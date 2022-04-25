What is the Audi RS 7?

The Audi RS 7 is Audi's weapons-grade high-performance sedan. It sits at the very top of Audi's RS range, next to cars like the RS 6 wagon and the RS e-tron GT, and it's one of our favorite supersedans on the market right now. It does a little bit of everything, providing thrills when you want them or solace and comfort when you don't. Wrap all of that in some seriously attractive bodywork and you get a supersedan that's hard to ignore.

For 2023, the RS 7 will continue on as it has since its introduction in 2020. Take it from us, that's no bad thing. The RS 7 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 under the hood and makes 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. In our testing it rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, and Audi says it will saunter to an electronically limited top speed of 190 mph. We don't doubt it.

A few optional extras that were introduced for 2022 like Audi's Dynamic Ride Control suspension and the RS Design kit will also carry over. Since the RS 7 is offered in just one trim level, these options do allow for a small measure of personalization. If you're more enthusiastic about driving, the optional suspension may be to your liking, but even the standard RS 7 is a competent driver's car. If you're looking at the BMW M5 or Porsche Panamera GTS, be sure to take a spin in the RS 7 before you sign the dotted line.