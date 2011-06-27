Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

Fairly new yet but pierret , 12/19/2011 33 of 33 people found this review helpful The car overall is A+ the seats could adjust up on the front side more. The road noise is very little there is some engine noise when getting on it but I kind of like that Report Abuse

2012 SRX Performance madillini , 03/19/2014 Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought this car a month ago. Also considered the Lexus 350. It wasn't even close. The SRX seems much roomier inside and has many more nice features. The exterior is chiseled yet sleek, the interior is roomy and comfortable. Seats are very supportive and love the pull out thigh support on the drivers side. Haven't used the GPS much but no problems with accuracy when I did. I actually like the push button parking break. Drive is very quiet, acceleration is quick, steering is responsive, shifting is ultra smooth, this car is a joy to drive. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very happy with the SRX commander58 , 01/13/2012 40 of 41 people found this review helpful 2012 FWD Luxury model. Great lease value compared to competetors such as Acura MDX. Infinity EX, FX, etc. Delaership experience excellent. SRX rides fantastic. Road noise non-existent. Handling, acceleration, shifting of the transmisson all great. Seats are firm, but I find the SRX to be very comfortable. Great feature content on the Luxury trim level. Averaging 21 mpg with mostly highway driving. Very pleased with the exterior & interior appearanc eand build quality. I was in the market for a luxury SUV/CUV and found this to be the best value out there. I have not had a GM product for quite a few years, and I'm very impressed so far! Report Abuse

Buyer Beware! Grug , 11/27/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Loved the look and the ride of this car. At about 40,000 miles things started to go south. The check engine light began to come on intermittently. Had it checked by the dealer, but after several rounds of tests, they found no cause. Next I began to notice condensation in my headlight casing. This stayed for a couple of years, now both headlamps have stopped working on the same day! Again to the dealership, where I was notified it was a $3,000 repair! This was for the labor and head lamp assembly! Outrageous! I googled the issue and find this is a well known issue with this car starting in 2010. GM will do nothing and act like they don't know it exists. Ironically, while shopping the car to trade in on a "non GM" car, all the other dealers are very aware of the problem. I will never by a GM car again! Horrible customer service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse