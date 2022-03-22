Skip to main content
2023 BMW M4

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $74,000
What to expect
  • A new range-topping CSL model is expected
  • It will be the quickest and most powerful M4 yet
  • Part of the second 4 Series generation introduced for 2021
