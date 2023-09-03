Used 2017 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
- 31,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,999$6,243 Below Market
- 18,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,755$5,871 Below Market
- 16,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,500$5,482 Below Market
- 37,464 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
- 12,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,999$5,801 Below Market
- 14,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,613$1,641 Below Market
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,800$3,516 Below Market
- 20,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,999$3,490 Below Market
- 18,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999
- 34,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,995$886 Below Market
- 9,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,995
- 8,544 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$74,900
- 24,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,490$1,676 Below Market
- 32,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,995$2,788 Below Market
- 36,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995$293 Below Market
- 29,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,950$948 Below Market
- 26,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,987
- 28,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,875
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6 M
Read recent reviews for the BMW X6 M
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.52 Reviews
Report abuse
B Rodgers,12/14/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a new X6M in February 2017 from Schomp BMW in Highlands Colorado. This car has had numerous problems, including the air-conditioning not working properly, Apple car play issues and finally brakes noise. Although I have gotten all of the other items corrected, the brakes continue to be a unacceptable situation. My brakes on this X6M sound like they are on a truck. The squeal most of the time when braking and vary in loudness, most of the time unbearable. You can’t drive with the windows down or the top open, as the car sounds horrible. I have had it in at least 4 times for this problem. I have been told things like you have to “dog" the brakes to make them work right which is ridiculous and absurd. I have owned lots of high performance car, Corvettes, Porsches, Range Rovers and Mercedes. I expected more from BMW quality and service and have been sadly disappointed. For a product that I thought was "top of the line” in performance and excellence, this has been a big disappointment.
