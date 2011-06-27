  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

1999 Cadillac DeVille Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky smooth Northstar V8, two tons of traditional American opulence.
  • Too much techno-wizardry that promises to be expensive to repair.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac DeVille for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,695
Used DeVille for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

DeVille has taken over Big Kahuna duties for Cadillac, ever since the rear-wheel-drive Fleetwood was dropped from the lineup two years ago. With its eggcrate grille, slab-sided flanks and long, thin, horizontal taillamps, the DeVille certainly looks the part. Cadillac last spruced up this traditional sedan back in 1997, revising the front styling forward of the windshield and dumping the half-moon rear wheel wells.

Also designed to fill the gap left by the departure of the Fleetwood was the d'Elegance model, which added gold trim, chrome wheels, a Rainsense wiper system (it turns on automatically when it begins to rain), and leather seats to the basic DeVille. Fortunately, a padded vinyl or fake convertible roof is still nowhere to be found on the d'Elegance option list, though we're sure some enterprising aftermarket outfitter will be more than happy to install one for you if that's what floats your boat.

The DeVille Concours got some much-needed interior attention for 1997. Gone were the dopey Rubik's Cube style climate controls and trip computer from the old car, and the digital display gauges vanished. Replacing them were a tasteful analog setup, with a new center console that contained audio and climate controls, driver information center and dual cupholders. The fresh audio and climate controls boasted Lexus-like appearance and operation. Also gone was the chromed-plastic switch cluster that formerly resided on the driver's armrest. The power window and mirror switchgear was simplified and dipped in a tasteful matte black, while the seat controls moved to the door panel and used a single metaphoric seat-shaped control for all adjustments.

Base models were also upgraded with the addition of dual-zone climate controls and MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear. All DeVilles received structural enhancements, brake system revisions, additional programmable features and side-impact airbags in the front doors.

Accordingly, revisions for 1998 were comparatively few. New radios became available, heated seats were made standard on the d'Elegance and Concours models, with Concours getting new alloy wheels. The biggest addition to the optional equipment rosters of the base and d'Elegance models was the integrated chassis control system called StabiliTrak. StabiliTrak is an advanced handling system that includes stability enhancement and road texture detection features. Stability enhancement helps the driver control the DeVille in all driving conditions and on all road surfaces. It detects when the car is not responding appropriately to driver input and applies the brakes selectively to bring the car back under control. Road texture detection reads the road surface and helps the antilock braking system work more effectively on rough roads. All this, and now seats that massage your back while you drive.

Major techo-wizards, these Cadillacs. We did not particularly enjoy our week with a 1996 Concours, but many of our gripes were addressed in 1997. With further improvements the past two years, its future looks promising, as long as gas prices remain low. With the funky looking Lincoln Town Car the only other American V8 ultra-luxury model on the market, the traditionally styled DeVille is looking good, indeed.

1999 Highlights

Comfort is big with Cadillac, so who else would offer massaging lumbar seats? Sure enough, this industry-first option is available on '99 d'Elegance and Concours models. All DeVilles get an electrochromic inside rearview mirror with compass added to the standard equipment list, in addition to an audible theft-deterrent system. There are three new exterior colors this year, and one different shade of leather inside. As if that weren't enough, side airbag deployment now communicates with the optional OnStar communications system, so the outside world will know when you've taken a broadside hit. Comforting, indeed. Look for a limited run of about 2,000 specially badged and optioned Golden Anniversary Edition DeVilles, painted White Diamond with gold trim, to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Cadillac DeVille.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Could have really been great
SnoopDeville,10/06/2015
4dr Sedan
Good: 1. It was pretty fast for such a big car (Used to laugh at civic SI's) 2. Got pretty good MPG at 23MPG all around and over 30MPG on the highway if you kept your foot out of it 3. The bench seats are awesome 4. Enough room to fit all your friends in the back seat.. (And it they pissed you off, they could all fit in the trunk on the way back) 5. It gives you a very protected safe feeling 6. Hitting huge pot-holes feels like running over gravel Now.. Why it got such a bad number of stars.. 1. I bought the car used; it had 68K miles on it. 2. The car started to have over heating issues.. I replaced the radiator with a triple core aluminum dragster radiator off of a chevy dragster. The Thermostat didn't circulate the coolant until it was too late, which at 236 degree's for the system to start to circulate is what caused the issues with the head gaskets on these cars. Pulling the Thermostat and buying one made for a different engine (shortstar) and using that one with a bypass on the two 26K CFM fans cured the overheating issues. (NOTE: you can't do the head-gaskets on the 98-02 Northstar, since the head is structural and the engine will warp when you pull the heads.. Entire engine must be replaced) 3. When it rained the tail lights didn't work 4. The alarm would randomly go off. 5. Replaced the power window motors with other Cadillac ones, Twice, before using Toyota Camry one's modified to work in the caddy frames. 6. Dealership wanted to charge me 150.00 for Windshield washer blades.. (Are they high?) 7. Exhaust rotted off the bottom of the car (Stainless isn't a choice on a 40+K dollar car?) (No matter though some Super40 flowmasters and two 3-1/2in chrome tips sounded great) 8. quality of the interior materials are made from cheaper plastics than rubber maid garbage cans. 9. car had electrical issues, and eventually randomly caught fire. (Ironically after the fire department put it out, all it took was some new ignition wires and it started right back up. ) Verdict: These cars can be fantastic cars for people who have some automotive repair skills, they are also fantastic cars for people who live in area's where there isn't heavy traffic. If you live in the middle of mid-town Manhattan, look for a Fleetwood, which while these look alike the fleetwood LT1 is a much better engine. If you however are stuck on one of these for whatever reason.. Keep an open eye for coolant leaks, oil leaks, transmission slips, and mostly overheating. Have the person start and run the car, wait for the coolant fans to kick in before you buy one. Most of these cars are marketed at needing a "head gasket" however, you can't replace the head gasket on the 98-00 Northstar, the head is a structural part, and pulling it will warp the block, which will result in leaking head gaskets as well as other issues. If you find one without the over heating issue, replace the thermostat with a lower temp thermostat immediately, and replace the coolant fan switch with a manual, or adjustable one, choosing to kick on the fans at a much cooler temp (201 vs 236). Doing this will enable you to have a car that will get you around at a very low price.
mrdeville(PHX, AZ) 99 deville-base
mrdeville,01/11/2012
i owned this car for 1 yr now. & i love it, it has power & comfort & heads turn cause i got 16' wire wheels on him. my caddy is all car & drives smooth, so far nothin major has gone wrong with it & it has 88,700 miles on it. juss minor things like the antennea motor & d/s window motor, i totally luv this car it is my BABY. i will never get rid of it!!!!my wife didn't want it till she drove it,& then she was convinced she wanted it!!!!
Dream ride
midway,05/09/2010
Have owned for 10 yrs, now at 100,000 miles it still runs and looks like new. Never had a major issue with this car, it's never left me stranded and always starts right up. Everything still works! Can't understand why everyone knocks American car quality!
I love it
Kareem,03/12/2010
For a car that's 10 years old it still turns heads. I did my research on the northstar before i bought it and heard nothing but horror stories. but at 143,000 miles it runs perfect. it runs so good i wonder if the engine or trans has been rebuilt.but with the high mileage I'm prepared for something to go wrong.
See all 60 reviews of the 1999 Cadillac DeVille
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Cadillac DeVille

Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille Overview

The Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille is offered in the following submodels: DeVille Sedan. Available styles include Concours 4dr Sedan, D'elegance 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille Concours is priced between $4,695 and$4,695 with odometer readings between 76583 and76583 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Cadillac DeVilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Cadillac DeVille for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 DeVilles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,695 and mileage as low as 76583 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille.

Can't find a used 1999 Cadillac DeVilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac DeVille for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,235.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,702.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DeVille for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,434.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Cadillac DeVille?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac DeVille lease specials

Related Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles