-level Town & Country LX model comes packed with 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, manual-folding heated mirrors, dual power-sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find remote keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, leather upholstery, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a 115-volt AC power outlet.
Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice command functionality, rear-seat USB charging ports, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chrysler's Uconnect system, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Touring trim adds automatic headlights, foglights, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), tri-zone automatic climate control and a single-DVD entertainment system with a second-row 9-inch screen, wireless headphones and an HDMI input.
Select the Town & Country S and in addition to all of the above, you'll receive black-painted 17-inch wheels, a darkened grille, a performance-tuned suspension, leather upholstery with unique cloth inserts, an upgraded center storage console, a dual-DVD/Blu-ray player and a flip-down entertainment screen for the third row.
The available dual-screen entertainment system gives both second- and third-row passengers something to do on long trips.
Moving to the Touring-L trim means giving up the S model's specific styling, performance suspension and standard DVD/Blu-ray system (you can get the rear-seat entertainment equipment in the optional dual-DVD package). But the Touring-L adds auto-dimming and heated outside mirrors, remote ignition, second and third row window shades and the SafetyTec package (automatic headlight high-beam control, automatic windshield wipers, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection).
The Limited gets all the Touring-L's equipment, plus keyless entry and ignition, an upgraded center storage console, a navigation system, heated front and second row seats and power folding and recline for the third row.
In the line-topping Limited Platinum you'll get xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, a sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, driver memory functions, upgraded leather upholstery with faux-suede accents, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's Blu-ray entertainment system.
Individual features and option packages can be added to some of the 2016 Town & Country's lower trim levels. A Driver's Convenience package is available on Touring through Limited trims, and it includes a heated steering wheel and seats, remote start and keyless entry and ignition. The SafetyTec package that is standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Platinum trims can also be ordered on the Touring and S models. An Anniversary Edition package builds on the Touring-L by adding a power sunroof, heated first- and second-row seats, keyless ignition and entry, a heated steering wheel and special badging. A Trailer Prep package is available on everything but the base LX trim.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below the class average at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway).
The 2016 Town & Country employs a 283-hp V6 engine that provides perfectly adequate acceleration.
During Edmunds testing, a Town & Country in Touring-L trim went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the minivan class.
Safety
Standard on the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country are antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-path detection system are standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an above average braking distance for a minivan.
In government crash tests, the Town & Country received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS crash test for small-overlap frontal impacts, though, the Town & Country received the lowest possible score of "Poor."
Driving
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country's 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration for most situations, while handling is stable and sure. It's the T&C's overall refinement that runs behind the smoother Japanese competition. There is more ruckus from the V6, and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The van's ride quality can also get more unsettled when driving over larger bumps as compared to rivals like the Odyssey or Sienna.
Interior
Step into the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and you'll know you're not entering a strictly for-the-school-runs hauler. With a standard touchscreen interface and leather seating, the high level of content is immediately evident. Some of the interior plastics are a little underwhelming to the touch, but the cabin is generally appealing and upscale in appearance.
Some drivers may have a hard time settling on an optimal seating position, however, as the relationship of the seat to the pedals and steering wheel seems a bit off-kilter. The power-adjustable pedals may help in this respect, but you can get them only with the Limited Platinum trim. Outward visibility is excellent, though, and the gauge cluster is simple, uncluttered and easily read.
One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever. The 60/40-split third-row seat also folds flat (power-folding capability is optional), and it can also be flipped backward to create handy seating for tailgate parties. Seat comfort is acceptable, but some may find that the deeply reclined seatback cushions in the second and especially third rows can make for an odd seating posture.
With all seats folded flat, the cargo area measures 143.8 cubic feet, a competitive figure for a minivan. With the seats in place, there are still a healthy 33 cubes behind the third row.
