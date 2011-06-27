Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
2018 3.6 V6 Impala
I do like the 28 to 30 MPG and that’s real MPG at 80 mph. I live in West Texas and the speed limit is 80 mph on I-10 west of Odessa. I am a Chevy fan but the reason why I will trade this Impala is the high road noise and the vinyl seats. It is a quick and nimble vehicle and fairly comfortable on long trips. I am disappointed in the road noise.
A great business car
This car is pretty good. I own two Impalas (2017 and 2018). Great ride and handles the road beautifully. In Las Vegas they drive fast and aggressively. No problem with the 6 cycl Chevy. I realize that vans and SUVs are the rage now but there is nothing like a sedan in road handling ability. I can easily get four people in the car. Back seat is enormous and very comfortable. Electronics are easy to use. On star and blue tooth work easily. I am not a young man but this is not a old fogies type of car with great styling.
2018 Impala Premier: Great!
Purchased the Premier to get the larger engine (don't waste time considering the smaller engine), the upscaled interior (leather, heated/cooled seats, etc.), and enhanced exterior (chrome trim and exhaust). Got mine with all available options except sunroof and without the extra-cost red paint. Absolutely love the car. Great acceleration and handling. Comfort is top-notch. Road noise is minimal. All systems work as advertised. Feature by feature, the Impala Premier matches up with the much pricier competition in its class. Highly recommend getting one before Chevrolet stops making them due to the SUV/Crossover craze. UPDATE: Two years after purchase and my 2018 Impala Premier is still great in every category: interior, exterior, and under the hood. No knobs nor buttons falling off, no paint nor trim deteriorating, and no engine nor transmission faults. What a shame Chevrolet has decided to stop producing this fine car due to the overall lack of demand for sedans of this size.
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Leather and V6
To get the V6 engine recorded I had to select the Premier selection. The LT only showed a 4 cylinder power plant. The car has been great. V6 is awesome and responsive. Sometimes the shifting isn't as smooth as I expect but mostly it is just fine. Very comfortable ride and handling is great. Some road noise on the highway which I was expecting a bit quieter at this level of vehicle
Fantastic Car!
This car is phenomenal! My 2nd or 3rd Impala and this one is outstanding. Like all these new cars, the night lighting needs some improvement. GM has apparently given up on Cornering Lights and Night driving Lights which is a problem for drivers with aging vision. It is difficult to see the curb area at night in this car and it needs Night Driving Lights. OK, now there's no room for the good stuff.
