Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Tire Inflator Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Di; Dohc; Vvt With Automatic Stop/Start Jet Black; Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seats With Chevron Perforated Inserts Platinum Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Tires; 245/40R20 Xl All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD is offered by AutoNation Ford Amherst. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CT6 Platinum AWD was gently driven and it shows. This genuinely stunning Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Cadillac even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Cadillac CT6 looks like has never been used. This Cadillac CT6 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD. More information about the 2017 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. Strengths of this model include value, comfortable ride, lightweight body, Expansive cabin, and available luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1G6KN5R66HU123680

Stock: HU123680

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020