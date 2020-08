Used 2017 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me

BMW Fresno - Fresno / California

Carbon Black Metallic 2017 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Showroom kept.............For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds* Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: Edmunds* Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined; front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable; interior is well-built with top-notch materials; dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43916

Stock: 22455

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-15-2019