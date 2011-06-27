Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,570
|$19,827
|$21,382
|Clean
|$18,193
|$19,436
|$20,930
|Average
|$17,439
|$18,653
|$20,025
|Rough
|$16,684
|$17,871
|$19,121
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$14,848
|$16,110
|Clean
|$13,540
|$14,555
|$15,770
|Average
|$12,978
|$13,969
|$15,088
|Rough
|$12,417
|$13,383
|$14,407
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,517
|$15,747
|$17,243
|Clean
|$14,222
|$15,436
|$16,878
|Average
|$13,633
|$14,815
|$16,149
|Rough
|$13,043
|$14,193
|$15,420
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,856
|$17,043
|$18,500
|Clean
|$15,534
|$16,707
|$18,108
|Average
|$14,890
|$16,034
|$17,326
|Rough
|$14,246
|$15,361
|$16,543