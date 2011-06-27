Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,046
|$7,542
|$8,727
|Clean
|$5,652
|$7,058
|$8,156
|Average
|$4,866
|$6,090
|$7,015
|Rough
|$4,079
|$5,122
|$5,873
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,647
|$5,930
|$6,941
|Clean
|$4,345
|$5,549
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,740
|$4,788
|$5,579
|Rough
|$3,136
|$4,027
|$4,672
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,707
|$6,007
|$7,034
|Clean
|$4,401
|$5,622
|$6,574
|Average
|$3,788
|$4,851
|$5,654
|Rough
|$3,176
|$4,080
|$4,734
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,051
|$9,289
|Clean
|$6,066
|$7,534
|$8,682
|Average
|$5,222
|$6,501
|$7,467
|Rough
|$4,377
|$5,468
|$6,252
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,933
|$6,247
|$7,285
|Clean
|$4,612
|$5,846
|$6,808
|Average
|$3,970
|$5,045
|$5,856
|Rough
|$3,328
|$4,243
|$4,903
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,225
|$6,565
|$7,625
|Clean
|$4,886
|$6,144
|$7,126
|Average
|$4,206
|$5,301
|$6,129
|Rough
|$3,526
|$4,459
|$5,132
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,761
|$7,222
|$8,377
|Clean
|$5,387
|$6,759
|$7,829
|Average
|$4,637
|$5,832
|$6,733
|Rough
|$3,887
|$4,905
|$5,638