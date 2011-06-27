1994 Cadillac DeVille Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$891 - $1,915
Used DeVille for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Redesigned with dual airbags, height-adjustable seatbelts, and side-impact protection meeting 1997 standards. Base and Concours models available, with Concours replacing Touring Sedan. Concours comes with Northstar V8 and road-sensing suspension. Coupe DeVille and Sixty Special are retired. Base DeVille powered by 1993's 4.9-liter V8. Remote keyless entry is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Cadillac DeVille.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ARIAS,04/03/2007
My high school gift. I bought the car used with 53,000 miles. Was very happy. It had the power and space, but at 72,000 miles coolant was leaking into the engine. It over heated when the engine was at high RPM's. Found out that coolant leaked through a broken head. There was nothing we can do to fix it. I had to buy another motor in order to keep it running. Now the transmission doesn't shift smoothly. Car shakes when braking. Gives out horrible MPG, avg at 12 MPG.
kialover15,02/09/2008
My grandparents have a 1994 Cadillc Deville, it is getting old and losing its charm, but it is basicly a good car. The seats are getting lower and lower, but they are comfortable. The ride is a little rough too. Gas mileage is only good on the express ways though, in the city we average of about 15.5 mpg. The side mirrors need to be larger for such a big car. Nothing ever seems to go wrong with it though, never had to change a light in it, never had engine problems, guess that is why we still have it 15 years later.
don,07/31/2008
Bought this 94 when i returned from Kuwait. Had sold a 93 Fleetwood I'd had the yr before deploying. 94 get's better MPG city and hwy and is a better ride. All options worked and have continued too. Have over 140k miles on it with only base repairs based on mileage. Driven RT across country will NO problems. The only "strange" thing is the engine backfires and gets sluggish for no apparent reason and with no regularity. No the FI, or plugs/wires. Once it starts cannot accelerate. I pull over and cut the engine, re-start and no more problems, until it's next time to do it.
cadiboy,05/16/2002
This car is the epiphany of cars. All cars should be modeled afterthis one.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Cadillac DeVille features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 1994 Cadillac DeVille info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade