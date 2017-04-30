Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

4,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CX-5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    13,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,800

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    13,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,631

    $2,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    40,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,950

    $4,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    16,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,699

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    15,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    11,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,447

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    21,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,695

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    24,566 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,800

    $1,790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    20,150 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,999

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    23,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    35,025 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,450

    $3,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    38,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,500

    $3,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    25,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,800

    $1,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    12,191 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,499

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    24,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,992

    $1,994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select

    31,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,950

    $2,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    17,228 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,700

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    24,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,366

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. Used 2017 Mazda CX-5

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.586 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Very impressed!
MC,04/30/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I was debating between the 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Mazda CX-5. I test drove both and the CX-5 was the clear winner. The CRV was nice and had great features, but just felt a bit boring. Also, it was very apparent when driving the CRV that it is much larger than my current Mazda 3 hatch. Out of curiosity I tried driving the Honda HRV. The exterior if the HRV is super cute, but it was missing many of the tech features I wanted and had a super whimpy engine. I then drove the CX-5. Despite being about the same size as the CRV, the CX-5 was much more car-like in its handling. With the sport mode on, it is very peppy and responsive. On paper, the CRV and CX-5 look very similar in terms of features, quality, and price. But getting behind the wheel made all the difference. While I don't think you could go wrong with either the CRV or CX-5, I'd recommend the CX-5 for anyone who prefers a more sporty, car-like ride.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
CX-5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda CX-5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings