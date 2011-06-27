Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

So far so good - just purchased with 200K on it jimntempe , 03/21/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I read most of the reviews here and it almost made me back out of my decision to by a 2000 Malibu LS. But the car was like new, even with 200K miles, and it was very inexpensive compared to the other junk I'd looked at for the same price or more. The prior owner had quite of few of his repair papers and like many of these cars it had the intake manifold redone, a new fuel pump, new water pump, plugs, wires, and one injector, all at around 100K. Also had brakes done several times but no more often them most other cars. Report Abuse

A solid car smithns , 07/17/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2000 Malibu in 2003 with 60k miles. The owner was a senior citizen who had made lots of road trips and meticulously kept up with maintenance and had all receipts to prove it. I've now had my Malibu for 9 years and love it. I've had to do most of the expected routine maintenance - brakes, rotors, tires, filters. There's been a few pieces of non routine maintenance but overall this has been a great vehicle for me. I'm now at 162k and expect to take it to 200k+. When I'm done, I hope I can find a similar car - malibu from same era with meticulous records and low miles and likely non aggressive driving previous owner. Report Abuse

I liked it jequines , 02/04/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had one for 10 years, bought it almost new with 40,000kms. I see other people had nothing but problems, not me drove it till 290,000kms only problems I had were it needed an alternator around 150xxxkms and brakes twice. Doors were starting to rust after 9 yrs and 200xxxkms. Handled fine good power and very comfortable. Was always very reliable for me. Report Abuse

It ain't stellar, but it delivers the goods Jay from Philly , 08/19/2016 LS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Would have given 3 1/2 stars rather than 4. My wife had been sinking all of her money into another car she had gotten before we got married and when the transmission went we finally junked it and looked for a new to us car. The 2000 Chevy Malibu LS was available in a corner used car lot and I went to check it out. Cons first: The styling is bland and the interior is all cheap plastic and fabric and the radio is crap. Pros next: The car started up right away and handled very well for a boring 4 door family sedan. There was a surprising amount of pep in the engine. The trunk holds more than expected and the the cheap interior is pretty roomy. My wife loved it and we bought it the next day. She drove that car for 4 1/2 years and put 50,000 miles on it on highways and potholed city streets. We had to fix the driver's power window, pull the remote lock when the Service Soon light came on, replace the serpentine belt, replace a melted tab that kept brake lights on, and changed the battery once. Other than that the car was only in the shop for inspection or oil changes. It handled snow just fine and we trusted it to carry our most precious cargo, our children. We finally needed a bigger car when the children grew, but it was still running when we sold it. Our old Chevy Malibu didn't owe us anything. It's an underrated car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse