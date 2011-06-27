Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

Work Car rlhinmi , 07/16/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Recently my workplace replaced the 2009 Impala I had been driving with a 2012 Malibu. The exterior design looks more modern than the Impala, but the ride is much more stiff. The steering is very light, reminding me a little of the Buick my grandparents had in the 80s. The build quality seems good--solid Ka-thunk when doors close. Interior graphics for the trip computer and clock seem dated. The power adjustment for lumbar support is a nice touch. In 1500 miles of mostly highway driving the car has been getting 22.5 MPG with E85, which is required by my workplace. Report Abuse

In Love w/ my Malibu fireguy841 , 01/26/2014 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Bought my Malibu used but it rides like a brand new car. On a scale of 1-10 I'm at a 9.75. I love the smooth ride it provides along with the great look it has. I bought the top of the line one with chrome 16 inch wheels, chrome door handles, low profile tires, leather/suede interior power everything. Love that it sits low to the ground giving you almost a sports car feel with the feels of a luxury car. Great gas mileage, not to mention it rides great in the snow. Definitely love this car. It is my 4th chevy I've owned and is my all time favorite.

Three months into ownership... brownco4 , 06/05/2012 26 of 27 people found this review helpful We're off to a good start. The car looks nice standing still and has a moon roof that adds to the look. It's a unique off white color outside and has a leather with suede look seat. Soon after buying this we drove 1400 miles over a weekend with four adults. Both front and back seats were comfortable. The headrests in front and the seat belts are some of the most comfortable we've ever had. Front seats also recline for naps on those trips. Acceleration is good, and this car will roll along for hours at high, interstate speeds with indifference to winds. The car is very quiet also. The large trunk is very nice as well.

Great Car for family people Vaibhav Kumar , 08/11/2016 LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Hi, This is a VERY comfortable car and reliable car- Very good control on Road, Comfortable Bucket seat, Spacious rear seats, collapsible rear seat, lots of trunk space (so you can carry enough things when going for Picnic or family outings), Great Bose Speakers. Performance Comfort