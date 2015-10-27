Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
8,226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 128,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,519 Below Market
- 124,620 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,700$2,813 Below Market
- 150,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$984$3,039 Below Market
- 135,724 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 177,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,900$525 Below Market
- 93,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,761$636 Below Market
- 107,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 151,169 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 174,812 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
- 93,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
- 144,659 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,998
- 158,419 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 157,743 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 183,301 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 159,202 miles
$4,990
- 93,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
- 112,224 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 110,543 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Write a reviewSee all 240 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6240 Reviews
Report abuse
Jonathan Ubben,10/27/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought my 2008 LTZ 2.4L used in February 2011 with 28k on the clock. Soon after, the electric door locks failed - would not stay locked. Replaced under warranty. March 2012 the drain tubing from the sunroof came loose and ended up filling the passenger footwell with water. Self-diagnosed and repaired with a bit of silicone putty and super glue. New tires at 77k. Routine oil changes and brake fixes - but one time in North Carolina the front calipers wouldn't fully release. $200 to re-build the calipers. At 85k, replaced timing chain and intake/exhaust solenoid valves @ $1500. Around 88k, the service air bag light came on. The dealer has told me the seat-heater melted the passenger sensor module and both need to be replaced @ $1100. Currently unresolved. Now the good stuff: This is the best car I've ever had. I've found myself wanting more power at times, especially when climbing mountains across the country, but the 2.4 is sufficient. Great mileage, also. I've been getting about 25 mpg combined with mixed city/highway driving. Seats are totally comfortable - 7,200-mile cross-country road trip @29 mpg with zero complaints. The front doors do open a little bit far, but they have three stages where they stop. #2 is a good opening point. It's still a little bit difficult to tell exactly where the back of the car is when backing in somewhere, but I've gotten used to it. Not looking forward to the labor-intensive process when a headlight goes out, but I changed foglamps myself without issue. I would buy it again (but I would get the V6).
Related Chevrolet Malibu info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon