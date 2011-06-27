Vehicle overview

Cadillac's DeVille celebrated its 50th anniversary in the marketplace last year with a completely revamped car and the introduction of groundbreaking high-tech features.

This latest generation DeVille is evolutionary in design, yet is more than 2 inches shorter and narrower than its predecessor, giving it a slightly trimmer, cleaner look. The DeVille is available in three models: the base DeVille, a ritzy DeVille High Luxury Sedan (DHS) and a sporty, five-passenger DeVille Touring Sedan (DTS).

This year's car benefits from an optional tire pressure monitoring system. What's more, Cadillac's Northstar V8 has been certified as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) nationwide.

Night Vision is the first automotive application of thermal-imaging technology that helps drivers avoid collisions by enhancing their ability to detect objects well beyond the normal range of their headlights. Another DeVille "first" is the use of Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, which uses an array of four sensors to help the driver in parking maneuvers. Then there's StabiliTrak 2.0, the latest version of GM's highly acclaimed stability-control system. Enhanced last year with the addition of active steering effort compensation, which slightly increases turning effort during sudden maneuvers, and side-slip-rate control, the system responds to traction loss at all four wheels by gently applying both front brakes to help the driver regain control. In addition, the DeVille DTS features the second generation of Cadillac's continuously variable road-sensing suspension, called the CVRSS 2.0.

All DeVilles include leading-edge passive restraints, a CD-based navigation system and the OnStar communications system, as well as the industry's first light-emitting diode (LED) taillight and center high-mounted stoplight combination. Building on its reputation for comfort and convenience, the 2001 DeVille also offers such luxury touches as three-zone climate control, adaptive seating, massaging lumbar seats and a new center seat/storage system. Rear-seat passengers enjoy a theater seating layout (for optimum forward visibility), heated seats and power lumbar adjustments.

As Cadillac's flagship sedan, the DeVille is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage, yet hints at the division's high-tech future. We think that mix will appeal to both the Town Car set and Cadillac purists alike.