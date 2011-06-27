This is my seventh Town and Country. The six before this had over 100,000 mile on them with no engine or transmission problems. My 2002 went over 250,000 miles with no engine or transmissions problems. My present 2014 has 104,000 mile on it. It gets up to 31 mpg on the road and averages 26 mpg overall. I love the spacious interior and the way it holds the road. There is one thing that is not to my satisfaction. The chrome all over the dash reflects the sun into my eyes. I painted over the chrome and now love the layout of the dash with the readout for the vehicle speed. I have the trailer tow package and have no problem pulling my 3200 lb boat. The engine is powerful enough for this as well as getting up to speed and entering the highway on ramps. You can't do much better in a minivan - great value for the price. Reliable and comfortable and great on gas. I get 27.1 combined gas mileage at this time. I will be getting new tires in November before winter. I now have 104,000 miles on this van. I still love this van and enjoy driving it. What a great van! The noise from the sliding doors has stopped. I love this van even more than I did before. I got the opportunity to test my Michelin Defender tires in the snow last spring. Good traction, even in 11" of snow. What a great minivan! I may keep this T&C for many more years. I like the hard drive for music and the layout of the dash. I like being able to use all of the features I have (TOO MANY TO LIST HERE). We have a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with a complicated display. It is necessary to take your eyes off of the road in order to turn on the heated seats and steering wheel and other features. Way too many icons. I can do this in my T&C with my eyes on the road. I am selling this van to my son. I have ordered a new Pacifica Touring L Pluss. which should be here in mid July. This is Chrysler van # 8. I love these Chryslers they are trouble free and an excellent value for the money.

Read more