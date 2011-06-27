  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac SRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,985
See SRX Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,985
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,985
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,985
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Gray Flannel Metallic
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Titanium w/Ebony, leatherette
  • Ebony w/Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,985
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/65R18 104H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,985
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,985
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See SRX Inventory

Related Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles