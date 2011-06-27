Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,580
|$3,393
|$3,907
|Clean
|$2,383
|$3,138
|$3,606
|Average
|$1,990
|$2,628
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,118
|$2,401
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,269
|$6,087
|Clean
|$3,672
|$4,874
|$5,617
|Average
|$3,067
|$4,082
|$4,679
|Rough
|$2,461
|$3,290
|$3,740
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,587
|$4,866
|$5,670
|Clean
|$3,314
|$4,501
|$5,233
|Average
|$2,768
|$3,770
|$4,358
|Rough
|$2,221
|$3,039
|$3,484
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$4,567
|$5,296
|Clean
|$3,152
|$4,224
|$4,887
|Average
|$2,633
|$3,538
|$4,071
|Rough
|$2,113
|$2,852
|$3,254
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$4,646
|$5,453
|Clean
|$3,102
|$4,297
|$5,032
|Average
|$2,590
|$3,599
|$4,192
|Rough
|$2,079
|$2,901
|$3,351
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,737
|$3,985
|$4,761
|Clean
|$2,529
|$3,686
|$4,394
|Average
|$2,112
|$3,087
|$3,660
|Rough
|$1,695
|$2,489
|$2,926
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,838
|$5,162
|$5,995
|Clean
|$3,546
|$4,774
|$5,533
|Average
|$2,961
|$3,999
|$4,609
|Rough
|$2,377
|$3,223
|$3,684
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,529
|$10,937
|$13,058
|Clean
|$6,956
|$10,116
|$12,052
|Average
|$5,809
|$8,473
|$10,038
|Rough
|$4,662
|$6,830
|$8,025
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$5,014
|$5,987
|Clean
|$3,189
|$4,637
|$5,525
|Average
|$2,663
|$3,884
|$4,602
|Rough
|$2,137
|$3,131
|$3,679