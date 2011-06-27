Just wanted a big, solid, reliable, old fashioned American luxury car as a weekend cruiser/retirement car. Looked for a white, low mileage, DTS Platinum edition with a brown interior for years. It's a very popular used car with strong reliability and good ones sell fast, so you have to be on top of the search. Finally tripped across one on Autotrader alert after a 3 year search. The alert hit the phone, it ticked every box, clean Carfax, and the internet price was awesome (5k cheaper than 2 similar local models for sale), so I purchased. My brother drove it up for me and so far, so good. Beautiful car, easy to drive, and very comfortable. Interesting observation is that the speed never gets away from you...you know that sensation when you think you're driving one speed and you're actually going much faster...this car's perceived vs actual speed is right on the money. Other driver's take one look at it and KNOW that you're not lead footing it down the road, just enjoying the ride! Love the blind zone and lane departure alert features, just wish that a backup camera had been offered as a feature as well. Easy entry & exit for all passengers, tons of trunk space, amazing ride quality, upscale but not showy, and very solid /stable feeling. Update: Took it across country in 2018 and it was such a smooth drive. We moved west and literally packed it to the rafters, can't believe how much we stuffed into it! We hit heavy rain, a white out blizzard, a huge wind storm, bumper to bumper city to wide open highway driving, sea level to mountain terrain...handled it all like it was just cruising down the boulevard! Ran it through the car wash when we arrived and it looks like new!

