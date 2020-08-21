Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me
- 16,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,895$5,629 Below Market
Bill Stasek Chevrolet - Wheeling / Illinois
Your Safety is our Top Priority!! Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. â Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily â Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site â Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill â Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. ALLOY WHEELS / PREMIUM WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATING, MEMORY SEATING, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SATELITE RADIO. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 20130 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Black Raven 2017 Cadillac CT6 2.0L Turbo Luxury 4D Sedan 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 8-Speed Automatic RWD Serving Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Deerfield, Northbrook, Long Grove, Prospect Heights and all of Chicago since 1950! ONLY 20 minutes from O'hare International Airport, 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago and the Wisconsin border !! Stop by and see why people say " Take It to Stasek " !! Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RX5HU144681
Stock: 238249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 26,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$26,999$4,710 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6402 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RS3HU162300
Stock: M299118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 21,992 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,498$4,310 Below Market
Cadillac of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L LuxuryPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10125 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Call Ron, Preowned Manager @ 917-991-8124 with any questions or to reserve a time for viewing.Cadillac of Greenwich is easy to get to, Exit #3 off of I-95 Next to the Greenwich Train station. We look forward to seeing you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS0HU189562
Stock: 1696U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 27,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,340$6,811 Below Market
Barker Motor Cadillac - Bloomington / Illinois
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 27,456 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $35,390, $4,300 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor. Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES ENHANCED VISION AND COMFORT PACKAGE includes rear camera mirror (inside rearview auto-dimming, streaming video), (KU9) ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats and (C3U) UltraView power sunroof, LPO, REAR SPOILER, FLUSHMOUNT, ENGINE, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (404 hp [301 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 400 lb-ft of torque [540 N-m] @ 5100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 10.2' diagonal color information display, three USB ports, auxiliary audio port, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle A GREAT TIME TO BUY Reduced from $35,390. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE Barker Motor Company has been serving central Illinois since 1935. We represent Buick, GMC, GMC Commercial, Cadillac, and offer a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's. For more information on this vehicle, or any other vehicle you may be interested in please contact our sales team at (309) 663-4391 or (309) 807-2177. You may also contact us via email @ mandydahm@hotmail.com Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R60HU193403
Stock: 993403
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 30,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,853$5,490 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE*** ***NAVIGATION*** ***SUNROOF*** ***ENHANCED VISION & COMFORT PACKAGE(2025.00)***Fully reconditioned and all maintenence completed.Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 04/24/2023 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $1000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can’t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS6HU171342
Stock: 9505PT
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 19,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999$4,124 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, *NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF/MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, FACTORY CERTIFIED!, LOW MILES!!, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: warning, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed control, Sun blinds.Flow GM Auto Plaza is very proud to offer this stunning 2017 Cadillac CT6 Crystal White Tricoat 3.6L Luxury.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS5HU180498
Stock: SO250255
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 32,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,998$5,286 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Amherst - Amherst / Ohio
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Tire Inflator Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Di; Dohc; Vvt With Automatic Stop/Start Jet Black; Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seats With Chevron Perforated Inserts Platinum Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Tires; 245/40R20 Xl All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD is offered by AutoNation Ford Amherst. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CT6 Platinum AWD was gently driven and it shows. This genuinely stunning Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Cadillac even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Cadillac CT6 looks like has never been used. This Cadillac CT6 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD. More information about the 2017 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. Strengths of this model include value, comfortable ride, lightweight body, Expansive cabin, and available luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KN5R66HU123680
Stock: HU123680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 33,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,999$4,376 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, PANARAY BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, CT6 3.6L Luxury, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic, Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceCT6 3.6L Luxury, Cadillac Certified, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic, Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Automatic Cruise Control, Elect
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS1HU140080
Stock: RA1708
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 49,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,900$4,656 Below Market
Ingersoll Auto of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with All Wheel Drive. This vehicle has been Routinely Maintained since new! Some of the options include a Leather Interior with Heated Front and Rear Seats, Navigation, 10 Speaker Bose Audio, Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, Side Blind Zone Alert, Power Liftgate, Remote Vehicle Start and more. Only One Previous Owner and a Clean Carfax History Report! Because this Cadillac is a Certified vehicle, it comes with a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty from the original in-service date of the vehicle. All Certified pre-owned vehicles go through a 172-point inspection, and come with 24/7 roadside assistance, Courtesy Transportation, and a 1 month trial of OnStar Safety & Security and Sirius XM Radio if available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS3HU190267
Stock: A190267
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 36,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$27,999$2,898 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3819 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RS6HU180452
Stock: C306556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 36,868 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,900$4,983 Below Market
Carter Chevrolet - Okarche / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! COPY LINK TO WATCH FULL WALKAROUND VIDEO ON YOUTUBE! **** https://youtu.be/8TcUvygviMY ***** CT6 LUXURY * AWD * ENHANCED VISION AND COMFORT PKG. (REARVIEW CAMERA MIRROR * ULTRA VIEW SUNROOF * HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS * HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS) * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * LANE KEEP ASSIST * LOW SPEED COLLISION MITIGATION W/AUTO BRAKING * FRONT PEDESTRIAN DETECTION * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * AUTO HIGH BEAMS * SURROUND 360 VIEW CAMERA * SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * 20' SILVER PREMIUM RIMS * POWER LIFTGATE * CUE MEDIA W/10' DISPLAY * NAVIGATION * APPLE CARPLAY * GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO * AMBIENT LIGHTING * BOSE PANARAY SOUND SYSTEM W/34 SPEAKERS * AM/FM/XM RADIO * ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL PLATES * DUAL-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * DARK EMERALD METALLIC PAINT * 8' DRIVER INFO SCREEN * GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND MORE! Check out our reviews on Dealer Rater here: http://bit.ly/2wrb3fu *** Check out our reviews on Google here: http://bit.ly/2T2qFxC *** Need directions to Carter Chevrolet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2V5CR3f *** View our commercials on Youtube here: http://bit.ly/3bUeBXM *** Meet our staff - click here: http://bit.ly/2V68fPp Our Doc fee is $200. That's it. No other dealer addendums necessary. Who do you think we are? Big City? C'mon now! Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS3HU133616
Stock: K4177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury17,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,483
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Cadillac CT6 PREMIUM LUXURY / COMFORT PKG / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF with 17,037mi. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) LIGHT PLATINUM WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats WHEELS, 19' Aluminum Wheels SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats DARK ADRIATIC BLUE METALLIC TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T TIRES, 245/40R20 XL ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Cadillac CT6 PREMIUM LUXURY / COMFORT PKG / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF. This Cadillac CT6 PREMIUM LUXURY / COMFORT PKG / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This 2017 Cadillac CT6 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CT6 PREMIUM LUXURY / COMFORT PKG / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Cadillac CT6, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Cadillac CT6 is a pre-owned vehicle. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2017 CT6 PREMIUM LUXURY / COMFORT PKG / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Cadillac factory warranty. More information about the 2017 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. This model sets itself apart with value, comfortable ride, lightweight body, Expansive cabin, and available luxury
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5RS0HU173422
Stock: 5084220
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,998
Classic Cadillac - Beaumont / Texas
**CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **BLUETOOTH**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **LIKE NEW**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **NON SMOKER**, **REMOTE START**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **XTRA CLEAN**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LOW MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **BACKUP CAMERA**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 30786 miles below market average! Custom 1 Classic Chevrolet Cadillac Buick Gmc is delighted to offer this beautiful-looking 2017 Cadillac CT6 2.0L Turbo Standard in Radiant Silver Metallic with Jet Black interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5RXXHU207294
Stock: GP207294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 43,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,500$4,558 Below Market
Barker Motor Cadillac - Bloomington / Illinois
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, GREAT MILES 43,553! JUST REPRICED FROM $31,935, PRICED TO MOVE $1,900 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot. Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PANARAY SOUND SYSTEM, INCLUDES 34 SPEAKERS, ENHANCED VISION AND COMFORT PACKAGE includes rear camera mirror (inside rearview auto-dimming, streaming video), (KU9) ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats and (C3U) UltraView power sunroof, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 284 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 10.2' diagonal color information display, three USB ports, auxiliary audio port, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle EXCELLENT VALUE Was $31,935. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US Barker Motor Company has been serving central Illinois since 1935. We represent Buick, GMC, GMC Commercial, Cadillac, and offer a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's. For more information on this vehicle, or any other vehicle you may be interested in please contact our sales team at (309) 663-4391 or (309) 807-2177. You may also contact us via email @ mandydahm@hotmail.com Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS3HU179074
Stock: 979074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 35,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,228$2,670 Below Market
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
A NEW TO YOU GOLD COAST CERTIFIED PREOWNED LUXURY SUPERSTAR!!! BLUE WITH BLACK AND ENHANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE.. ****Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury 4D Sedan AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVTCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle HistoryGold Cost Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 6 years / 100,000-Mile Certified Pre-owned Limited Warranty * Fully Transferable (No Charge) * 172 Point Inspection and Reconditioning process * 24 hour roadside assistance * Courtesy Transportation * Vehicle History Report. Custom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS9HU126105
Stock: U8178
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 31,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900$4,914 Below Market
Desert Sun Motors - Alamogordo / New Mexico
This Cadillac CT6 has a powerful Turbocharged Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 20' X 8.5' (50.9 CM X 21.6 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM MULTI-SPOKE WITH MANOOGIAN SILVER POCKETS, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, 245/40R20 XL ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL.*These Packages Will Make Your Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD the Envy of Onlookers*ACTIVE CHASSIS PACKAGE includes Magnetic Ride Control, (QP1) 20' all-season tires and (NYS) active rear steering (Includes (RQA) 20' x 8.5' ultra-bright machined aluminum multi-spoke wheels with Manoogian Silver pockets.) PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, NOISE CONTROL ENGINE SOUND ENHANCEMENT, LPO, CD OPTICAL DRIVE, GLOVE BOX MOUNTED, LIGHT PLATINUM WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS with high-gloss Mineral Polar Burl wood trim/high-gloss Bronze Carbon Fiber trim, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, FRONT AND REAR AUTOMATIC BRAKING, ENHANCED NIGHT VISION, ENGINE, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (404 hp [301 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 400 lb-ft of torque [540 N-m] @ 5100 rpm) (STD), DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE includes (KSG) adaptive cruise control, (UV3) Enhanced Night Vision and (UVZ) Front and Rear Automatic Braking, CRUISE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE, FULL-SPEED RANGE, COMFORT PACKAGE includes (KU9) ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Desert Sun Honda CDJR located at 1501 US 70 w, Alamogordo, NM 88310 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5R60HU135430
Stock: JU0135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 24,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,495$4,053 Below Market
McGuire Cadillac - Woodbridge / New Jersey
2017 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PHANTOM GRAY LUXURY CT6: 3.6L V6, 8-speed auto, All-Wheel Drive, Heated / Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Camera Mirror, Navigation, Ultraview Sunroof, Remote Start, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Surround Vision, 4G LTE, Low Speed Auto Braking, Front Pedestrian Detection, Bose Premium Surround Sound, Magnetic Ride Control, Active Rear Wheels, 20 Ultra-Bright Machined Alloy Wheels, Rear Active Steering, On-Star Communications, XM Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat Infotainment System, Light Platinum / Jet Black Leather. Original MSRP was $70090.00.. GM WARRANTY in effect until August 2023 or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Financing, Carfax available. Please call TOLL-FREE 1-800-883-7655 to schedule a test drive appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS4HU176636
Stock: 6636U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 49,983 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,444$2,567 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Cadillac CT6 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5RX8HU128898
Stock: HU128898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
