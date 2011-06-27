  1. Home
2011 Cadillac DTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and quiet interior
  • cushy ride
  • huge trunk.
  • Unimpressive performance and handling
  • difficult to park
  • subpar interior materials.
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

While Cadillac's full-size 2011 DTS luxury sedan has some good qualities, it's outclassed by newer and more desirable competitors.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac DTS sedan is something of a modern take on the classic American luxury car. Although the clean, slab-sided styling is fairly contemporary, a few styling cues such as the large egg-crate grille and vertical taillights recall the days when Frank Sinatra's "My Way" played through the speakers via an eight-track player. Back then, rolling up in a Caddy carried a certain amount of prestige. The Cadillac DeVille was nothing less than an imposing, powerful luxury car with room for six and innovative features.

But current times haven't been as kind to Cadillac's full-size sedan. Though the DTS (DeVille Touring Sedan) has the requisite V8 engine and broad array of modern amenities, there are a number of other choices that top the Cadillac in several important areas. Other large luxury cars such as the BMW 7 Series, Infiniti M56, Jaguar XJ and Lexus LS 460 offer fresher styling, significantly better performance and even more high-tech gizmos.

In fairness, some of those vehicles can cost $10,000-$30,000 more than the 2011 Cadillac DTS. However the Cadillac is also outclassed by even more affordable cars like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse and Lucerne, 2011 Hyundai Equus and Genesis, and even the 2011 Toyota Avalon, all of which offer similarly soothing rides, pampering luxury features and spacious interiors. As an American luxury sedan in the classical sense, the DTS gets it right. But our recommendation is to get with the times and go with any of the aforementioned competitors.

2011 Cadillac DTS models

The 2011 Cadillac DTS full-size sedan is available in four increasingly well-equipped trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Platinum.

The base DTS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, OnStar and an eight-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio. Step up to the Luxury model and you get 17-inch chromed wheels, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone climate control system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory settings and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer.

The Premium trim level adds a body-color grille, front seats with power lumbar adjustment and massage, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, genuine burled walnut interior accents and a navigation system with real-time traffic updates.

The top-of-the-line Platinum adds a more powerful version of the base 4.6-liter V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, upgraded interior trim and lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems.

Some of the additional features on the upper trims can be added to the lower ones as options. Other notable options include adaptive cruise control and a 40/20/40-split front bench that gives the DTS seating for six.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Cadillac DTS carries over essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2011 Cadillac DTS has a 4.6-liter V8. On all but the top-of-the-line DTS Platinum, this engine puts out 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. In the Platinum, the V8 is tweaked to make 292 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, which also gets tweaked for better performance in Platinum models.

Even with the more powerful V8, the DTS's acceleration can best be described as adequate. In Edmunds testing, a DTS Platinum managed a 0-60-mph time of 7 seconds flat, which sounds respectable enough until you learn that most V8-powered luxury sedans -- and even some V6-powered models -- are considerably quicker. EPA fuel economy estimates are also just average at 15 mpg city/23 highway and 18 mpg combined for the base engine. The DTS Platinum differs with 22 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Standard safety features include electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Missing from this list are active front head restraints, something that is typically standard on cars in this price range.

The 2011 Cadillac DTS has not been tested using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 testing procedure; however, its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to the new methodology) was five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front seat passenger in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in four stars front and rear. The DTS received a top "Good" rating in frontal-offset crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but a second-best "Acceptable" rating in side impact testing.

Driving

With a suspension tuned to favor a cushy ride over sporty handling, the 2011 Cadillac DTS is all about coddling its occupants. In other words, it's the epitome of a car built for comfort rather than speed.

The DTS Platinum is the best-driving model thanks to its more powerful V8 and the Magnetic Ride Control suspension -- the same technology offered as an option on the Chevrolet Corvette -- that automatically adjusts suspension firmness to match road conditions and your driving style. But let's keep things in perspective here, as even with these powertrain and suspension upgrades, the DTS is no sport sedan. Also, because of its size, it can be difficult to park -- especially for shorter drivers.

Ultimately, its combination of a smooth ride and a comfortable, roomy interior make the DTS best suited to drivers who prefer to motor along at a relaxed pace.

Interior

Even though the DTS is roughly 18 inches shorter than some of its ancestors, its passenger cabin still feels remarkably spacious. While front bucket seats are standard, the available 40/20/40-split front bench makes this one of the few modern sedans that offers seating for six. No matter which configuration you choose, you'll find comfortable seats and abundant head- and legroom for both front and rear seat passengers.

Wind and road noise are nicely subdued, creating a hushed environment that adds to the luxury sedan feel. In general terms, the cabin offers conservative yet stylish good looks and straightforward, intuitive controls. But while most interior materials are generally good, there are still a few cheaper plastics seen here and there.

The huge trunk offers nearly 19 cubic feet of cargo room. A pass-through opening in the middle of the rear seat makes it possible to carry long narrow items such as skis with the trunk lid closed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac DTS.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unapologetically old school luxury...
Bill Gobeille,04/30/2017
Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Just wanted a big, solid, reliable, old fashioned American luxury car as a weekend cruiser/retirement car. Looked for a white, low mileage, DTS Platinum edition with a brown interior for years. It's a very popular used car with strong reliability and good ones sell fast, so you have to be on top of the search. Finally tripped across one on Autotrader alert after a 3 year search. The alert hit the phone, it ticked every box, clean Carfax, and the internet price was awesome (5k cheaper than 2 similar local models for sale), so I purchased. My brother drove it up for me and so far, so good. Beautiful car, easy to drive, and very comfortable. Interesting observation is that the speed never gets away from you...you know that sensation when you think you're driving one speed and you're actually going much faster...this car's perceived vs actual speed is right on the money. Other driver's take one look at it and KNOW that you're not lead footing it down the road, just enjoying the ride! Love the blind zone and lane departure alert features, just wish that a backup camera had been offered as a feature as well. Easy entry & exit for all passengers, tons of trunk space, amazing ride quality, upscale but not showy, and very solid /stable feeling. Update: Took it across country in 2018 and it was such a smooth drive. We moved west and literally packed it to the rafters, can't believe how much we stuffed into it! We hit heavy rain, a white out blizzard, a huge wind storm, bumper to bumper city to wide open highway driving, sea level to mountain terrain...handled it all like it was just cruising down the boulevard! Ran it through the car wash when we arrived and it looks like new!
Platinum Bargain!
JimBo,09/25/2015
Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Searched for this platinum edition for over 4 years...makes an incredible used car buy given all the stats on reliability and safety, combine that with inlaid wood and cadillac logos on the upgraded leather seats with alcantara headliner and courtesy lights...the perfect chauffeuring car for taking friends and family out to dinner or cruising down the highway is where it really shines! You will probably think the ride is a bit rough for such a big luxury car, but getting it up to speed smooths things out. Bought my 4 year old DTS with 32k miles at about 1/3 the MSRP...BARGAIN! Update: sold the car because I don’t keep cars long and in this case the driver’s seat was not very comfortable to me. I was able to negotiate with the dealer on trade, he thought he would be stuck with an old caddy on his Maserati lot, but I assured him the Platinum would be gone within two weeks, and because I was buying and trading two cars, he did up his price...checked back a week later and, “you were right! It didn’t make it to the weekend before someone bought it over the phone from out of town and came within a few days to pick it up. I’ll look at these platinums differently now”...I’ve seen him add several platinum Escalades to his lot in the time since! I still highly recommend the platinum!
Worth Owning.. A+
Harold Wells,04/21/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Nice car. I own 5 Cadillac's so how bad can than be.... we love GM.
Fantastic New for me Cadillac
John B.,07/26/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
The reputation of Cadillacs as gas hogs is a things of the past, good mpg, and performance now
See all 5 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac DTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac DTS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Cadillac DTS

Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

