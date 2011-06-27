1991 Cadillac DeVille Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,639
Used DeVille for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Engine upgraded to 200-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 from 180-horsepower, 4.5-liter V8. DeVille Touring Sedan debuted late in model year, with monotone exterior paint, performance tires, quicker-ratio steering, and thicker stabilizer bars.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac DeVille.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Haley,10/16/2010
i bought my DeVille from a private seller on October 15, 2010. I am 20 years old and needed a car to get me by from point A to point B. The DeVille did better than that. I am very fortunate to have found a comfortable car and one that is fuel efficient. All my friends are amazed at how smooth it runs and steers. I am very satisfied!
I don't know,10/11/2008
I love my 1991 DeVille for comfort, beauty, smooth ride. I save money on hotels because it is so comfortable I prefer sleeping in it to sleeping in a hotel bed. The gas mileage was fine when I got the car used in 2000. But see the favorite feature below. Cadillac repairs are notoriously expensive no matter who does them but until the car was 16 years old, I needed almost no repairs. It was super. Then, at the 16-year and around 100,000 mile mark, the car started to self-destruct, one part at a time, so that I kept sinking money in being reassured that each repair was the only apparent problem. So be really careful if you own or are looking at one of these models now.
Cadillac Jack,12/27/2004
My 1991 Cadillac DeVille is the second car I ever purchased. After a nightmareish year with a 1992 Ford Escort LXE, I absolutely fell in love with this car. This was the first car I seriously looked at and eventually bought when I started looking again. It's comfortable, fast, and most of all, it's reliable. It is a very good car, especially for those of you who are looking for a good starter vehicle for little money.
john ballish,03/07/2008
This is my second Deville I had a 1992 prior. These vehicles were way ahead for there time. This is the best running car that I have ever owned. I only drive it in the summer times and on vacations. It's a very comfortable car and has so much power. I had to do some maintainence when I first bought it as most people do when they buy used, brake lines, struts, motor mounts, new points and plugs. It runs really well now. I love the dated body styling. very smooth. I tore the engine apart and put it back together and cleaned it up. I get 20mpg! On a car this old you need to put fuel injection cleaners in the tank every fill up. It is a great running car.Ill have it for ever!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade