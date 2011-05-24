Used 2008 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me
- 76,277 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$2,226 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
White Diamond Tricoat Leather Seats Seats; 40/20/40 Flex Seating With Leather Seating Surfaces; Column Shift Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Engine; Northstar 4.6L Dohc V8 Preferred Equipment Group Shale; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Seat Inserts Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Hydra-Matic 4T80-E Wheels; 17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Chrome Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Low Miles... Very Low Miles... Leather Interior... Power Moonroof... Power Door Locks & Power Windows... Must See! *** CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57YX8U157211
Stock: 8U157211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 96,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,550$1,935 Below Market
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2008 CADILLAC...DTS...VERY NICE CAR WITH LOW MILES AND CLEAN CARFAX...HEATED LEATHER AND STEERING WHEEL...SUNROOF... CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...ALSO BUY HERE PAY HERE OPTIONS FOR TN RESIDENTS...OTHER FEES APPLY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y38U182564
Stock: 4863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-12-2019
- 119,282 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$1,644 Below Market
Auto Headquarters - Lakewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y48U166387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,641
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
New Price! White Diamond Tricoat 2008 Cadillac DTS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y38U145739
Stock: 8U145739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 97,189 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC Alloy Wheels, Bose High End Sound Package, Chrome Wheels, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, BRANDED TITLE NOT ACTUAL MILES, 4D Sedan, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Gold Mist, 4-Way Power Rear Lumbar Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3/XM Satellite, Compass, Deluxe Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dimmable Rear Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver/Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine Dark Burled Walnut Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power-Adjustable/Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium Luxury Collection, RainSense Generation II Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear Seat Height-Adjustable Head Rests, Remote keyless entry, Steering Column (Floor Shift), Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trunk Cargo Net, Trunk Mat, Tuscany Full Leather Seats, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gold Mist 2008 Cadillac DTS 1SD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y68U204329
Stock: B20212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 78,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,650$936 Below Market
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
Thank you for visiting another one of Campbell Chevrolet Of Bowling Green's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 Cadillac DTS w/1SA with 78,129mi. At Campbell Chevrolet- We make it easy! Shop over 300 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Easy financing available for everyone. See our inventory at CampbellChevrolet.com or visit us in Bowling Green, Ky. AutoCheck shows only two owners and no accidents reported. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Cadillac DTS w/1SA is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. You can tell this 2008 Cadillac DTS has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 78,129mi and appears with a showroom shine. The Cadillac DTS w/1SA will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Cadillac DTS: For traditional luxury large car buyers, the 2008 Cadillac DTS remains one of only a handful of choices. The DTS compares favorably against its rivals, with more power than the Lincoln Town Car and a larger, more impressive interior than the Chrysler 300. It also offers plenty of luxury features and comfort for its $41,970 base price. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride., Fresh Cadillac styling, and enough room inside to stretch out
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y88U100988
Stock: 4139D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 132,579 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,487
Doug's Lynnwood Mazda - Edmonds / Washington
New Price! 4-Way Power Rear Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Deluxe Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dimmable Rear Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver/Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Front & Rear Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Genuine Dark Burled Walnut Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable/Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, RainSense Generation II Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear Seat Height-Adjustable Head Rests, Steering Column (Floor Shift), Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trunk Cargo Net, Trunk Mat, Universal Home Remote.1SD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHCWe are a family owned and operated Mazda dealer for 45 years! We offer high quality pre -owned vehicles that have gone through inspections by ASE certified technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y08U206769
Stock: 200810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 84,112 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498
Herrnstein Kia - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y88U181474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,367 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,582$601 Below Market
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac DTS 1SD **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/98xsg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y88U198159
Stock: RJ66526A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 93,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,588$517 Below Market
Mitchell Subaru - Canton / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y58U103038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,887 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,388
AML Motors - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y78U135232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Bob Johnson Subaru - Brockport / New York
Racy yet refined, this 2008 Cadillac DTS turns even the most discerning heads. With a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It has the following options: WHEELS, 18' X 7.5' (45.7 CM X 19.1 CM) UNIQUE CHROME ALUMINUM (CHROMETECH), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC 4T80-E, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, FLOOR SHIFT 8-way power driver and passenger seat adjusters (Includes 4-way articulating outboard head restraints.), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment, PLATINUM EDITION includes Platinum Edition exterior badging unique 18' x 7.5' (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) chrome wheels on 1SE Platinum Edition unique 17' x 7.5' (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) chrome wheels on Platinum Edition chrome grille (except with Adaptive Cruise Control option) unique small chrome insert on door handle lift bar 7 exterior color offerings: Black Raven, Black Ice, Light Platinum, Double Espresso, Crystal Red Tintcoat, White Diamond Tricoat and Titanium ChromaFlair, Blue Diamond Tricoat genuine Light Ash wood interior accents with decorative inlay 2 interior leather choices: Tuscany full-leather seats in Ebony with Ebony interior accents and Ebony seats or Light Linen with Cocoa interior accents and Light Linen seats Tehama full-leather seats in Ebony with Ebony interior accents and Ebony, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ENGINE, NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8 (292 HP [218 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 288 lb-ft of torque [390 N-m] @ 4500 rpm), EBONY, PLATINUM EDITION TUSCANY FULL LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI PERFORATED SEAT INSERTS, and BLACK RAVEN . Visit Spurr Chevrolet Buick GMC/ Bob Johnson Subaru at 6331 Brockport Spencerport Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57988U165168
Stock: G20523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 110,810 miles
$8,499
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
LUXURY II PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL POWER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, PREMIUM WHEELS.Prices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y18U205369
Stock: P5454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 82,443 miles
$7,499
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
1SB PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP SENSORS, PREMIUM WHEELS.Prices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y78U132041
Stock: P5614B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 90,537 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$6,995
Seelye Kia Battle Creek - Battle Creek / Michigan
Gold Mist 2008 Cadillac DTS 1SB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Seelye KIA Battle Creek has been serving the local community for over 17 years!! Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y28U192437
Stock: 20B1197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 85,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Amery Chevrolet - Amery / Wisconsin
== DT LUXURY II PACKAGE * HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS * MEMORY DRIVER SEATING * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * SUN & SOUND PACKAGE * POWER SUNROOF * HEATED WASHER FLUID * ADAPTIVE REMOTE START & MORE! == AMERY CHEVROLET, WHERE WE TREAT PEOPLE LIKE PEOPLE! Our New, Used and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles pass an inspection or we don't sell it, period!! Your safety is our utmost concern. On top of that, most vehicles get a FREE Lifetime Warranty with purchase! Our Service Department is filled with Service Consultants and Certified Chevrolet Technicians that care and our Parts Department is fully stocked. We offer FREE loaners and FREE shuttles during your service, FREE Wi-Fi, fresh popcorn and coffee in our guest lounge. We take pride in working with each and every customer with honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service. You not only become a customer, you become our family!You can reach us at 715-268-7676 -or- 888-257-7989 1101 Cornwall Avenue, Amery, WI 54001. www.amerychevrolet.comAMERY CHEVROLET in AMERY, WI has won the 2018, 2017, 2016 Spectrum Award for EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE and earned a rating of 5 out of 5 stars! This award is only given to businesses who have displayed excellence in customer service in their business and industry year after year.Amery Chevrolet proudly serves and supports all our local communities: Amery, New Richmond, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake, Somerset, Osceola, Hudson, St. Croix Falls, Polk County, Saint Croix County, Balsam Lake, Forest Lake, Stillwater, North Branch, Cumberland, Dresser, Clayton, Rice Lake, Roberts, Hammond.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y68U173955
Stock: A20080B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 98,525 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
Ken Nelson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dixon / Illinois
1SA Black RavenClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y48U120512
Stock: XP8413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 89,103 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997
HE McGonigal Buick GMC - Kokomo / Indiana
2008 Cadillac DTS 1SD Gold Mist FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Clean CARFAX. 4-Way Power Rear Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, CD player, Deluxe Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dimmable Rear Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver/Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Front & Rear Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Genuine Dark Burled Walnut Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Memory seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable/Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, RainSense Generation II Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear Seat Height-Adjustable Head Rests, Remote keyless entry, Steering Column (Floor Shift), Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trunk Cargo Net, Trunk Mat, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. H. E. McGonigal Buick Cadillac GMC is home to Warranty Forever, a lifetime powertrain warranty! Have peace of mind knowing your vehicle will be covered from costly repairs through this program. Zero deductible, no maximum mileage, 100 percent parts and labor valid nationwide! Our exclusive program will pay for covered repairs to the powertrain components of your vehicle for as long as you own it! Our company has saved our customers over $900,000 in covered repairs with the average out-of-pocket savings being over $750 per claim! Have true peace of mind... forever! Warranty Forever excludes Viper, Hellcat, units over 100,000 miles, and any vehicle used for commercial purposes. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y58U181884
Stock: M8614B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
