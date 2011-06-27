Vehicle overview

For more than 50 years, the DeVille has been one of the most popular models sold by Cadillac. Last redesigned in 2000, the DeVille benefits from a major refresh and name change for 2006. The outgoing DeVille has accounted for nearly half of all Cadillac's sales for the past two decades, so its successor, the DTS, has a set of big tire tracks to fill.

With its egg-crate grille, vertical bi-xenon headlamps and sharply creased sheet metal, the DTS embodies all of Cadillac's 21st-century styling cues. A lower dash and a new analog clock combine with low-gloss interior surfaces to update the cabin. Taller folks will appreciate the additional inch of seat travel, and dual-density seat padding promises comfort and proper support. Safety is improved via an industry-first dual-depth front-passenger airbag that varies its inflated volume based on the severity of the crash and the occupant's seating position. Mounting the DTS' engine is a separate cradle that should reduce the already low levels of noise, vibration and harshness reaching the cabin.

By most accounts, the Cadillac DTS is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage. Between its powerful engine, cavernous interior and multitude of high-tech vehicle systems, the DTS offers a little bit of everything. There's more than enough room for four adults and the trunk can swallow a weekend's worth of baggage with room to spare. Compared to other cars in its price range, the interior could use some higher-quality materials, but overall it's a clean design with simple controls. If you like your luxury cars big, comfortable and quintessentially American, the 2006 Cadillac DTS will serve well.