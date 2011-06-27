  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,580$3,393$3,907
Clean$2,383$3,138$3,606
Average$1,990$2,628$3,004
Rough$1,597$2,118$2,401
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,975$5,269$6,087
Clean$3,672$4,874$5,617
Average$3,067$4,082$4,679
Rough$2,461$3,290$3,740
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,587$4,866$5,670
Clean$3,314$4,501$5,233
Average$2,768$3,770$4,358
Rough$2,221$3,039$3,484
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,412$4,567$5,296
Clean$3,152$4,224$4,887
Average$2,633$3,538$4,071
Rough$2,113$2,852$3,254
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,358$4,646$5,453
Clean$3,102$4,297$5,032
Average$2,590$3,599$4,192
Rough$2,079$2,901$3,351
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,737$3,985$4,761
Clean$2,529$3,686$4,394
Average$2,112$3,087$3,660
Rough$1,695$2,489$2,926
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,838$5,162$5,995
Clean$3,546$4,774$5,533
Average$2,961$3,999$4,609
Rough$2,377$3,223$3,684
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,529$10,937$13,058
Clean$6,956$10,116$12,052
Average$5,809$8,473$10,038
Rough$4,662$6,830$8,025
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler 300 C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,452$5,014$5,987
Clean$3,189$4,637$5,525
Average$2,663$3,884$4,602
Rough$2,137$3,131$3,679
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,529 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,686 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,529 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,686 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,529 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,686 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chrysler 300 ranges from $1,695 to $4,761, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.