Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,117
|$19,486
|$22,048
|Clean
|$16,718
|$19,034
|$21,508
|Average
|$15,921
|$18,129
|$20,429
|Rough
|$15,124
|$17,224
|$19,350
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,827
|$20,652
|$23,692
|Clean
|$17,412
|$20,172
|$23,112
|Average
|$16,582
|$19,213
|$21,952
|Rough
|$15,752
|$18,254
|$20,792
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,374
|$19,341
|$21,481
|Clean
|$16,970
|$18,892
|$20,956
|Average
|$16,161
|$17,994
|$19,904
|Rough
|$15,351
|$17,096
|$18,852
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,270
|$17,690
|$20,293
|Clean
|$14,915
|$17,279
|$19,797
|Average
|$14,204
|$16,457
|$18,803
|Rough
|$13,492
|$15,636
|$17,810
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,142
|$19,340
|$21,721
|Clean
|$16,742
|$18,891
|$21,189
|Average
|$15,944
|$17,993
|$20,126
|Rough
|$15,146
|$17,095
|$19,062
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,949
|$18,092
|$20,410
|Clean
|$15,577
|$17,672
|$19,910
|Average
|$14,835
|$16,832
|$18,911
|Rough
|$14,092
|$15,992
|$17,912