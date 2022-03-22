What is the M4?

BMW launched the first 4 Series coupe nearly a decade ago and along with it the first M4. The M4 is essentially a two-door version of the M3 sedan, one of the fastest and most powerful four-doors on the road today. The current M4 uses a screaming twin-turbocharged inline-six engine paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. To help manage that power, the M4 Competition model is available with all-wheel drive, a first for either the M3 or M4. Additionally, the M4 offers a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes, and optional carbon-fiber lightweight seats and carbon-fiber trim.

For 2023, spy photos lead us to believe BMW will introduce a new CSL trim for the M4. We expect it to draw a lot of influence from past models with this designation, like the M3 CSL from the early 2000s. Look for even more horsepower and torque as well as some weight-reduction techniques, such as removing the rear seat completely. We wouldn't be surprised if BMW put a little less sound insulation in there, too, just to shave a few more pounds. While it might remove some contents from the interior, we do expect BMW to change up the exterior a bit. We're crossing our fingers that the ducktail spoiler makes a return.

The M4 has rivals from just about every corner of the world. Some of its closest competitors include the Audi RS 5 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S coupe, but cars such as the Porsche Cayman and Chevrolet Corvette compare favorably when it comes to price and performance. That's not including any four-door performance cars like BMW's own M3, the C 63 sedan and Cadillac CT5 V-Series Blackwing. Still, few are as quick as the M4. The gap will only widen with the M4 CSL.