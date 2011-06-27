  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(64)
2002 Cadillac DeVille Review

Pros & Cons

  • Northstar V8 power, spacious and comfortable cabin, two tons of traditional American opulence.
  • Frumpy image, techno-wizardry could prove expensive to repair when the warranty runs out.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its strong powerplant, excellent road manners and well-appointed interior, the DeVille is the the best full-size luxury sedan on the market.

Vehicle overview

For more than 50 years, the DeVille has been one of the most popular models sold by Cadillac. And though the current generation is sleekly styled and packed with cutting-edge technology, it still sports a traditional eggcrate grille and a vestige of tailfin in its vertical LED taillights. The 2002 edition is available in three models: the base DeVille, a ritzy DeVille High Luxury Sedan (DHS) and a sporty, five-passenger DeVille Touring Sedan (DTS).

Even with its relatively slim and trim shape the DeVille is still a sizable sedan, so the inclusion of the Northstar V8 engine is a welcome sight. Standard DeVilles and the DHS get the 275 horsepower version, while the sportier DTS gets upgraded to 300 horsepower. Significant retuning last year resulted in Low Emission Vehicle status as well as a change in fuel requirement from premium to regular unleaded. Despite having to motivate almost two tons of sheetmetal, both versions of the Northstar V8 get the DeVille up to speed quickly and with little noise intrusion to the cabin.

Interior room is outstanding, with both five- and six-passenger models available. Front seat passengers are coddled in sumptuous leather seats with 10-way power adjustment and four-position headrests. Dual-zone heating elements and massaging lumbar comes standard on DHS and DTS models, with an even more sophisticated adaptive seating system optional. Rear-seat passengers get their own climate controls, as well as heated seats, power lumbar adjustment and a power rear window sunshade in the DHS.

Cadillac prides itself on being at the forefront of automotive technology, and the DeVille is no exception. The optional Night Vision thermal imaging system is the first of its kind in an automobile, allowing drivers to see objects beyond the range of normal headlights. Another microchip intensive system is the continuously variable road-sensing suspension (CVRSS) that comes standard on the DTS. It monitors and adjusts individual shock damping at each wheel according to road surface changes for maximum comfort and performance. Also on hand to maintain optimum vehicle control on the DTS (optional on the DeVille and DHS) is StabiliTrak 2.0, GM's most advanced stability and traction control system. A vast array of on-board sensors can detect if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and selectively apply individual brakes to restore control.

All DeVilles include leading-edge passive restraints (front, side and optional rear seat airbags) and the OnStar communications system. The industry's first light-emitting diode (LED) taillight and center high-mounted stoplight combination provides additional safety through faster illumination of the brake lights and brighter intensity.

Building on its reputation for comfort and convenience, the DeVille also offers such luxury touches as three-zone climate control, adaptive seating and massaging lumbar seats. Rear-seat passengers enjoy a theater seating layout (for optimum forward visibility), heated seats and power lumbar adjustments.

As Cadillac's flagship sedan, the DeVille is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage, yet hints at the division's high-tech future. With its powerful engine, cavernous interior and multitude of high-tech vehicle systems, the DeVille should have no problem maintaining its status as one of the best-selling luxury cars on the market.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, the DeVille gets a host of minor refinements, many of which won't be available until later in the year. New shocks and strut valving have been added to shore up the ride quality, leather seating is standard on all models and an optional advanced navigation system with voice-recognition capabilities is offered. A Bose 4.0 sound system can now be ordered, while digital satellite radio provisions will be available later in the year. Dual-stage airbag inflators, an increased oil change interval and a new wreath and crest Cadillac badge round out the rest of this year's changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Cadillac DeVille.

5(44%)
4(37%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
64 reviews
See all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Plush ride, needs service every 4 month
Uwe & Wendy,06/22/2009
We got the car in April 2008 with 60k miles. My wife has a 70 miles commute every day, so we are putting a lot of milage on the vehicel. Plush ride, very comfortable. However, every 4 months or so there had been issues - mostly with the electronic. Every visit in the shop is at least $700. No wonder that you can by those used ones so dirt cheap - you need to invest $3,000 or more every year just to keep them running! Gas milage is about 19 MPG on premium gas (the poster who reported 30+ miles is clearly smoking something!) with a mix of city & highway.
Not sure what Cadillac is anymore...
potsynolls,09/14/2014
I think that the devilles' are good sized cars that eliminating any cramped feelings that most other cars can have. This is a definite upgrade from chevy division products, and I am sad to see the company changing it's product line up into unfamiliar territory. Being a 2002 deville I have made and paid for some repairs which isn't fun, but eventually any 10+ year old car is going to need some work done to it. I am still a little confused to what Cadillac thinks that they are competing with at the same price points of everyone else. I think that the build quality of cadillacs should be the standard for all GM products instead of them continuously pumping out tin can crap to consumers.
Great Value
Hoss,06/15/2009
I purchased my DHS in May of 08 with 58K miles on it. The only issue I have had is to replace the a/c actuator and I knew that going in. My car list new for 50,000 and I bought it for $7500. If you shop around you can make some great buys. Most of my friends say "why the bigh car". Answer: Comfort, safty, and great fuel mileage. Just did a Round Trip to KC and back today, 317 miles. Got 26.3 at 70-75 mph.
Shake Rattle & Roll
Burgundy & Gold,07/22/2008
This has been one of the worst car experiences I have ever had. I love the way the car looks, but I cannot stand it when the accelerator begins to shake when I drive over 60 mph. It also shakes when I apply the brakes even though I have changed the brakes, rotors, tie rod ends, and numerous other things. Not to mention I have to take it to the dealership at least 3 or 4 times a year! It sucks! My next car will not be a Cadi. Too much work.
See all 64 reviews of the 2002 Cadillac DeVille
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Cadillac DeVille

Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille Overview

The Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille is offered in the following submodels: DeVille Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2002 Cadillac DeVilles are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Cadillac DeVille for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 DeVilles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille.

    Can't find a used 2002 Cadillac DeVilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Cadillac DeVille for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,368.

    Find a used Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,538.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DeVille for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,059.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,023.

    Should I lease or buy a 2002 Cadillac DeVille?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

