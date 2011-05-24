Used 2008 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
DTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III

    76,277 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $2,226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    96,169 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,550

    $1,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS

    119,282 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $1,644 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    94,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,641

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III

    97,189 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS

    78,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,650

    $936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III

    132,579 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,487

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    84,112 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,498

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III

    153,367 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,582

    $601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    93,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,588

    $517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    88,887 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,388

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Performance in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Performance

    75,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    110,810 miles

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    82,443 miles

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    90,537 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    85,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS

    98,525 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III

    89,103 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac DTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DTS
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac DTS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac DTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.427 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Batmobile... All Grown-up
miguelski,05/24/2011
In considering a replacement for my 2004 black Supercharged SS Monte Carlo (Batmobile) I looked for an American made "grown-up" 4 door car. My internet research led me to the Certified 2008 black-on-black Cadillac DTS which I purchased. I am very pleased with my purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
DTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac DTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings