Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me
74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 146,324 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995$699 Below Market
- 55,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,494$247 Below Market
- 135,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- 116,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,560
- 144,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,990
- 53,968 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800
- 89,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
- 126,369 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,585
- 137,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 178,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,677$1,460 Below Market
- 93,806 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,994
- 105,830 miles
$3,799$1,665 Below Market
- 88,028 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 151,038 miles
$2,900$592 Below Market
- 132,822 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,495$254 Below Market
- 144,193 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,345$242 Below Market
- 83,170 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,195
- 116,943 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DeVille
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac DeVille
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.675 Reviews
Report abuse
Stacey Kazacos,01/05/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought the Deville with about 35K miles, 7 years ago. The car is best on a long trip when comfort and smooth highway handling count the most. My biggest problems have been with faulty sensors -- just about all of them to include: oil pressure, engine temp, airbag, steering, tire pressure etc. The actual components were NOT at fault. In every case it was the sensor. The other problem I had (which seems to be common among owners) is the power window motor failing. The electronic switches and displays are chintzy. Anyway, the motor is great. Uses about 1 quart per 1,600 miles. All that said, it is a fun car to drive on a trip. It depreciated quickly -- so I would shy away from buying a new one in the future. Update on 7/6/2016: Still have the Caddie and enjoy driving it, especially on road trips. Unfortunately, the latest "service engine" light came on and provided some ugly results: "replace torque converter clutch (TCC) solenoid." This is an expensive repair where the a transmission shop has to remove the transmission to replace parts. Uggh. In searching this repair among other Caddie owners, I am not alone. Many, many owners have reported the same thing. The car has just under 100K miles, has been well maintained etc. GM knows about the recurring problems and made little/no changes to address specific and expensive problems in subsequent model years (see my original comments above). No love here for this company -- sorry. I will avoid buying a caddie in the future.
