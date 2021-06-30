What is the CT5?

The Cadillac CT5 is a midsize luxury sedan that replaced the CTS in 2020. Compared to the CTS, the CT5 is noticeably more refined on the inside and packed with many more technology features. The crown jewel is Cadillac's Super Cruise system that allows for truly hands-free driving on specified highways.

New for 2022 is the CT5-V Blackwing, a high-performance variant with a beastly 668-horsepower V8 engine. It's a pretty wild departure from the typical Cadillac, so we covered it separately in its own review. Otherwise, we expect the CT5 to return mostly unchanged, which may be partially due to the 2020 pandemic.

As much as we like the Cadillac CT5, it's not our top pick in its class. It's held back by poor outward visibility, a lack of rear headroom and a small trunk. The CT5 does enjoy a price advantage over its European rivals and you get a lot of features, but the value proposition is kept in check with a build quality that is noticeably lagging behind.

As we're writing this, it's ranked in a distant ninth place in the midsize luxury sedan class that is led by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, related CLS-Class and the Audi A6 and A7 models. Entrants from BMW, Volvo, Genesis and Lexus also rank higher, but the CT5 does hold a significant price advantage over most other competitors.