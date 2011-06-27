  1. Home
2006 Cadillac DTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and comfortable cabin, admirable handling for a sedan of its size, easy-to-use DVD navigation system.
  • Lacks the upscale image of its competition, interior materials should be better for the price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A traditional Cadillac car for the traditional Cadillac buyer, the 2006 Cadillac DTS offers a plush ride, plenty of room and surprisingly adept road manners, not to mention all the latest high-tech features.

Vehicle overview

For more than 50 years, the DeVille has been one of the most popular models sold by Cadillac. Last redesigned in 2000, the DeVille benefits from a major refresh and name change for 2006. The outgoing DeVille has accounted for nearly half of all Cadillac's sales for the past two decades, so its successor, the DTS, has a set of big tire tracks to fill.

With its egg-crate grille, vertical bi-xenon headlamps and sharply creased sheet metal, the DTS embodies all of Cadillac's 21st-century styling cues. A lower dash and a new analog clock combine with low-gloss interior surfaces to update the cabin. Taller folks will appreciate the additional inch of seat travel, and dual-density seat padding promises comfort and proper support. Safety is improved via an industry-first dual-depth front-passenger airbag that varies its inflated volume based on the severity of the crash and the occupant's seating position. Mounting the DTS' engine is a separate cradle that should reduce the already low levels of noise, vibration and harshness reaching the cabin.

By most accounts, the Cadillac DTS is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage. Between its powerful engine, cavernous interior and multitude of high-tech vehicle systems, the DTS offers a little bit of everything. There's more than enough room for four adults and the trunk can swallow a weekend's worth of baggage with room to spare. Compared to other cars in its price range, the interior could use some higher-quality materials, but overall it's a clean design with simple controls. If you like your luxury cars big, comfortable and quintessentially American, the 2006 Cadillac DTS will serve well.

2006 Cadillac DTS models

The Cadillac DTS is available in one model for 2006. Standard amenities include tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, OnStar, bi-xenon headlamps, power front seats and one-touch windows. In terms of luxury options, you find adaptive cruise control, heated and cooled front seats, seat memory for the driver, a heated rear bench, a power rear sunshade, rain-sensing wipers and a Bose sound system. Also available on this Cadillac car is a Magnetic Ride Control suspension that monitors and adjusts individual shock damping according to road surface changes for maximum comfort and performance.

2006 Highlights

The DeVille receives a significant batch of updates for 2006, and Cadillac has renamed it the "DTS." Highlights include new front and rear sheet metal and fascias, a new interior, improved chassis components and a strengthened structure.

Performance & mpg

Even with its relatively slim and trim shape, the Cadillac DTS is still a sizable sedan, so the 4.6-liter V8 engine is a welcome sight under the hood. The standard engine is a 275-horsepower version, while an upgraded version boasting 291 hp is optional. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission choice.

Safety

On hand to maintain optimum vehicle control is StabiliTrak, GM's advanced stability and traction control system. A vast array of onboard sensors can detect if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and selectively apply individual brakes to restore control. All Cadillac DTS models include standard front side-impact airbags, as well as front and rear side curtain airbags. Should you need assistance in an emergency (or just need tickets to the basketball game), GM's OnStar communications system comes standard. Parking sensors are also available.

Driving

Despite its considerable size and softly tuned suspension, the 2006 Cadillac DTS carries itself well. There's plenty of power on hand for quick passes, while the suspension manages to offer a compliant ride and solid handling. Road and wind noise is barely noticeable and the sheer volume of room in the cabin makes it a terrific highway cruiser.

Interior

Interior room in the DTS is outstanding, with both five- and six-passenger models available. Front-seat passengers are coddled in sumptuous leather seats. Rear passengers are given just as much legroom as front passengers, and the trunk can hold several suitcases without a problem. The overall interior design and materials aren't up to the standards of the European or Japanese competition, but the majority of the controls are easy to decipher, and build quality is generally good.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac DTS.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
90 reviews
90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

40000 miles not good
chris tillett,10/13/2015
Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
1st off, what a beautiful car, comfy, decent mpg! But, this car was always serviced at a Cadillac dealership, at 38000 miles breaking system complete rebuild, not as good as new ! Then both valve cover gaskets, front seat electronics. At 39000, all seals in lower engine replaced at 40000 mile service! Big expense ! Very nice car, but, are you telling me a Lexus , Mercedes or competitive luxury car would need this?? I no longer trust this car as reliable, but, is pretty. My 4th Cadillac , shame that Cadillac doesn't have reliability for price. Prestige not worth it
2006 DTS Review
JimM,10/18/2006
I truly love my DTS. Its exterior design is great for me. Its interior comfort / design are also very nice. My wife loves the seats and interior layout. I had to take into the dealer two times, once for air noise in the sunroof and once when the windshield washer didn't work. Both were easy fixes, but a car that is less than one year old, shouldnt have problems. ITs gas milage is just OK, I average 22.8 mpg in mixed hwy/city driving. The engine does rock when needed and the ride is smooth and comfortable.
DTS Luxury III, Total Comfort at reasonable price
bsdtwd,06/19/2011
Bought mine gently used with 23,000 miles. Just off lease. Has everything but distronic style cruise. My wife loves the cooled seats and massage. Just had heated windshield fluid option disabled due to recall. Worked well. Got $100 back from GM. I replaced the third brake light on trunk lid. LED's were going out and I discovered issue as I replaced it. The first screw, of seven, was over torqued during manufacture and let water into the led housing. You must replace entire unit. About $125.00. I see lots of DTS's with same issue. New one works well. Only other repair was front wheel hub/bearing. Rough winter/potholes in Ohio. A great car, fantastic ride and the last of the big ones.
Great Car with Some Exceptions
chief07,02/17/2012
I just recently purchased 2006 Dts with 60k on it got it for only 12,000. This car was babied all its life. Anyways, It is very comfortable and reliable to drive. The only issue I am having is a slow leak in my front pass tire and the hub/wheel bearing is making my abs/traction lights go nuts while im driving. Other than that the car starts up everytime and drives as smooth as can be. Also my driver headlight flickers on and off. The new dts is more stylish and sleek and the interior is beautiful...if anyone knows why my abs/traction lights go nuts let me know. I replaced the front pads and rotors when I purchased and thats the only repaid I had to do so far!!
See all 90 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac DTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2006 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury III 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

