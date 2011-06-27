Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

Chrysler 300 C 2009 Heritage Edition saegc7 , 09/29/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased a gold, 2009 Heritage Edition with 4017 miles on it from NC. Flew from St. Louis, MO and I drove it 883 miles home and only filled up once! The MDS kicked in for most of the trip and I got 27 mpg on the highway. Fuel economy is excellent considering the vehicle's size and weight. Acceleration is terrific and speed builds quickly. The seats are very comfortable although the view out the windows take some getting used to. Rear view is pinched to say the least. Ergonomically, the car is great as everything is right where it's supposed to be. I am very pleased with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone else. Report Abuse

Very Classy car LitCr , 10/17/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just get at bought this car and I love it. The interior design is very up to date and comfortable. While the exterior design is very classy. I was looking to purchase a Dodge Charger but after a lot of research decided to go with the 300. I am more that pleased with my decision. I can tell you that this is a vehicle that I will have for a very long time Report Abuse

Muscle with Luxury Mr. V. , 07/29/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have to admit, going from a highpower two seater to this monster was quite a shock. I really enjoy getting out of a vehicle unwrinkled. I have an incredible amount of raw horsepower under the hood. I mean those fancy two seat cars are fun but no real dignity or comfort climbing in and out of one. The SRT8 not only has comfort and ease of handling but an incredible amount of space in the interior. Way to old these days to entertain in the back seat but this baby could hold an entire salesman convention party. We're talking more room in the front seat of the 300 than a Range Rover front seat. Report Abuse

American Car Michael , 10/17/2010 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great value! It stands out in crowded parking lots or in traffic without the snobbery of some higher-priced European and Asian competitors. It is fun to drive, good acceleration, and fuel economy for a large, heavy car is very good, 20-21 in town and 26-28 on the road. The 300 has comfort, ease of handling, and an incredible amount of space in the interior. Simply love the car. Buy American. Report Abuse