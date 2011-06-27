Used 1995 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Poppy Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
