Used 2012 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

Looking for a luxury vehicle without the luxury price!!! you have stumbled upon the right place!!! Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. All our vehicles are Carchex certified with 90 days warranty and 1 year roadside assistance. Financing available at a low rate (credit approval required). Good credit, bad credit, no credit or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience that takes pride in satisfying our customer's needs. Please visit us and take your dream vehicle for a test drive and let our friendly team walk you thru the whole transaction step by step whether it is cash or finance, always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Ad expires at 08:00 PM everyday. Price updates everyday at 12:00 PM at our website, however, call us and check for the availability of this vehicle and price update. For more detailed information and terms and conditions of sale please visit us at carsbuyer.com. The price showing above does not include dealer preparation fee, tax (if applicable), Doc, and tags. However, we have many other options, savings and special discounts to offer you. And we are always looking to accommodate our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1LFAFP2CA067553

Stock: 067553CB

Certified Pre-Owned: No