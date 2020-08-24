Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

I bought the Deville with about 35K miles, 7 years ago. The car is best on a long trip when comfort and smooth highway handling count the most. My biggest problems have been with faulty sensors -- just about all of them to include: oil pressure, engine temp, airbag, steering, tire pressure etc. The actual components were NOT at fault. In every case it was the sensor. The other problem I had (which seems to be common among owners) is the power window motor failing. The electronic switches and displays are chintzy. Anyway, the motor is great. Uses about 1 quart per 1,600 miles. All that said, it is a fun car to drive on a trip. It depreciated quickly -- so I would shy away from buying a new one in the future. Update on 7/6/2016: Still have the Caddie and enjoy driving it, especially on road trips. Unfortunately, the latest "service engine" light came on and provided some ugly results: "replace torque converter clutch (TCC) solenoid." This is an expensive repair where the a transmission shop has to remove the transmission to replace parts. Uggh. In searching this repair among other Caddie owners, I am not alone. Many, many owners have reported the same thing. The car has just under 100K miles, has been well maintained etc. GM knows about the recurring problems and made little/no changes to address specific and expensive problems in subsequent model years (see my original comments above). No love here for this company -- sorry. I will avoid buying a caddie in the future.

Read more