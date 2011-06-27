  1. Home
1991 Cadillac DeVille Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Engine upgraded to 200-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 from 180-horsepower, 4.5-liter V8. DeVille Touring Sedan debuted late in model year, with monotone exterior paint, performance tires, quicker-ratio steering, and thicker stabilizer bars.

4.7
22 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable and easy-going
Haley,10/16/2010
i bought my DeVille from a private seller on October 15, 2010. I am 20 years old and needed a car to get me by from point A to point B. The DeVille did better than that. I am very fortunate to have found a comfortable car and one that is fuel efficient. All my friends are amazed at how smooth it runs and steers. I am very satisfied!
Good for 16 years
I don't know,10/11/2008
I love my 1991 DeVille for comfort, beauty, smooth ride. I save money on hotels because it is so comfortable I prefer sleeping in it to sleeping in a hotel bed. The gas mileage was fine when I got the car used in 2000. But see the favorite feature below. Cadillac repairs are notoriously expensive no matter who does them but until the car was 16 years old, I needed almost no repairs. It was super. Then, at the 16-year and around 100,000 mile mark, the car started to self-destruct, one part at a time, so that I kept sinking money in being reassured that each repair was the only apparent problem. So be really careful if you own or are looking at one of these models now.
Excellant Starter car
Cadillac Jack,12/27/2004
My 1991 Cadillac DeVille is the second car I ever purchased. After a nightmareish year with a 1992 Ford Escort LXE, I absolutely fell in love with this car. This was the first car I seriously looked at and eventually bought when I started looking again. It's comfortable, fast, and most of all, it's reliable. It is a very good car, especially for those of you who are looking for a good starter vehicle for little money.
1991 Cadillac. Best Car Ever
john ballish,03/07/2008
This is my second Deville I had a 1992 prior. These vehicles were way ahead for there time. This is the best running car that I have ever owned. I only drive it in the summer times and on vacations. It's a very comfortable car and has so much power. I had to do some maintainence when I first bought it as most people do when they buy used, brake lines, struts, motor mounts, new points and plugs. It runs really well now. I love the dated body styling. very smooth. I tore the engine apart and put it back together and cleaned it up. I get 20mpg! On a car this old you need to put fuel injection cleaners in the tank every fill up. It is a great running car.Ill have it for ever!
See all 22 reviews of the 1991 Cadillac DeVille
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille Overview

The Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille is offered in the following submodels: DeVille Sedan, DeVille Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

