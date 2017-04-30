Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me
- certified
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring13,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,800$1,859 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 160 Point InspectionOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFACLXH0117705
Stock: 15485
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 13,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,631$2,595 Below Market
Tuttle-Click Mazda - Irvine / California
All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Net Cost Price may include rebates that are not applicable to lease, commercial and business purchases. Dealer installed options and accessories are extra. Purchase of these items is not required. They may be purchased at your option for an extra charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL3H0106978
Stock: Z104581
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 40,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950$4,133 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1819433 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBCL6H0164851
Stock: c183716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 16,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,699$1,789 Below Market
Bright Bay Mazda - Bay Shore / New York
This LOW MILEAGE Mazda Certified Inspected ONE OWNER CX-5 Sport Has earned the reputation as one of the finest Suvs on the Planet! Rock solid driving characteristics and reliability. This Sport Package has all the comforts of home Including satin black Alloy wheels with like new tires! Shop inspected and serviced with NEW BRAKES to meet or exceed Mazda Certification! Available Mazda certification warantee offer peace of mind driving up to 100,000 miles with roadside assistance! it just doesn't get better than this! Come in for a test drive today. Mazda certification is not required but is available at extra cost to the consumer, see salesperson for details. Fiance with us to take advantage of this internet specail price, add tax, tags and 379 prep and delivery
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBBL6H0103453
Stock: 8MU5802
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 15,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995$1,899 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5328 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 160 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL6H0155463
Stock: 15465
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 11,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,447$1,658 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Super Clean , Local New Car Trade . Just Serviced and Freshly DetailedVolume Pricing Made Us Number One , Customer Service Keeps US there.Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL1H0227430
Stock: MU4639T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,695$1,931 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 21,183 Miles! Scores 31 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA, BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7J Aluminum Alloy.*This Mazda CX-5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: manual-mode and sport function, Tires: P225/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Shape Front Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and 6-way manual passenger seat, Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFACL2H0186226
Stock: 110816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 24,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,800$1,790 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. soul red crystal metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* 160 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside AssistanceOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFABL2H0120941
Stock: 15455
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,150 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$1,550 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Top 5 lowest miles in the entire state.We are the number one mazda store in Florida.Come See Why .Volume Pricing made us number one , customer service and prstine cars keeps us there.soul red crystal metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFABLXH0189053
Stock: MU4436T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 23,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998$1,995 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Eternal Blue Mica 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 160 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADLXH0140965
Stock: 15135
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 35,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,450$3,190 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Mazda CX-5 4dr Grand Touring AWD features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Snowflake White Pearl Mica with a black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4.62 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Sport Shape Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package, Slowflake White Pearl Mica Paint, Mazda Navigation System, 6-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, Active Driving Display (Windshield Type), Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Lane Departure Warning System, Door mirrors: body-color, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBDL4H0126596
Stock: 126596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 38,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,500$3,073 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 31 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. JET BLACK MICA, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 19 x 7J Aluminum Alloy -inc: dark graphite w/machine finished face.* This Mazda CX-5 Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: manual-mode and sport function, Tires: P225/55R19, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 can get you a tried-and-true CX-5 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL8H0122268
Stock: 110762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring25,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,800$1,957 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPGOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFACL4H0186504
Stock: 830100A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 12,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,499$1,947 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Take on every mile in style with our 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Navigation bold in Soul Red Crystal Metallic! Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 187hp at your command while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive SUV has G-Vectoring Control and this CX-5 promises an engaging drive while also yielding near 31mpg on the highway. Our CX-5 Grand Touring exterior shows off with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and LED front fog lights.The spacious Grand Touring cabin greets you with leather-trimmed heated front seats, a huge sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a power liftgate. Mazda Connect infotainment allows a seamless connection and features a touchscreen display, a multi-function commander control, full-color navigation, Bose 10-speaker audio, available satellite radio, and Bluetooth.Our Mazda CX-5 is confident and composed with its advanced safety features including blind-spot monitoring, Mazda radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, smart brake support, and adaptive front lighting. It's time to reward yourself with the well-executed design of this CX-5! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL2H0208935
Stock: 111324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 24,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,992$1,994 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid. 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner. SPORT LUXURY SUV, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BOSE, ALLOYS, POWER LIFTGATE RALEASE.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL2H0171577
Stock: KB171577
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 31,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950$2,752 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1031452 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL8H0222452
Stock: c1117342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 17,228 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,700
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Now more versatile than ever, this SUV is the perfect combination of maximum utility and proven off-road ability! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear window wiper, turn signal indicator mirrors, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBBL4H0148763
Stock: 28833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 24,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,366$2,613 Below Market
Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this model. The Mazda CX-5 is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in the Mazda CX-5. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This small suv features cruise control for long trips. This small suv has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is equipped with a gasoline engine. Keep your hands warm all winter with a heated steering wheel in it . With the adjustable lumbar support in the Mazda CX-5 your back will love you. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on the vehicle. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on the vehicle. The Mazda CX-5 is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The Mazda CX-5 gleams with a flashy red exterior. This small SUV will zip through traffic. This unit is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This model is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. <b>Packages</b> PREMIUM PACKAGE: 2 Position Drivers Seat Memory; 6-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat; Heated Rear Seats; Active Driving Display (Windshield Type) w/Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR); Heated Steering Wheel; Windshield Wiper De-Icer SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC PAINT Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBDLXH0197284
Stock: K2398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
