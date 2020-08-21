Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me

814 listings
CT6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    16,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,895

    $5,629 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6

    26,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $26,999

    $4,710 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    21,992 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,498

    $4,310 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    27,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,340

    $6,811 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    30,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,853

    $5,490 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    19,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,999

    $4,124 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum

    32,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,998

    $5,286 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    33,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,999

    $4,376 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    49,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,900

    $4,656 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6

    36,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $27,999

    $2,898 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    36,868 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,900

    $4,983 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury

    17,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,483

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6

    5,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,998

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    43,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,500

    $4,558 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    35,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,228

    $2,670 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury

    31,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    $4,914 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    24,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,495

    $4,053 Below Market
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6

    49,983 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,444

    $2,567 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CT6

Overall Consumer Rating
3.925 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (16%)
  • 1
    (4%)
irritating whineing noise
Jim,09/18/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is a very nice vehicle but it has a whining noise, especially between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The dealer can't seem to find what is causing it. If they can't soon find a fix, we are considering if the dealer will buy it back. The dealer thinks the whine is coming from the rea drive shaft. They have replaced the drive shaft three times, and the whine is beginning to start again. Since this the third time they have been unable to fix the problem, GM said to replace the vehicle. It also falls into the lemon law. I hope we can get them to give us a 2018 CT6. By the way, GM says this vehicle is only the third one in the entire CT6 fleet to have this problem. Lucky me I guess.
