Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

I was debating between the 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Mazda CX-5. I test drove both and the CX-5 was the clear winner. The CRV was nice and had great features, but just felt a bit boring. Also, it was very apparent when driving the CRV that it is much larger than my current Mazda 3 hatch. Out of curiosity I tried driving the Honda HRV. The exterior if the HRV is super cute, but it was missing many of the tech features I wanted and had a super whimpy engine. I then drove the CX-5. Despite being about the same size as the CRV, the CX-5 was much more car-like in its handling. With the sport mode on, it is very peppy and responsive. On paper, the CRV and CX-5 look very similar in terms of features, quality, and price. But getting behind the wheel made all the difference. While I don't think you could go wrong with either the CRV or CX-5, I'd recommend the CX-5 for anyone who prefers a more sporty, car-like ride.

Read more