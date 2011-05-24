Used 2008 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

White Diamond Tricoat Leather Seats Seats; 40/20/40 Flex Seating With Leather Seating Surfaces; Column Shift Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Engine; Northstar 4.6L Dohc V8 Preferred Equipment Group Shale; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Seat Inserts Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Hydra-Matic 4T80-E Wheels; 17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Chrome Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Low Miles... Very Low Miles... Leather Interior... Power Moonroof... Power Door Locks & Power Windows... Must See! *** CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD57YX8U157211

Stock: 8U157211

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020