Consumer Rating
(240)
Appraise this car

2008 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from V6, excellent ride and handling balance, roomy cabin, comfortable seats, very good fit and finish.
  • Some ergonomic gaffes and subpar cabin materials, no rear center armrest, a few key features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a bench warmer in the midsize family sedan game, the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu gains starting lineup status thanks to its generous measures of style, refinement and performance.

Vehicle overview

Life for the Chevy Malibu the last couple of decades hasn't been easy. With its midsize family sedan rivals outgunning it in terms of overall performance, refinement and features, this gets-no-respect, not-too-handsome Chevy was often like the last kid picked for a neighborhood pick-up basketball game. For 2008, however, there's a new Chevy Malibu, and this one has hit the gym, relentlessly practiced its game, gotten over acne and ditched the glasses for contacts.

Based on the same European-derived platform used for the Saturn Aura, the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu is larger than before and rides a 112-inch wheelbase, one of the longest in the segment. Along with a robust chassis comes a quiet cabin and suspension tuning that's not as sporty as the Aura's, but still strikes an agreeable balance between ride and handling. The engine lineup is composed of an inline-4 with a respectable 169 horsepower and a new 252-hp V6.

Those competent underpinnings are wrapped in a body that looks more premium sedan than rental car. Apart from the somewhat controversial but distinctive nose, the Malibu sports clean, classy lines, with tight panel gaps and just enough chrome trim to impart a high-end feel. Other key improvements involve the cabin. We've often criticized past Malibus for their cheap materials and lackadaisical build quality. Now, instead of a sea of hard plastic, there are higher-grade materials, a fresh dash design and much-improved build quality -- although there are still a few cheap bits, lending a literal "hit or miss" feel. Another downside is that although OnStar offers a "Turn-by-Turn" navigation feature, there is no traditional nav system available.

Overall, the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu has certainly earned a "Most Improved" award. True, it still faces some tough rivals in the midsize family sedan game such as the redesigned Honda Accord, the enjoyable Ford Fusion, the sporty Nissan Altima and the hugely popular Toyota Camry. But unlike past years, where the Malibu would've been resigned to riding the pine, it's now in the game, scrapping for rebounds, hitting threes and winning over fans in the process.

2008 Chevrolet Malibu models

The 2008 Chevrolet Malibu is a midsize sedan that comes in four trim levels: LS, 1LT, 2LT and LTZ. The LS comes with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning and OnStar. A six-speaker CD audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack is also standard. On top of this, the Malibu 1LT adds 17-inch alloy wheels and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The 2LT upgrades further with polished wheels, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals and heated front seats. The luxury-laden Malibu LTZ adds silver grille inserts (versus black), foglamps, LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded audio system with a CD changer and eight speakers, leather seating and a power passenger seat. A few key features, such as a traditional navigation system and dual-zone climate control, are not available on any Malibu.

Options are grouped into a handful of packages that allow many of the higher trims' features to be added to the lower trims. There's also a rear power package that includes a 110-volt AC outlet (behind the center console) and a manual rear sunshade.

2008 Highlights

Fully redesigned for 2008, the Chevrolet Malibu is now roomier, more powerful and of notably higher quality. It shares a platform with the Saturn Aura but is definitely not a simple rebadge, as it features unique exterior and interior styling along with different suspension tuning for a softer ride.

Performance & mpg

All Malibu trims except the LTZ come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 169 hp and 160 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a four-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. Standard on the LTZ and optional on the 2LT is a 3.6-liter V6 with 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. Later in the model year, the LTZ will be available with the four-cylinder engine matched to a six-speed automatic, giving it a performance edge over the lower trims that make do with the four-speed gearbox.

Although the Malibu is no lightweight at about 3,500 pounds, even the four-cylinder version provides decent performance, with the 0-60-mph sprint taking less than 10 seconds. The V6 furnishes very impressive acceleration, running to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway for the four-cylinder, while the V6 earns a 17/26 mpg rating (a tad worse than Accord, Camry and Altima).

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all trims. The LT and LTZ versions add stability control. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal offset crash test, the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu scored a "Good" rating, the highest possible.

Driving

Striking an excellent balance between handling and ride, the 2008 Chevy Malibu's chassis provides confident cornering along with a smooth ride on broken pavement. Steering is precise, if a bit numb on-center, and body roll is well-controlled, even in quick maneuvers. Braking distances are good, though under heavy braking the body moves around noticeably. Although you can hear the power steering whine at low speeds, the cabin is impressively hushed at highway speeds and seat comfort and support is superb, making the Malibu ideal for long trips. With a wide range of adjustment, the driver seat provides a good driving position, but awkwardly placed pedals and a large-diameter steering wheel can be an annoyance for some drivers.

The four-cylinder engine should prove sufficient for most buyers, though obviously the V6 provides considerably more gusto. There's plenty of power available, though getting the six-speed automatic to downshift (as for a quick freeway passing maneuver) requires a deliberate foot to the throttle. Sadly, in such situations, the LTZ's paddle shifters can only be used after the gearlever has been put into "M" -- other such systems allow for an automatic override when a paddle is pressed.

Interior

A dual-cowl dash design, somewhat reminiscent of a 1960s Corvette, highlights the cabin, while much improved materials and build quality put this Malibu light-years ahead of prior models. Contrasting piping on the seats, once the hallmark of ultra-luxury cars, is seen on LTZ models with the two-tone upholstery scheme, and all trims feature an impressively quiet ride, thanks to features such as acoustic laminated front windows.

Firmly supportive front seats make for comfortable 500-mile days behind the wheel, and the controls for the audio and climate control systems are simple to use. With its long wheelbase, the Malibu offers generous amounts of legroom for rear passengers, though the seat lacks a center armrest and the sloping roof line may impinge on headroom for tall folks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(74%)
4(14%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
240 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Team Malibu All The Way
Jonathan Ubben,10/27/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought my 2008 LTZ 2.4L used in February 2011 with 28k on the clock. Soon after, the electric door locks failed - would not stay locked. Replaced under warranty. March 2012 the drain tubing from the sunroof came loose and ended up filling the passenger footwell with water. Self-diagnosed and repaired with a bit of silicone putty and super glue. New tires at 77k. Routine oil changes and brake fixes - but one time in North Carolina the front calipers wouldn't fully release. $200 to re-build the calipers. At 85k, replaced timing chain and intake/exhaust solenoid valves @ $1500. Around 88k, the service air bag light came on. The dealer has told me the seat-heater melted the passenger sensor module and both need to be replaced @ $1100. Currently unresolved. Now the good stuff: This is the best car I've ever had. I've found myself wanting more power at times, especially when climbing mountains across the country, but the 2.4 is sufficient. Great mileage, also. I've been getting about 25 mpg combined with mixed city/highway driving. Seats are totally comfortable - 7,200-mile cross-country road trip @29 mpg with zero complaints. The front doors do open a little bit far, but they have three stages where they stop. #2 is a good opening point. It's still a little bit difficult to tell exactly where the back of the car is when backing in somewhere, but I've gotten used to it. Not looking forward to the labor-intensive process when a headlight goes out, but I changed foglamps myself without issue. I would buy it again (but I would get the V6).
Great Car
cardriver18,09/02/2013
I got my 2008 LT Malibu in May 2013. I have to say that it is comfortable to drive and the gas mileage is great. I get about 26-28 driving in the city and 30-35 highway. I mostly have been hitting 31 mpg. This car has had no problems and runs great at 99k miles. I do however plan to trade in this car for a chevy cruze this coming spring.
I fell for a slick marketing campaign
TDD,05/12/2009
I had abandoned Chevy in 2001, having back to back Nissans (Maxima & Altima) until 2008, when I was lured back to Chevy with heavy incentives. "The Car You Can't Ignore" ads were on every 5 minutes. The car was fun at first, but I swear it gets less responsive the more I drive it. Acceleration is reluctant, and steering is stiffer than when new. Just found out the steering gear is failing at only 16K miles. Rear seat doesn't latch properly, and if you stare at the sheet metal too hard, you can dent it with sheer will-power. (how did I get a door-ding on the roof?) No tactile response on the center stack; you have to take your eyes off the road to operate heater/radio. I tried, GM/Chevy......
Was great!
cassin,07/28/2011
Have had the car for 3 years bought it with about 10k miles. Now has 49k miles on it, just got tires and they tell me the ball joints are bad and surprised the tire hasnt fallen off yet. The car has made a popping noise, the steering wheel isnt straight and the locks on the back doors do not work...well sometimes the driver side back lock will open but not lock back. Over all the amount of money for the car for the value isnt great, i have had other cheaper cars that havent had any problems like this.
See all 240 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More About This Model

Here's the short answer on the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu: It's good.

After almost a year's worth of buildup and anticipation, we have now driven the new Malibu. So the time has finally come to pass judgment.

You'll forgive us if we were a bit skeptical about the vehicle that GM's car khan Bob Lutz calls "one of the most important in 100 years for Chevy." We've been through this more than a couple times with domestic carmakers, a sequence of over-promise and under-delivery followed by over-promise on the next generation, and so forth and so on.

And so it is with considerable relief that we report that Chevy has broadly hit its mark with the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

Talking the Talk
This might sound remarkable, but the most notable thing about Chevy's presentation of the '08 Malibu is its stark assessment of the company's past performance with this model. Consider this sampling of honesty from GM executives:

"We'll take on the quality challenge which we've avoided in the past."

"It's going to take an extensive amount of time to get it [changing consumer perceptions] done."

"We came to work every day humble, with our heads down."

You might think that it would be difficult to not acknowledge the failings of its recent past, given how Honda, Nissan, Toyota and other players including Hyundai have absolutely eaten Chevy's lunch for the past couple of decades. But trust us, we've seen them attempt to swerve, duck and leap around that 800-pound gorilla before.

Speak Quietly
Chevy is taking a fairly sensible approach with the Malibu. The company has defined a couple of areas where it believes the Malibu can be best-in-class and has devoted human and financial resources to achieve it. According to Chevy, these areas include styling and the control of noise, vibration and harshness.

Repeated viewings of the car over the last year have drained some of the drama out of the Malibu's new look. But the car is smoothly handsome and free of styling gimmicks, which bodes well for its long-term appeal. And it has none of the self-conscious oddness of recent Honda and Toyota designs. At the very least, few potential customers will be put off by the new Malibu's look.

But styling is a largely subjective matter. Noise, vibration and harshness are far less so. Chevy spent the money to use quiet laminated glass for the windshield and the front-seat windows to reduce wind noise in the Malibu's cabin. The company specified spray-on acoustic insulation and composite liners within the wheel wells to reduce road noise. And more sound deadening at the dash and tighter orifices in the firewall reduce the amount of engine noise that can leak into the cabin.

Special attention went into controlling the honking ruckus that intake air makes while entering the standard 169-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4, which Chevy anticipates will power 70 percent of all the Malibu models sold. Incoming air encounters nine tuners and resonators before reaching the engine. The effect is, well, the absence of vice. The engine seems smoother and the average driver is probably more likely to keep his foot on the gas because the engine doesn't sound like it's eating itself. Meanwhile the optional 252-hp V6 is so smooth and sonorous that it feels plenty powerful mated to the standard six-speed automatic, even though it's not the most powerful V6 in its class.

Careful tuning of the Malibu's engine mounts also quells much of the vibration that would otherwise come zinging through the steering column and unibody. Whether you're in a Malibu four or V6, the car feels serene. This lends the Malibu a perceived quality that is worth whatever GM paid to get it done. (Naturally, the company won't say how much that might be.)

Welcome to Pleasantville
The new Malibu shares the same basic chassis as the well-received Saturn Aura, and this means the expected MacPherson strut front suspension and multilink independent rear. It differs from the Aura only in tuning, really. Chevrolet says it used a new tuning philosophy for the Malibu, and as far as we can tell, this means the car now slots between the mushy Camry and the sporty Accord.

For now, we've only driven the Malibu on smooth roads in Tennessee and Mississippi. Still, we feel comfortable saying Chevy has achieved its target here. The Malibu's big body (it rides on a 112.3-inch wheelbase that's the longest in its class) feels well-controlled over low-frequency undulations. It does not float. It does not bounce. The Malibu will not goad its operator into pushing the car to the outer limits of its performance envelope, but its high-speed cornering and general deportment is poised and confidence-inspiring.

The Malibu makes for an excellent highway cruiser. Sharper suspension inputs from things such as tar strips are not absorbed entirely but are largely heard as a light "thwack" rather than felt. Front and rear seat passengers will have little to complain about in terms of ride quality.

Our only major quibble with the Malibu's dynamic package is its steering. Models with the four-cylinder engine feature electrically assisted steering, which has a short and ugly history at GM. (We're still trying to cleanse our memory of any recollection of the first-generation Saturn Vue.) Models with the V6 use conventional hydraulic assist. Neither is very good.

The electric assist feels less artificial than it used to, and GM should get some credit for that. But neither system feels natural or linear in the way, say, a Honda Accord's steering does. The Malibu's steering wheel feels dead on-center and then seems to abruptly come to life as you begin your turn. This might not be a deal-breaker for consumers, but it might be for people like us who like to drive.

The Story Inside
Passengers won't have a whole lot to complain about in terms of interior accoutrements. This Chevrolet sedan actually has a pretty nice interior. The dual-cowl architecture is a great improvement over the passionless previous interior. It also appears to be assembled with care.

Overall the new interior is attractive and cosseting, and it's even available in two-tone combinations with sassy names such as Brick, Cashmere and Cocoa. And they actually look pretty good. In the class, only the Accord's interior really stands clearly above the Malibu's effort, while the Camry shows evidence of Toyota's cost-consciousness and is certainly no better in terms of either design consistency or materials quality.

The Malibu's instrumentation and controls are clear and sensibly laid out, and there's plenty of room in the cabin both front and rear. We wish GM could figure out a way to make passenger grab handles compatible with the car's standard side curtain airbags. And we think it's a mistake on GM's part not to offer a navigation system. The company believes that OnStar (standard for every Malibu) and its turn-by-turn navigation is a good substitute. It's not. We tried it on our drive and found that at first it wouldn't work at all. Then it did work after awhile, but we kept a map at the ready because we had no faith in it.

The Heart of the, Um, Beast
The Malibu's powertrain offerings are par for the class. The 2.4-liter inline-4 is standard for all three trim lines, and its 169 hp and 160 lb-ft of torque put it squarely in the middle of the output range of the competition's offerings. Chevy's optional 24-valve 3.6-liter V6 makes a credible 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. That's less than the big three Japanese-brand sedans but more than the Dodge Avenger, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata can muster.

Despite a standard six-speed automatic, the V6-equipped Malibu returns fuel economy figures of 17 mpg city and 26 highway — a couple of mpg worse than its competitors. Possibly this is due in part to the Malibu's heft. At 3,649 pounds, the Malibu V6 is the fat kid of the group.

Even so, the Malibu four returns fuel economy of 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway, which is competitive in its class. This fuel economy number is an estimate based on the four-cylinder mated with the four-speed automatic. Next spring, the four-cylinder will be offered with a six-speed automatic, which should improve the fuel economy numbers as well as the driving experience.

As it is, the four gear ratios in the current transmission feel too widely spaced and not capable of keeping the inline-4 in its power band. For now, we recommend the V6.

The Malibu will also be offered with the same mild-hybrid powertrain as the Saturn Aura Green Line and should return 24 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. The electric motor adds only 6-7 horsepower to the gas engine under heavy load, so it's basically a four-cylinder car with an idle shut-off feature. It doesn't seem like a lot of efficiency improvement considering the $1,800 price premium over the standard car. Of course, the substantial federal tax break reduces the added cost of the hybrid to about $500 more.

Happy Crashing!
If you're the kind of driver who runs into things, you'll be happy to know that the Malibu will cover virtually the entire interior with inflatable bags.

Front and rear head curtain side-impact bags and front-seat-mounted thorax bags are standard, along with dual-stage front bags. Standard ABS and traction control along with electronic stability control (standard on the Malibu LT and Malibu LTZ models) are there to prevent impromptu testing of any of those airbags.

There isn't a competitor that offers a better allotment of standard safety features.

Furnishings and Financials
The base-level $19,995 LS comes with 16-inch wheels, the above-mentioned safety gear and XM Satellite Radio. The LT version adds 17-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and drive shift control. The full-zoot LTZ adds 18-inch wheels, LED taillamps and foglamps. It starts at $26,995. The Malibu Hybrid carries a $22,790 base price. Even though the new car starts a couple thousand dollars higher than the outgoing model, the 2008 Malibu is competitively priced.

So the Malibu is good. Let's hope it's the beginning of a long sustained effort to regain and retain a competitive position in the midsize market for Chevy, and in passenger cars generally.

For now, Chevy is talking the right talk and has made its first step in a long walk.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

