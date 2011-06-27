  1. Home
2001 Cadillac DeVille Review

Pros & Cons

  • Northstar V8 power, two tons of traditional American opulence.
  • Frumpy image, techno-wizardry could prove expensive to repair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its strong powerplant, excellent road manners and well-appointed interior, the DeVille is one of the best full-size luxury sedans on the market.

Vehicle overview

Cadillac's DeVille celebrated its 50th anniversary in the marketplace last year with a completely revamped car and the introduction of groundbreaking high-tech features.

This latest generation DeVille is evolutionary in design, yet is more than 2 inches shorter and narrower than its predecessor, giving it a slightly trimmer, cleaner look. The DeVille is available in three models: the base DeVille, a ritzy DeVille High Luxury Sedan (DHS) and a sporty, five-passenger DeVille Touring Sedan (DTS).

This year's car benefits from an optional tire pressure monitoring system. What's more, Cadillac's Northstar V8 has been certified as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) nationwide.

Night Vision is the first automotive application of thermal-imaging technology that helps drivers avoid collisions by enhancing their ability to detect objects well beyond the normal range of their headlights. Another DeVille "first" is the use of Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, which uses an array of four sensors to help the driver in parking maneuvers. Then there's StabiliTrak 2.0, the latest version of GM's highly acclaimed stability-control system. Enhanced last year with the addition of active steering effort compensation, which slightly increases turning effort during sudden maneuvers, and side-slip-rate control, the system responds to traction loss at all four wheels by gently applying both front brakes to help the driver regain control. In addition, the DeVille DTS features the second generation of Cadillac's continuously variable road-sensing suspension, called the CVRSS 2.0.

All DeVilles include leading-edge passive restraints, a CD-based navigation system and the OnStar communications system, as well as the industry's first light-emitting diode (LED) taillight and center high-mounted stoplight combination. Building on its reputation for comfort and convenience, the 2001 DeVille also offers such luxury touches as three-zone climate control, adaptive seating, massaging lumbar seats and a new center seat/storage system. Rear-seat passengers enjoy a theater seating layout (for optimum forward visibility), heated seats and power lumbar adjustments.

As Cadillac's flagship sedan, the DeVille is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage, yet hints at the division's high-tech future. We think that mix will appeal to both the Town Car set and Cadillac purists alike.

2001 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, changes for 2001 are minimal at best. A tire pressure monitoring system is available, Graphite replaces Parisian Blue and Polo Green paint schemes, Dark Gray is added as an interior color and all Devilles are now certified throughout the U.S. as low-emissions vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Cadillac DeVille.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Caddy Deville
Christian,02/07/2010
I purchased a 2001 Cadillac Deville (Base Sedan) in 2004 with 9,000 miles on it. It was purchased from a prominent local dealer, and it looked new, smelled new, and drove new the day I drove it off the lot for a total price of $25,000 including the 5 year 75,000 mile extended warranty. The car drove like a dream for the first 3 years, and was overall problem free as for the 4th year on, it has been extremely time consuming costly in order to keep it running sufficiently and looking good. The extended warranty on the vehicle recently ended in July. The company was exceptional. From the year 2004 to 2009 the warranty spent over $10,000 in repairs for this car
Too Many Defects
Becketave,04/10/2003
I have owned a '94 and a '97 Concours (now the DTS), and this '01 is much better in handling and comfort. BUT, there have been too many defects. Had to replace entire engine wiring harness (took a week), steering rack, chip controlling the steering feedback to Stabilitrac system, heated seat wiring in front (burned out), seat belt tensioners - plus a few other build problems. Gas mileage in city about 14.5 - hgwy about 22, but a real joy to drive, especially on treacherous country backroads. Unless Cadillac (& all GM) get on the backs of their suppliers to improve quality control, they will never compete with the imports- class for class-.
All That Glitters Is Not A Gold Cadillac
Vincent Roane,01/02/2010
First let me say that I have always admired Cadillacs since I was a little boy. All 4 of my uncles owned a Cadillac at one time or another. A beautiful car to drive and be admired in. However, repairs can be expensive for a domestic car. I strongly suggest purchasing an extended warranty immediately. It burns alot of oil. And takes 8qts to do an oil change. Which the dealers all say is normal. At 100,000 the selonoid transmission started to go bad. And the oh so dreaded sensor modules always tend to fail on all cadillacs at some point which costs between $500-$800. Other than all of that. It's a beautiful car to drive and look at, but no fun to repair. Keep $500 on hand at all times.
It's a great car
dot driggers,08/08/2005
I have been very happy with this car. I am a widow who is very mechanically illiterate and I have had no trouble or worry with it. If I do not keep it, I will get another Cadillac. It is very comfortable and the interior is particularly nice I think. I like the "extra" gadgets it has, like the information panel.
See all 56 reviews of the 2001 Cadillac DeVille
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
