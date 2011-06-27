I love my 1991 DeVille for comfort, beauty, smooth ride. I save money on hotels because it is so comfortable I prefer sleeping in it to sleeping in a hotel bed. The gas mileage was fine when I got the car used in 2000. But see the favorite feature below. Cadillac repairs are notoriously expensive no matter who does them but until the car was 16 years old, I needed almost no repairs. It was super. Then, at the 16-year and around 100,000 mile mark, the car started to self-destruct, one part at a time, so that I kept sinking money in being reassured that each repair was the only apparent problem. So be really careful if you own or are looking at one of these models now.

