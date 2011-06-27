Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,050
|$12,227
|$13,956
|Clean
|$9,584
|$11,647
|$13,263
|Average
|$8,650
|$10,488
|$11,877
|Rough
|$7,716
|$9,330
|$10,490
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,039
|$10,101
|$11,730
|Clean
|$7,666
|$9,622
|$11,148
|Average
|$6,919
|$8,665
|$9,983
|Rough
|$6,172
|$7,707
|$8,818
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,574
|$11,665
|$13,326
|Clean
|$9,129
|$11,112
|$12,664
|Average
|$8,240
|$10,006
|$11,340
|Rough
|$7,350
|$8,901
|$10,017
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,442
|$11,707
|$13,499
|Clean
|$9,004
|$11,152
|$12,829
|Average
|$8,126
|$10,042
|$11,488
|Rough
|$7,249
|$8,933
|$10,147
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,528
|$11,734
|$13,483
|Clean
|$9,085
|$11,178
|$12,813
|Average
|$8,200
|$10,066
|$11,474
|Rough
|$7,315
|$8,954
|$10,135
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,006
|$11,113
|$12,784
|Clean
|$8,587
|$10,587
|$12,149
|Average
|$7,751
|$9,533
|$10,879
|Rough
|$6,914
|$8,480
|$9,610
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,594
|$10,653
|$12,285
|Clean
|$8,195
|$10,148
|$11,675
|Average
|$7,396
|$9,139
|$10,455
|Rough
|$6,598
|$8,129
|$9,235