Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 47,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,703
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
Luxury Package Navigation System Package Wheels: 18" Liquid Graphite Finish Alloy Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The paint is in excellent condition and it is apparent that this car was garaged and meticulously-maintained. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C25E2529777
Stock: E2529777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 76,986 miles
$25,000
Lexus of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2014 Lexus IS 250 C NAVIGATION Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. **LEXUS OF A LIFETIME**, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **FUEL EFFICIENT**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **L/CERTIFIED**, **GREAT SERVICE HISTORY**, **UP TO DATE SERVICE**, **REGULAR OIL CHAGES**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, Tan Leather, Alloy wheels, Cargo Net, Convertible HardTop, Dark Gray Bird's Eye Maple Interior Trim, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Accessory Package, Preferred Accessory Package (Z2), Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Bumper Applique, Trunk Mat, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. Certified. L/Certified Details: * 161 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles * Vehicle History 21/30 City/Highway MPG Lexus of Louisville in Louisville, KY, also serving Prospect, KY and Middletown, KY is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Lexus of Louisville has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. If you would like financing options and you are in the market to purchase a new Lexus or used car or truck, we will provide assistance to help you find financing options that fit your needs! Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Lexus of Louisville will get you into the car or truck you choose with professionalism and attention to your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C2XE2531430
Stock: P531430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 50,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,998$1,818 Below Market
Autoright Motors Lake Stevens - Lake Stevens / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C20D2528986
Stock: 2660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,208$518 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
LUXURY PKG. CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP. CLEAN CARFAX. 2013 LEXUS IS 250 C. 2D CONVERTIBLE. 2.5 LITER 6 CYLINDER. HEATED/VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS. INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST. LEXUS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. CD PLAYER. BLUETOOTH. DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL. POWER DRIVER SEAT. SECURITY SYSTEM. 17 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN CARFAX. CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR CONVERTIBLES AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C29D2528307
Stock: 29405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 47,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,990
Crown Mitsubishi - Saint Petersburg / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C22D2527449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,952
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Luxury Pkg 18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C29C2521825
Stock: C2521825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 48,565 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,962
Jim Hudson Lexus - Columbia / South Carolina
2012 Lexus IS 250 CRecent Arrival! Odometer is 21964 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Saddle w/Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 18" Liquid Graphite Finish Alloy Wheels, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Headlamps, Driver & Front Passenger 3-Position Seat Memory, HDD Navigation System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Intuitive Parking Assist, Lexus Enform, Luxury Package, One-Touch Easy Entry Front Power Seats, Outside Rear-View Mirror Functions, Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Back-Up Camera, Steering Column w/Memory, Wood Interior Trim, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C20C2522233
Stock: 29477-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 80,920 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2011 Lexus IS, Ecru w/Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10666 miles below market average!Starfire Pearl 2011 Lexus IS 250 C RWD 6-Speed 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-iEcru w/Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Lexus Premium Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C23B2518238
Stock: T350879A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 94,650 miles
$16,998
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C2XB2519953
Stock: 19277984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,732
Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina
2011 Lexus IS 250 C Bluetooth Connectivity, Remote Keyless Entry, USB Audio Interface, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure Warning System. Clean CARFAX.Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle..."Priorities for Life"-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.Priority Honda of Huntersville offers Below Market Pricing and includes FREE Oil Changes and State Inspections for as long as you own your Priority vehicle. "Priorities for Life" benefits equate to over $2400 in Customer Savings over the life of the Vehicle. Save Money Now and Later at Priority Honda Huntersville! Visit our state of the art showroom to see how we make you our #1 PRIORITY. Call us at 704-875-3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C28B2518770
Stock: HP070615A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 101,749 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2011 Lexus IS250 CONVERTIBLE Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**UPGRADED WHEELS**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C23B2518885
Stock: JN02120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 79,273 miles
$15,900
Earnhardt Toyota - Mesa / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C24B2518359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,995$8,708 Below Market
Lawrence Mitsubishi - Lawrence / Kansas
** Schedule Virtual Appointment & Home Delivery Available** LIMITED TIME ONLY ** ELIGIBLE FOR NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!!!** V6 2.5 LITER ** RWD ** AUTOMATIC 6 SPEED WITH OVERDRIVE TRANSMISSION ** AUX/USB ** AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL ** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ** CRUISE CONTROL ** DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ** KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION ** HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS ** DUAL POWER SEATS ** POWER HARD TOP ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS ** ALLOY WHEELS ** and much more ** (Refer to the tabs below for additional information)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C23A2507609
Stock: LPCHK6851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 80,904 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,991$4,614 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida
Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Alabaster; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: LUXURY PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Woodgrain Interior Trim Heated Front Seat(s) HID headlights Leather Seats Rain Sensing Wipers OBSIDIAN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics ALABASTER, PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats 18 LIQUID GRAPHITE ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Lexus IS 250C is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus IS 250C. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250C . With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus IS 250C will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Treat yourself to a Lexus IS 250C that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 250C: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Interesting features of this model are attractive styling, Terrific overall performance, plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, and standard safety features AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C20A2509155
Stock: A2509155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 97,999 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,995$2,023 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2010 Lexus IS250 CONVERTIBLE Key Features**Navigation System**BLACK INTERIOR**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C26A2505157
Stock: MA09820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 85,806 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C2XA2507879
Stock: 2000632323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2010 Lexus IS 250 C25,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,888
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus IS 250 2dr features a 2.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C28A2500445
Stock: P33692
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-05-2011
- 142,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,985
Valley Lexus - Modesto / California
Convertible HardTop, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, 18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Headlamps, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 3-Position Seat Memory, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Leather steering wheel, Lexus Enform, One-Touch Auto Front-Seat Fold & Slide Activation, Outside Rear-View Mirror Functions, Outside temperature display, Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Steering Column w/Memory, Wood Interior Trim. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-iCARFAX One-Owner.Don't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C23A2513541
Stock: 6009N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 C searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250 C
- 5(100%)
Related Lexus IS 250 C info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RC F Katy TX
- Used Lexus IS 350 Anchorage AK
- Used Lexus ES 350 Montgomery AL
- Used Lexus IS 300 Overland Park KS
- Used Lexus RC 300 Newark NJ
- Used Lexus RX 450h Modesto CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Alexandria VA
- Used Lexus GS F Santa Monica CA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Lafayette LA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Plano TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016 Harrisburg PA
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2013 Mckinney TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.